U.S. markets open in 7 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,647.75
    -13.25 (-0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,127.00
    -76.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,260.50
    -73.25 (-0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,664.30
    -4.10 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.34
    -1.16 (-1.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,630.10
    -6.10 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    18.10
    -0.23 (-1.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9568
    -0.0030 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9640
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.60
    +0.34 (+1.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0686
    -0.0045 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6500
    -0.1410 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,795.36
    -1,429.72 (-7.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    429.89
    -29.25 (-6.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,984.59
    -36.36 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,173.98
    -397.89 (-1.50%)
     

AliveCor joins forces with Dignio to streamline the transfer of personal electrocardiogram data between patient and clinician

·4 min read

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AliveCor, the leading innovator in personal electrocardiogram (ECG) technology, today announced a new integration partnership with health tech specialist Dignio. The partnership combines AliveCor's KardiaMobile®, a NICE-recommended personal ECG device, with the MyDignio smartphone app to facilitate the seamless transmission of cardiac arrhythmia data between patients and clinicians.

Atrial fibrillation (AF), the most common form of arrhythmia,[i] is a leading cause of AF-related stroke.[ii] Almost half of the 1.3 million people in the UK living with AF are undiagnosed,[iii] [iv] leaving them at risk of suffering the life-changing, and often devastating, consequences of this serious form of stroke.[v] Patients with AF admitted to hospital for ECG monitoring can require multiple appointments, placing unnecessary pressure on over-stretched NHS services. Remote heart rhythm monitoring can play an important role in the early detection and prevention of AF.

AliveCor and Dignio have collaborated on a ground-breaking digital partnership with University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust to create one of the UK's first virtual wards for patients with AF. Using KardiaMobile, patients were able to be remotely managed for cardiac care services and recover in their own homes, whilst being monitored by specialist clinicians through the MyDignio app, a connected care solution. The app connects to several devices, including blood pressure monitors and pulse oximeters, and now it also connects to KardiaMobile. The method for transferring remotely recorded ECG data between patients and clinicians can be challenging. By making the transfer of data simpler and faster, utilising AliveCor's CE approved Software Development Kit (SDK), the partnership demonstrates the potential of technology integration on both streamlining healthcare services and improving the overall patient experience.

Sean Warren, Business Director UKI at AliveCor said, "Collaborating with like-minded partners such as Dignio and seamlessly integrating data via AliveCor's SDK solution, brings patients and clinicians closer together, enabling people to take charge of their own health with the best technology available. We welcome the opportunity to work with organisations with values aligned to ours – to save lives and transform cardiology by delivering intelligent, highly-personalised heart data to clinicians and patients anytime, anywhere."

About AliveCor

AliveCor, Inc. is transforming cardiological care using deep learning. The KardiaMobile device is the most clinically-validated personal ECG solution in the world. The KardiaMobile system can detect up to six common arrhythmias, including Atrial Fibrillation. KardiaTM is the first AI-enabled platform to aid patients and clinicians in the efficient detection of atrial fibrillation, the most common arrhythmia and one associated with a highly-elevated risk of stroke. AliveCor's enterprise platform allows third-party providers to manage their patients' and customers' heart conditions simply using state-of-the-art tools that provide easy front-end and back-end integration to AliveCor technologies. AliveCor protects its customers with stringent data security and compliance practices, achieving ISO 27001 Certification, SOC 2 Type 2 Certification and HIPAA compliance attestation. AliveCor is a privately-held company headquartered in Mountain View, Calif. "Consumer" or "Personal" ECGs are ECG devices available for direct sale to consumers. For more information, visit alivecor.com.

About Dignio

Dignio UK is part of a Norwegian based company that provides tried and trusted technology. It specialises in connected care solutions and has been successful in other health areas in several parts of the UK. Its 'My Dignio' and 'Dignio Care' smartphone and tablet apps connect directly to its 'Dignio Prevent' data platform, which is used by clinicians to assess patients remotely in real-time.

[i] British Heart Foundation. Managing atrial fibrillation in primary care. Available at: https://www.bhf.org.uk/for-professionals/healthcare-professionals/innovation-in-care/managing-atrial-fibrillation-in-primary-care. Last accessed September 2022.

[ii] Heart Rhythm Alliance. AF-related stroke? AF-related stroke. Available at: https://www.heartrhythmalliance.org/afa/uk/af-related-stroke. Last accessed September 2022.

[iii] British Heart Foundation. Managing atrial fibrillation in primary care. Available at: https://www.bhf.org.uk/for-professionals/healthcare-professionals/innovation-in-care/managing-atrial-fibrillation-in-primary-care. Last accessed September 2022.

[iv] Heart Rhythm Alliance. Heart Rhythm Week. Available at: https://www.heartrhythmalliance.org/afa/uk/heart-rhythm-week. Last accessed September 2022.

[v]  Heart Rhythm Alliance. Atrial Fibrillation Management. Available at: https://www.heartrhythmalliance.org/files/files/Atrial%20Fibrillation%20Management_2010%20Full%20Report.pdf. Last accessed September 2022.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/alivecor-joins-forces-with-dignio-to-streamline-the-transfer-of-personal-electrocardiogram-data-between-patient-and-clinician-301634852.html

Recommended Stories

  • Medicare premiums are decreasing in 2023 – this is how much older Americans will save if they’re on Part B

    Medicare beneficiaries will see their Part B premiums go down for the first time in more than a decade, President Biden said during a press conference on Tuesday. Monthly Part B premiums, which are currently set at $170.10 in 2022, will decline to $164.90 in 2023 – a $5.20 a month savings, or about $64 a year, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The annual deductible for Part B will be $226, down $7 from $233 in 2022.

