Alkame Holdings, Inc. Announces All-New Sugar-Free EVERx CBD Sports Water First Production Run

LAS VEGAS, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: ALKM), today announced an order for the first production run of All-New Sugar-Free EVERx CBD Sports Water.

Last week Alkame Holdings and Puration, Inc. (OTC PINK: PURA) and Alkame Holdings, Inc. announced finalizing an all-new sugar-free formula for EVERx CBD Sports Water. Now Alkame will proceed with producing the All-New Sugar-Free EVERx CBD Sports Water.

Alkame and PURA are long-term partners having started work together on the original EVERx CBD Sports Water. ALKM and PURA are working together on the development of new CBD infused products beyond EVERx and anticipate a new product announcement coming soon.

Alkame and PURA, together with North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: USMJ) plan to soon announce the complete market introduction program for Sugar-Free EVERx CBD Sports Water.

Over the past several months, Alkame Holdings has been ramping up the setup of our West Coast CoPacker facility. Our new facility will almost double our production capabilities utilizing our additional high-speed equipment to expand production capabilities at our Salem facility. This diverse new production location is a big change for us. By working diligently through these difficult times, the new facility will also allow us to advance our third-party health inspections beyond what we are currently able to accomplish with the Gervais facility, moving us into one of the highest rated compliance certifications available. We expect the Salem facility to start operations imminently.

Our Company has also begun a process to initiate a multi-channel distribution strategy with our products going direct to consumers and is expected to be deployed over the course of the year. Our recent work on the acquisition of DistributorCorp will provide an online avenue for Alkame to supply Sanitizer and assorted PPE products, as well as any non-hemp related products including our Alkame brand of premium oxygenated alkaline bottled water. Now currently under construction, this suite will enable online purchasing and fulfillment that is being developed to seamlessly provide products to our customers and shareholders. A secondary website for online fulfillment pertaining to our Hemp related products is also in the works under a Shop Alkame portal.

Several of our online assets are in the process of being revamped or developed and built out, including but not limited to www.CbdCopacker.com, www.WestCoastCopacker.com, www.AlkameWater.com, www.DistributorCorp.com. Our corporate website is also being updated at www.AlkameHoldingsinc.com. These should all be ready and complete in the next few weeks. For additional updates and information, shareholders are asked to follow our social media accounts, primarily on Facebook @alkameholdings.

About Alkame Holdings, Inc.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded holding company that operates with a focus in distinct sectors: health and wellness, technology, manufacturing, and distribution. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries manufacture and distribute products with an emphasis on utilizing an enhanced water technology with several unique properties. The water technology is supported by four independent human clinical studies. There are a multitude of product applications we currently, or have capability to, utilize with our technology to produce and/or add value to, including but not limited to, consumer beverages, CBD/hemp products, pet products, horticulture, agriculture and aquaculture applications, and hand sanitizers.

