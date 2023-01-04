ALKEME Acquires Atascadero Insurance Agency

Acquisition Expands ALKEME's presence in Central California

LADERA RANCH, Calif., Jan. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALKEME, a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced the acquisition of Atascadero Insurance Agency (dba Morro Bay Insurance Agency), a Fresno, California-based insurance agency that specializes in property and casualty covering the central California Region.

Atascadero Insurance Agency was founded in 1968 and has 10 employees providing commercial, personal and benefits for their longstanding customers.

"Atascadero Insurance Agency aligns perfectly with our strategy of growing among respected agencies, as they bring a strong history of experience and expertise," said Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME. "We are pleased to welcome them to the ALKEME family and look forward to our growth in the future."

"Joining ALKEME presents an exciting opportunity for our business and all of those that we serve," said Brian O'Farrell, President of Atascadero Insurance Agency. "Through this partnership, we will deliver greater access to resources for our agency, our employees and our customers. ALKEME's service-driven culture represented an ideal fit for our team and our valuable customers."

ABOUT ALKEME

ALKEME helps insurance brokerages realize sustainable growth and success through the creative use of innovation, shared services, consultation, and marketing. Our proven methodology, unmatched expertise, and externally validated results have quickly propelled us into the top 50 privately held insurance agencies in the U.S. Partners across the country rely on ALKEME's proven platform coupled with experience, resources, and long-term perspective to help them realize sustainable growth and success in a rapidly modernizing insurance world. Based in Ladera Ranch, CA, and backed by GCP Capital Partners, ALKEME serves thousands of clients with a wide range of offerings, including P&C, Benefits, Surety, Risk and Wealth Management. For more information, please visit https://alkemeins.com.

