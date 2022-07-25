U.S. markets close in 3 hours 17 minutes

Alkame Continues Strategic Debt Restructuring with Cancellation of $200,000 of Debt

Alkame Holdings
·2 min read
LAS VEGAS, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: ALKM) is pleased to announce that management continues the strengthening of its balance sheet with the execution of a debt restructuring agreement with its largest shareholder.

The Company's completion of the debt restructuring with the shareholder required months of hard work and extensive negotiations and is another step towards improving the Company’s overall financial stability and operating effectiveness.

As a result of the restructuring, the Company achieved the following objectives:

  • An agreement to cancel a convertible note held by the shareholder. Under the terms of the note, totaling $200,000 the shareholder will no longer have an option to exercise any conversion rights which at current market value would equate to approximately 4 billion shares.

  • This cancellation of the note significantly reduces the dilutive effect it would have on the Company's capital structure.

  • The note will no longer need to be repaid.

“We would like to thank our lender for working with us to find a solution that benefits all parties including the Company’s shareholders. This restructure allows us to continue to strengthen our balance sheet as we continue to grow our Company and provide value to our shareholders,” stated Robert Eakle, CEO.

About Alkame Holdings, Inc.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded diversified holding company. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries include proprietary water technology with several unique properties, food and beverage manufacturing and co-packing, CBD /Hemp food and beverage manufacturing, and utilizes their enhanced water technology whenever applicable, along with several company owned developed and acquired consumer brands. The organization is diligently building a strong foundation through the launch and acquisition of appropriate business assets, and by pursuing multiple applications by placement into several emerging business sectors, such as consumer bottled water and RTD products, household pet products, and many other various water-based treatment solutions to both new and existing business platforms.

For more information, visit www.alkameholdingsinc.com.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. Investor Relations
Website: www.alkameholdingsinc.com
Email: info@alkameholdingsinc.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that Alkame will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's contracts, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.


