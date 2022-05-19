Alkame Reports 300% Increase First Quarter Financial Results

U.S. markets close in 5 hours 22 minutes

LAS VEGAS, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: ALKM), provides an operational update and releases results for the first quarter ended March 31,2022.

We continue to work hard in building our company and have made significant achievements in the first quarter of 2022.

We made crucial changes by implementing a new strategic direction to our operational model. We no longer purchase our clients supplies and ingredients, which had put a strain on our cash flow. We now no longer act as a “bank’ and financier for our customers. This year we began working with our clients on the sourcing and procurement of the needed materials and ingredients, enabling our customers to build long term relationships with the vendors and suppliers for their products.

This new model has narrowed the required bandwidth needed to manage the massive number of relationships as well as the capital outlay needed for each individual product. This change in operational models allows us to focus on logistics, production, and inventory management. While foregoing increased top line revenue, our newly implemented model puts a greater emphasis on bottom line revenue, reduction of company debt, and profitability.

Under this new model we realized revenue of $138,779 for the first three months ended March 31, 2022, a 300% increase compared to the 1st quarter of 2021. We have already surpassed the 1st quarter revenues and we are only halfway through the 2nd quarter.

We are extremely pleased with our current run rate and expect the trajectory to continue into the 2nd half of the year.

About West Coast Co Packer, Inc.

West Coast Co Packer, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alkame Holdings, Inc. and is a specialty liquid and single-serve manufacturer, co-packer, private labeler, and contract manufacturer, and is expected to immediately complement and seamlessly integrate with Alkame’s other subsidiaries including Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. is a specialty natural, organic liquid-based hot and cold fill food & beverage manufacturer in glass and PET bottles and jars. To learn more about West Coast Copacker visit www.westcoastcopacker.com.

About Alkame Holdings, Inc.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded diversified holding company. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries include proprietary water technology with several unique properties, food and beverage manufacturing and co-packing, CBD /Hemp food and beverage manufacturing, and utilizes their enhanced water technology whenever applicable, along with several company owned developed and acquired consumer brands. The organization is diligently building a strong foundation through the launch and acquisition of appropriate business assets, and by pursuing multiple applications by placement into several emerging business sectors, such as consumer bottled water and RTD products, household pet products, and many other various water-based treatment solutions to both new and existing business platforms.

For more information, visit www.alkameholdingsinc.com.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. Investor Relations
Website: www.alkameholdingsinc.com
Email: info@alkameholdingsinc.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that Alkame will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's contracts, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.


