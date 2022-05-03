U.S. markets close in 4 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,190.55
    +35.17 (+0.85%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,268.19
    +206.69 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,585.85
    +49.83 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,892.05
    +9.13 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.34
    -1.83 (-1.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,875.80
    +12.20 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    22.78
    +0.24 (+1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0542
    +0.0033 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9190
    -0.0770 (-2.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2517
    +0.0028 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.9110
    -0.2700 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,384.51
    -397.75 (-1.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    886.21
    -3.03 (-0.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,553.20
    +8.65 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Alkame Completes Development and Begins Production of CBDQ(9) Hemp Infused Beverages

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alkame Holdings
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ALKM

LAS VEGAS, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: ALKM), is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, West Coast Copacker Inc., has completed the product development and has begun the production of CBDQ(9) initial line of hemp infused beverages.

These “best in class” non-alcoholic beverage products were developed with the highest quality ingredients and under strict regulatory compliance and controls. The two products to come to market first are a 16.9oz Iced Tea and a Pink Lemonade, each both containing 25mg of high quality and environmentally friendly CBD, grown to organic standards.

‘We are very encouraged by the alliance formed between our companies. West Coast has helped us develop the first and only Iced Tea and Pink Lemonade infused with CBDQ(9) proprietary Ingredients in a bottle format. We look forward to continuing and strengthening our partnership with Rob and West Coast.” Ralph Mizraji CEO

“CBDQ(9) holds its supplier base to a different and higher standard of quality than other brands and finds like-minded partners and manufacturers. West Coast and it’s well informed and dedicated team exceeded our expectations and helped us produce the first of several flavors/items for us. They adhered to very strict protocol and CBDQ(9) specifications resulting in a final product that is now considered best in market. We look forward to growing our beverage divisions together with Rob and his team.” Eli Fox President

About CBDQ(9)

CBDQ(9) is a world-leading diversified whole plant cannabinoid-based consumer product company with an uncompromising dedication to deliver only the very best in class CBD products and education to those in need.

To learn more about CBDQ(9) visit www.cbdq9.com.

About West Coast Co Packer, Inc.

West Coast Co Packer, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alkame Holdings, Inc. and is a specialty liquid and single-serve manufacturer, co-packer, private labeler, and contract manufacturer, and is expected to immediately complement and seamlessly integrate with Alkame's other subsidiaries including Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. is a specialty natural, organic liquid-based hot and cold fill food & beverage manufacturer in glass and PET bottles and jars.

To learn more about West Coast Copacker visit www.westcoastcopacker.com.

About Alkame Holdings, Inc.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded diversified holding company. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries include proprietary water technology with several unique properties, food and beverage manufacturing and co-packing, CBD /Hemp food and beverage manufacturing, and utilizes their enhanced water technology whenever applicable, along with several company owned developed and acquired consumer brands. The organization is diligently building a strong foundation through the launch and acquisition of appropriate business assets, and by pursuing multiple applications by placement into several emerging business sectors, such as consumer bottled water and RTD products, household pet products, and many other various water-based treatment solutions to both new and existing business platforms.

For more information, visit www.alkameholdingsinc.com.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. Investor Relations
Website: www.alkameholdingsinc.com
Email: info@alkameholdingsinc.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that Alkame will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's contracts, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.


Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer Says You Should Buy These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer says you should buy. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer says you should buy, go directly to Jim Cramer Says You Should Buy These 5 Stocks. Jim Cramer, the former hedge fund manager and present journalist investor, has […]

  • Paramount misses quarterly revenue estimate, but streaming grows

    (Reuters) -Paramount Global reported forecast-missing quarterly revenue on Tuesday that sent its shares down 6%, but the media giant still added millions of streaming subscribers. Total revenue fell about 1% to $7.33 billion in the first quarter, below analysts' estimates of $7.38 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Paramount said revenue in its TV media segment, its highest revenue generator, fell 6% compared to last year when CBS' broadcast of Super Bowl LV - a championship this year carried by Comcast Corp-owned NBC - brought more viewers and ad revenue.

  • These stocks soared during the pandemic, and then crashed. Ten are now expected to double in price.

    DEEP DIVE A screen of stocks that popped during the coronavirus pandemic highlights dozens that have crashed. But some are considered worthy of purchase by a majority of analysts. You might want to keep an eye on them because every market cycle, even bad ones like today’s, eventually turns around.

  • Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound, Says Wells Fargo

    As an indication of how the stock market has suffered so far this year, the 2022 selloff has been unlike anything seen for the last 80 years. While there have been a host of reasons for the market wide rout, the meltdown has been most acute amongst growth stocks. As Wells Fargo’s Head of Equity Strategy Christopher Harvey puts it, "the sell-off is all about ‘growth’ -- but not economic growth. Rather, it is about the growth style, the mispricing of duration, and risk appetite (or lack thereof).”

