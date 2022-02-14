Alkami to Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

U.S. markets closed

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) (“Alkami”), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for U.S. banks and credit unions, today announced that it plans to report financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021 on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, after the market close.

The Company will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET the same day to discuss its financial results with investors. A live webcast of the event will be available on the “News & Events'' page of the Alkami investor relations website at investors.alkami.com. In addition, a live dial-in will be available domestically at 1 (800) 708-4540 and internationally at 1 (847) 619-6397, using passcode 50279506. The webcast replay will be available on the Alkami investor relations website.

About Alkami

Alkami Technology, Inc. is a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the United States that enables clients to grow confidently, adapt quickly and build thriving digital communities. The Alkami Platform is the digital banking and fraud mitigation platform of choice for over 280 financial institutions. Alkami's investments have resulted in a premium platform that has enabled it to replace older, larger and better-funded incumbents and provide clients with world-class experiences reflecting their individual digital strategies. To learn more, visit alkami.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Steve Calk
ir@alkami.com

Media Relations Contacts

Jennifer Cortez
jennifer.cortez@alkami.com

Audrey Pennisi
audrey@outlookmarketingsrv.com