  • Moore’s Law ‘alive and well’ as Intel CEO pushes back at Nvidia, launches budget gaming card

    Intel Corp. disagrees with Nvidia Corp. when it comes to Moore's Law as Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger unveiled a budget gaming card Tuesday, a week after Nvidia released a line of gaming cards that many criticized as being pricey.

  • Apple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand Falters

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is backing off plans to increase production of its new iPhones this year after an anticipated surge in demand failed to materialize, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialUS Housing Prices Fall for First Time Since 2012Everything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Re

  • Why Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Triumphed On Tuesday

    Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX), a commercial-stage biotech specializing in treatments for cystic fibrosis, saw its share price rise on Tuesday thanks to news about one of its pipeline programs.

  • Intel debuts new 13th-generation chips to take on AMD amid PC sales slump

    Intel debuts 13th-generation Intel Core chips amid PC sales slump.

  • Apple drops plan to boost iPhone production as demand falters-Bloomberg

    The company told suppliers to curtail efforts to increase assembly of its flagship iPhone 14 product family by as many as 6 million units in the second half of this year, Bloomberg reported. Instead, the Cupertino, California-headquartered company will aim to produce 90 million handsets for the period, nearly the same number as a year ago and in line with Apple's original forecast this summer, the report said. Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • Intel Introduces Videogame Graphics Chips to Challenge Nvidia

    Intel dominates in semiconductors at the computational heart of personal computers, but it has long ceded the market for videogaming graphics chips to Nvidia and AMD. Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger on Tuesday signaled the company would re-enter that field, releasing a graphics card for gamers that is slated to be available on Oct. 12. Intel’s pitch, Mr. Gelsinger said, would be to gamers tired of paying sky-high prices for the fastest, most advanced graphics chips.

  • Crispr Stock Jumps After Unveiling Timeline For FDA Submission Of First-Ever CRISPR Drug

    Crispr said Tuesday it will begin asking the FDA to approve its gene-editing blood diseases treatment in November, and CRSP stock jumped.

  • BlackBerry Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today reported financial results for the three months ended August 31, 2022 (all figures in U.S. dollars and U.S. GAAP, except where otherwise indicated).

  • This Big Pharma Stock Just Got an Upgrade. Is It Time to Buy?

    Shares of Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) recently ticked higher in response to encouraging words from a Wall Street analyst who follows the pharmaceutical industry. Colin Bristow at UBS, an investment bank, thinks this is the most attractive pharma stock you can buy right now. Is Bristow right about Eli Lilly?

  • Why Apple Stock Was Up Earlier This Morning

    Worries over higher interest rates and the economy have sent Apple shares down 14% year to date. There were reports out of China that demand for iPhone 14 Pro was strong and that there was lower demand for lower-priced models. Here's what that might mean for Apple's business.

  • Olivia Newton-John's Daughter Continues Her Mom's Work in Raising Cancer Awareness: 'The Torch Has Been Passed'

    Chloe Rose Lattanzi encouraged her social media followers to sign up for the Walk for Wellness, which will raise funds for the Olivia Newton-John Cancer and Wellness Centre

  • Intel Unveils New Chips and Software as It Chases a Comeback

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp., looking to regain its footing in the chip industry, introduced new personal-computer processors and graphics semiconductors, as well as software that makes it easier to use the company’s technology.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialUS Housing Prices Fall for First Time Since 2012Everything-Selloff on Wall St

  • 3 New Products That Have Me Excited for Nvidia's Future

    Today's video focuses on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and recent products announced during its 2022 GTC event. Unfortunately, Nvidia's stock price continues to be highly volatile. So I explain why I still plan on holding all my shares.

  • 2 No-Brainer Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Axsome Therapeutics' solid gains of 42% this year came with the hope that its two new products would bring in plenty of revenue in the next few years. Last month, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved its drug Auvelity for treating major depressive disorder (MDD).

  • Costly Mistakes to Avoid When Choosing a Medicare Plan

    With the Annual Enrollment Period Coming Up, Author and Medicare Expert Ari Parker Shares His Top Tips for Navigating Medicare Decisions

  • 2 Monster Metaverse Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Several tech giants are betting that the metaverse could turn out to be the next hot trend in technology. The metaverse is widely believed to be the next evolution of the internet, allowing people to experience the internet in 3D. Not surprisingly, the metaverse is expected to touch several sectors ranging from online education to gaming to social interactions to commerce.

  • Tim Cook and Apple Make a Move That Could Annoy China

    Apple no longer wants to be surprised. Like the rest of the multinationals, the iPhone maker has been impacted by the covid-19 pandemic which has exacerbated the disruptions in supply chains. The restrictive measures and lockdowns imposed in China to limit the spread of the virus have particularly affected the local suppliers of many Western companies.

  • Apple Turns to the Pros

    If Apple proves anything with its latest product cycle, it might be that iPhone buyers actually care about what is inside. The iPhone 14 Pro models in particular seem to be experiencing strong demand, with customers now having to wait a month or longer for their deliveries. UBS analyst David Vogt also estimates that wait time in the U.S. for the large-screen iPhone 14 Pro Max is about 9 days longer than for the comparable model in last year’s iPhone 13 family at the same point in its cycle.

  • 8 things science warns will accelerate ageing

    As a new study confirms drinking too much really does make you look older, Lisa Salmon looks into other lifestyle factors that may contribute too