  • Why Shopify Stock Was Climbing Today

    After a rough week to close out April, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock was climbing today as investors looked ahead to the company's fourth-quarter earnings report, and as two analysts lowered their price targets but maintained their ratings on the stock. As of 11:51 a.m. ET, Shopify was up 2.5% after climbing as much as 5% earlier in the session. Shopify shares plunged as market sentiment continued to move away from high-growth tech stocks, and as Amazon launched its Buy with Prime initiative, which will allow any e-commerce company, including Shopify sellers, to sell to Amazon's Prime customers and use Amazon's logistics network.

  • Why Airbnb Stock Is Ready for Liftoff

    With those positive signs for travel in mind, investors might want to look at Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) stock. While Airbnb has always been somewhat of a seasonal business -- users book more nights and experiences in Airbnb's second and third quarters -- there's been an overall shift in how people travel that allows the company to reap the benefits. On Airbnb's last earnings call, CEO Brian Chesky noted how the company has benefited from the change in consumer behaviors due to the pandemic, saying, "We're in the midst of a revolution in travel because people have newfound flexibility in how they live and work."

  • Big Tech stocks offer ‘prime buying opportunities,’ strategist says

    Defiance ETFs CEO Sylvia Jablonski joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Big Tech amid volatility and inflation, buying opportunities for investors, and the outlook for consumer demand.

  • I inherited ‘a sizable amount’ from my mother. A financial adviser took me out for a free meal at an investment seminar and made ‘some good, interesting points.’ Should I be wary?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Finding good, trustworthy financial advice is tough. Have a question about how to handle an issue with your financial adviser or thinking of hiring a new financial adviser?

  • These 3 Stocks Could Be Next on Warren Buffett's Shopping List

    It looks as though Warren Buffett is buying stocks again. These three have the qualities he looks for.

  • ‘You don’t want to own bonds and stocks’ in this environment, says legendary investor who called ’87 crash

    A Federal Reserve moving aggressively to play catch-up with inflation offers an ugly backdrop for stocks and bonds, warns the billionaire investor who rose to fame predicting the 1987 stock-market crash.

  • Expedia Stock Falls Sharply Even as It Sees a ‘Robust’ Summer Recovery

    Chief Executive Peter Kern says the online travel company is 'feeling very good about a summer recovery that should be very robust.'

  • These 3 Growth Stocks Got Pummeled Last Week: Are They Buys Now?

    Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) stock cratered nearly 50% on Thursday after the virtual care provider reported its first-quarter results. The company's lower 2022 outlook added insult to injury. In 2020, Teladoc ranked as one of the hottest stocks on the market.

  • Why Palantir Stock Dropped 24.3% in April

    Shares of Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) dropped 24.3% in April, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. It is likely that Palantir was affected by fears over rising interest rates, inflation, and the potential for a recession, which has severely impacted the prices of growth stocks. There were no material business updates from Palantir in April, so all these price moves come from changes in market sentiment.

  • Better Buy: American Express vs. SoFi Technologies

    SoFi is making waves in personal finance, but American Express has reinvented itself for a new generation of consumers.

  • Why UPS Stock Failed to Deliver in April

    In April, United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) reported quarterly results that came in much better than what analysts had expected. Shares of UPS lost 16.1% during the month, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, on fears that a slowing macro environment would eat into shipping demand in the second half of the year. Long before UPS's April 26 earnings report, Wall Street was getting nervous about the shares.

  • Stock Market Mixed Amid Fed Worries; This Former Pandemic Winner Plummets 33%

    The stock market seemed unsure about how to follow up Monday's bullish reversal, and were mixed in the first hour of trading. The Nasdaq composite reversed lower 0.3% after rising 0.5%. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average were both higher, with the S&P up 0.

  • Enbridge Provides Notice of Series B and C Preferred Shares Conversion Right and Announces Reset Dividend Rates

    Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge or the Company) announced today that it does not intend to exercise its right to redeem its currently outstanding Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series B (Series B Shares) (TSX: ENB.PR.B) or its right to redeem its currently outstanding Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series C (Series C Shares) (TSX: ENB.PR.C) on June 1, 2022. As a result, subject to certain conditions, the holders of the Series B Shares have the right to convert

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Trading in Oversold Territory

    The investing game is rarely plain sailing. While no doubt investors would like the choices that make up their portfolio to always go up, the reality is more complicated. There are periods when even shares of the world’s most successful companies have been on a downward trajectory for one reason or another. Amazon is a good case in point. While it’s no fun watching a stock you own drift to the bottom, any savvy investor knows that if the company’s fundamentals are sound to begin with, the pullba

  • Starbucks set to report second-quarter earnings on Tuesday

    Coffee giant Starbucks is set to report its latest earnings on Tuesday amid a backdrop of a unionization battle with employees.

  • New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.17

    New York Community Bancorp, Inc. ( NYSE:NYCB ) will pay a dividend of US$0.17 on the 19th of May. This payment means...