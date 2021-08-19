U.S. markets open in 7 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,384.00
    -10.50 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,810.00
    -77.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,818.50
    -30.75 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,141.60
    -13.40 (-0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.27
    -1.19 (-1.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.50
    -3.90 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    23.23
    -0.19 (-0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1677
    -0.0044 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2730
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.57
    +3.66 (+20.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3709
    -0.0038 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1200
    +0.3600 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,392.73
    -982.84 (-2.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,114.73
    -13.95 (-1.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,169.32
    -11.79 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,350.67
    -235.24 (-0.85%)
     

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. Provides Milestones to Commercialization

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Black Isle Resources
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

  • New Micro-CHP system powered by hydrogen, which has zero CO2 emissions

  • Multiple patent filings anticipated

  • Commercialization of New System continues to advance

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) ("AFCP" or the "Company"), a company engaged in the development and production of alkaline fuel cell heat and power systems for residential, industrial and commercial markets worldwide, today provides shareholders the milestones and objectives to commercialization of a micro-combined heat and power (“Micro-CHP”) system (the “New System”) being built within a 4kW system prototype that features a lower cost with higher energy density, and is adaptable for deployment across new applications.

AFCP’s New System is expected to be delivered in a compact, containerized format that will allow for ease of scalability to accommodate higher output capacities and represents a cleaner alternative energy source for domestic and commercial buildings across Europe.

With hydrogen serving as the power source, AFCP’s New System offers benefits to decarbonise industrial processes, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and offer a cleaner energy solution. Hydrogen has the potential to serve as a feedstock, a fuel or energy, offering numerous potential uses with zero CO2 emissions. These factors also make hydrogen essential to support the European Union’s commitment to reach carbon neutrality by 2050 while striving to achieve zero pollution.

AFCP Milestone Summary

  • AFCP intends to apply for six patents in connection with its new, Micro-CHP alkaline fuel cell technology over the coming 12 months;

  • Completion of the first electrode and stack production for the prototype system is expected by the end of March, 2022;

  • Completion of the first full 4kW system in a laboratory configuration is anticipated by the end of 2022;

  • Receipt of Conform European (CE) accreditation (a European Union product traceability system) along with the installation of the first of two 4kW prototype systems is forecast by the end June, 2023; and

  • Achieving commercialization of the New System is targeted for the end of 2024.

While the Company actively strives to advance commercial production of the New System and meet the milestones outlined above, work will steadily continue on ongoing design, development, assembly and testing of lab-scale systems. Following refinement of the overall system design based on results from lab-scale testing, AFCP can move to development, assembly and testing of field trial systems, which feature regular monitoring and support. The Company will then undertake regulatory testing and refinement of the system design and continue with development of ancillary equipment such as system enclosure options, with the final phases including confirmation of shipping, installation, commissioning and final support documentation in concert with commercialization.

About Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp.

The Company is focused on the development, production and commercialization of micro-combined heat and power (“micro-CHP”) systems based on alkaline fuel cell technology. A fuel cell is a clean electrical power conversion/generation system, akin to small power stations that provide electricity and an equivalent amount of heat for various purposes. Based on hydrogen powered alkaline fuel cell technology, our technology offers an energy source that generates zero CO2 emissions with pure water as the only by-product, making it ideally suited for residential and small- to medium-sized power markets. We believe Fuel Cell Power is well positioned to become a positive contributor to the global demand for clean energy, particularly in Europe where demand outpaces supply, and current technology remains inadequate to meet market needs. Further information is available on our website at https://www.fuelcellpower.com/ and we encourage investors and other interested stakeholders to follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Our common shares are listed for trading on the NEO Exchange (“NEO”) under the symbol “PWWR” and on the Frankfurt Exchange under symbol 77R and WKN A3CTYF.

For further information, please contact:

Gerard Sauer
Chairman of the Advisory Board
+3214574648
info@fuelcellpower.com

Cindy Gray
Investor Relations
+1 (403) 705-5076
info@5qir.com

Eugene Beukman
Director
+1 (604) 687-2038
info@fuelcellpower.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forwardlooking statements and forwardlooking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forwardlooking statements or information. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “occur” or “achieve”. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company’s technology, intellectual property, business plan, objectives and strategy.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forwardlooking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forwardlooking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forwardlooking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forwardlooking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

NEITHER THE NEO EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE NEO EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia Q2 revenue jumps 68% on strength of gaming and data center businesses

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Nvidia's Q2 earnings report.

  • Alibaba Sinks to Record Low as China Plans Further Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shares slumped as much as 4.3% to a record low in Hong Kong on Thursday, extending a selloff in Chinese technology giants after Beijing hit the industry with a fresh round of regulations.Shares dropped after China said it is studying separate proposals to further ensure the rights of drivers who work for online companies and to step up oversight of the live streaming industry. Sentiment for China’s largest advertising platform also soured after peer Tenc

  • Why Nio Stock Rebounded Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) have been on a steady decline over the past seven trading days. Nio reported its quarterly financial results last week, and some investors weren't adequately impressed. The automaker has also been caught in a net of U.S.-listed Chinese names that have taken hits due to Chinese government regulators who have taken aim at certain technology industries.

