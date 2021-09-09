U.S. markets open in 9 hours 12 minutes

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Commences Testing of Next-Generation Power Units with Gaskatel GmbH

Black Isle Resources
·3 min read
In this article:
  • German-based Gaskatel is a leading provider of testing, measurement and analytics for electrochemistry projects that embody physics, chemistry and process engineering

  • AFCP and Gaskatel’s collaboration will also ensure processes have high integrity and optimal performance

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) ("AFCP" or the "Company"), an organization commercializing next-generation alkaline fuel cell heat and power systems for residential, industrial and commercial markets worldwide, is pleased to announce the signing of a Letter of Understanding (LOU) with Gaskatel GmbH (“Gaskatel”), one of the world’s leading authorities on electrode research and development, to undertake third party, go-forward testing of AFCP’s hydrogen-powered alkaline fuel cell product.

Founded in 1997, Gaskatel’s team of physicists, chemists, engineers and lab staff are focused on the development, manufacture and sale of different types of electrodes and censors, including hydrogen reference electrodes and hydrogen pH electrodes. By undertaking precision analytical measurements, Gaskatel strives to identify and map out a full-cycle solution to address its clients’ challenges. Gaskatel offers expertise in, and accessibility to, electrochemical test equipment, gas diffusion electrodes, fuel cells, and electrolysers.

“Securing this collaboration with Gaskatel is a critical milestone on the path to commercialization of our next-generation alkaline fuel cell system, designed to generate clean electrical power and heat with zero CO2 emissions and pure water as the only by-product,” said Jef Spaepen, CEO of AFCP. “In addition, management of AFCP brings prior success commercializing earlier-staged versions of this technology, supporting our ability to efficiently advance development of this important and cost-effective clean energy solution.”

While management of AFCP has previously commercialized and deployed similar iterations of its signature Alkaline Power System, the Company’s advanced third generation system, for residential and small to medium-sized power markets, including modular combination units utilized for maritime power storage and generation, the Gaskatel collaboration will focus on positive enhancements to its next-generation technology, including optimization of the unit’s size, maintaining relatively silent operation and overall high efficiency.

AFCP will leverage the expertise and many years of experience provided by Gaskatel’s global leadership in this area as the companies jointly undertake durability and benchmark testing of the product in order to improve on existing patented technologies and systems. By working alongside Gaskatel’s technical team, AFCP’s skilled technical staff will incorporate novel approaches to optimize performance. Through smart design and planning in collaboration with Gaskatel, AFCP expects to combine its own highly efficient and effective manufacturing protocols with those of Gaskatel. Through this collaboration, AFCP is setting the stage to achieve cost-effective, high-volume production of its innovative alkaline fuel cell system.

About Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp.

The Company is focused on the development and production of micro-combined heat and power (“micro-CHP”) systems based on alkaline fuel cell technology. A fuel cell is a clean electrical power conversion/generation system, akin to small power stations that provide electricity and an equivalent amount of heat for various purposes. Based on hydrogen powered alkaline fuel cell technology, our technology offers an energy source that generates zero CO2 emissions with pure water as the only by-product, making it ideally suited for residential and small- to medium-sized power markets. We believe Fuel Cell Power is well positioned to become a positive contributor to the global demand for clean energy, particularly in Europe where demand outpaces supply, and current technology remains inadequate to meet market needs. Further information is available on our website at https://www.fuelcellpower.com/ and on our SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. We encourage investors and other interested stakeholders to follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Our common shares are listed for trading on the NEO Exchange (“NEO”) under the symbol “PWWR” and on the Frankfurt Exchange under symbol 77R and WKN A3CTYF.

For further information, please contact:

Gerard Sauer
Chairman of the Advisory Board
+3214574648
info@fuelcellpower.com

Cindy Gray
Investor Relations
+1 (403) 705-5076
info@5qir.com

Eugene Beukman
Director
+1 (604) 687-2038
info@fuelcellpower.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forwardlooking statements and forwardlooking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forwardlooking statements or information. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “occur” or “achieve”. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company’s technology, intellectual property, business plan, objectives and strategy.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forwardlooking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forwardlooking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forwardlooking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forwardlooking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

NEITHER THE NEO EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE NEO EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


