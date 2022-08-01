Alkame New Bottom Line Revenue Model Expected to Bring In $175K on Blueberry Pack Agreement for Export to Asia

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: ALKM), a publicly traded diversified holding company, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. is expected to bring in roughly $175,000 packing farm to jar blueberries for export to Japan.



Since the beginning of the new year, Alkame has implemented a new revenue model for its co-packing subsidiaries that places a much greater emphasis on co-packing and less infrastructure on procurement and purchasing of ingredients and supplies for its customers. This new model allows for a greater emphasis towards bottom line revenue.

This year it expects to pack roughly a quarter of a million jars for PFI that are being packed directly from farmers within the Pacific Northwest, managing hundreds of thousands of pounds of blueberries in its co-packing at their facility.

“July is National Blueberry Month!” stated Alkame CEO Robert Eakle. “Bell Food & Beverage has been packing blueberries for Pacific Flavors, Intl. for the past six years, and we very much look forward to continuing the tradition.”

About Bell Food and Beverage, Inc.

Bell Food and Beverage, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alkame Holdings, Inc. and is a specialty natural, organic liquid-based hot and cold fill food & beverage manufacturer in glass and PET bottles and jars.

About Alkame Holdings, Inc.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded diversified holding company. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries include proprietary water technology with several unique properties, food and beverage manufacturing and co-packing, CBD /Hemp food and beverage manufacturing, and utilizes their enhanced water technology whenever applicable, along with several company owned developed and acquired consumer brands. The organization is diligently building a strong foundation through the launch and acquisition of appropriate business assets, and by pursuing multiple applications by placement into several emerging business sectors, such as consumer bottled water and RTD products, household pet products, and many other various water-based treatment solutions to both new and existing business platforms. For more information, visit www.alkameholdingsinc.com.