  • Afghanistan has 22 tons of gold in a New York vault. The Taliban can’t touch it.

    The Biden administration has frozen the Afghanistan government's holdings in US banks, preventing the Taliban from accessing billions of dollars—including $1.25 in gold bullion in a New York bank vault.

  • Labor Day has been a turning point in markets the last three years. Here’s what one strategist sees happening next.

    The last three years, Labor Day marked a turning point in markets. Here's what one strategist anticipates.

  • Key Palantir Levels To Watch As It Looks Like Its Breaking Out

    Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) shares are trading higher Wednesday after Investor’s Business Daily reported the stock as a new long idea. The company has traded along an uptrend for the past few weeks and now looks to be breaking out of a pattern. Palantir Technologies was up 5.47% at $25.28 at market close Wednesday. See Also: What's Going On With Palantir's Stock Today? Palantir Technologies Daily Chart Analysis The stock looks to be breaking out of what technical traders call an asce

  • Nvidia Stock Is Surging after Strong Earnings. Here’s What to Know.

    Shares of graphics-chips maker Nvidia are rising in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings. Games and data-center revenue set records.

  • Palantir Buys Gold Bars as Hedge Against ‘Black Swan Event’

    (Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc. said it’s preparing for another “black swan event” by stockpiling gold bars.The company spent $50.7 million this month on gold, part of an unusual investment strategy that also includes startups, blank-check companies and possibly Bitcoin.Palantir had previously said it would accept Bitcoin as a form of payment. A spokeswoman for Palantir said no one has yet done so.Embracing nontraditional currencies “reflects more of a worldview,” Shyam Sankar, the chi

  • Why Array Technologies Jumped 10% Today

    An investment in energy infrastructure could mean a sharp focus on solar deployment, putting this company in a sweet spot.

  • China Dip Buyers Finally Reach ‘Breaking Point’ After 56% Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- After several crushing months, dip-buyers are finally starting to abandon Chinese tech stocks.The $4.9 billion KraneShares CSI China Internet Fund (ticker KWEB) has posted two straight days of outflows, putting the exchange-traded fund on track to break its five-week streak of inflows, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s as losses approach 60% from its mid-February high, with China’s wide-ranging regulatory crackdown battering fund mainstays from Tencent Holdings Ltd.

  • Time to Take Profits in Amazon.com (AMZN)?

    Nelson Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In the letter, the fund discussed their economic overview, their asset transactions, tax updates, featured equity, and a special topic about the housing bubble. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to […]

  • Market Recap: Wednesday, August 18

    Stocks sank on Wednesday Wednesday, with investors digesting Federal Reserve meeting minutes that signaled officials were increasing discussions over the start of tapering their asset purchase program. Eric Lynch, managing director of Scharf Investments and Rebecca Felton, RiverFront Investment Group joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.&nbsp;

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 20 Years of Dividend Increases

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 20 years of dividend increases. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 20 Years of Dividend Increases. Typical dividend stocks are known to be some of the most […]

  • Retail shareholders ask questions on Robinhood call

    Robinhood's (HOOD) earnings call included a series of previously submitted shareholder questions ranging “Will Hood pay out a dividend in the future?” to “Is Robinhood getting a crypto wallet?"

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these opt

  • Pfizer Ousts Moderna as Day Traders’ Favorite Vaccine Maker

    (Bloomberg) -- Move over Moderna Inc., Pfizer Inc. is the new day traders’ favorite Covid-19 vaccine stock. Pfizer climbed about 9% in the the four trading days through Tuesday, with retail traders snapping up about $63 million of the shares on Tuesday alone, according to data from Vanda Research. The day-trading crowd sold off more positions than they bought in Moderna and BioNTech.It marks a sharp change in fortunes. Both Moderna and BioNTech have amassed triple digit gains this year, a rally

  • 15 Best Penny Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best penny stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Penny Stocks to Buy Now. Retail investors who do not have the billions of dollars that institutional investors have access to often look towards penny […]

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures drift lower after Fed minutes highlight taper talk

    Stock futures opened slightly lower Wednesday evening after a selloff during the regular trading day, driven by jitters over a potential shift in monetary policy that might remove some of the stimulus underpinning equity markets.

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Reverse Stock Split And Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • If You Invested $1,000 In Johnson & Johnson Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Investors who have owned stocks in the last year have generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) total return over the last 12 months is 34.3%. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others along the way. Johnson & Johnson’s Difficult Road: One company that has been a disappointing investment in the last year has been pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). Johnson & Johnson investors have likely been extremely disappointe