ALKEME Acquires ACW Group

ALKEME Insurance
·2 min read

Acquisition Expands ALKEME's Property and Casualty footprint in Hawaii and California

ACW Group Acquired by ALKEME

ACW Group Acquired by ALKEME
ACW Group Acquired by ALKEME

LADERA RANCH, Calif., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALKEME, a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced the acquisition of the ACW Group, a Honolulu, Hawaii-based agency that specializes in property and casualty insurance solutions headquartered out of Oahu, Hawaii, with offices in San Francisco, California, and La Quinta, California.

ACW Group was established in 2009 by Russell Akamine, Kirk Christman and Jeffrey Wall and has been an insurance pillar in Hawaii ever since. They have grown to over 20 licensed agents who are niche focused on providing risk solutions for restaurants, artisan contractors, attorneys, condo associations, security guards and property managers. ACW offers Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Benefits and Financial Services.

"ACW has been on a similar growth trajectory as ALKEME, and we are really excited to be working with these founders and their team that share a similar vision to ours," said Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME. "ACW opens up a new market in Hawaii and further bolsters our footprint in California, allowing us to better serve new markets and customers."

"Our unique approach to property and casualty combined with our commitment to serving our customers has positioned us as one of the top agencies in Hawaii," said Jeff Wall, Co-Founder of ACW Group. "We are excited to continue our amazing growth by joining the ALKEME family and look forward to working alongside such a knowledgeable partner with such amazing industry expertise."

ABOUT ALKEME
ALKEME helps insurance brokerages realize sustainable growth and success through the creative use of innovation, shared services, consultation, and marketing. Our proven methodology, unmatched expertise, and externally validated results have quickly propelled us into the top-50 privately held insurance agencies in the U.S. Partners across the country rely on ALKEME's proven platform coupled with experience, resources, and long-term perspective to help them realize sustainable growth and success in a rapidly modernizing insurance world. Based in Ladera Ranch, CA, and backed by GCP Capital Partners, ALKEME serves thousands of clients with a wide range of offerings, including P&C, Benefits, Surety, Risk and Wealth Management. For more information, please visit: https://alkemeins.com.

Contact Information:
Josh Benveniste
Marketing
jbenveniste@alkemeins.com

Related Images






Image 1: ACW Group Acquired by ALKEME


ALKEME Insurance acquires ACW Group



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


