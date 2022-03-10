U.S. markets close in 2 hours 7 minutes

ALKEME Acquires JB Wright Insurance Services

ALKEME Insurance
·2 min read

The acquisition accelerates ALKEME's growth ambitions across the U.S.

ALKEME acquires Wright Insurance

ALKEME acquires Wright Insurance
ALKEME acquires Wright Insurance

LADERA RANCH, Calif., March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALKEME, one of the nation's top retail insurance platforms, announced the acquisition of JB Wright Insurance Services, a Chino, CA-based brokerage operating in all 50 states, specializing in personal and commercial lines. Founded in 1988, JB Wright has grown to become a leading independent insurance agency in the Chino and Santa Clarita areas.

"It is exciting to welcome the collective experience of the JB Wright team to the ALKEME family," said Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME. "Our shared vision on culture, teamwork and growth will enable our teams to achieve new levels of success and we look forward to everything they bring to our organization."

"We are excited to be joining the ALKEME team. We instantly recognized ALKEME as a firm that shared our commitment to our employees, our customers and our partners," said Joel Wright, Owner of JB Wright Insurance Services. "We are confident that our partnership with ALKEME will help us strengthen and expand our offerings, leading to more options for our customers, and accelerated growth for our brokerage."

ABOUT ALKEME
ALKEME helps insurance brokerages realize sustainable growth and success through the creative use of innovation, shared services, consultation, and marketing. Our proven methodology, unmatched expertise, and externally validated results have quickly propelled us into the top-100 privately held insurance agencies in the U.S. Partners across the country rely on ALKEME's proven platform coupled with experience, resources, and long-term perspective to help them realize sustainable growth and success in a rapidly modernizing insurance world. Based in Ladera Ranch, CA, and backed by GCP Capital Partners, ALKEME serves thousands of clients with a wide range of offerings including P&C, Benefits, Surety, Risk and Wealth Management. For more information, please visit: alkemeins.com.

PRESS CONTACT
hello@alkemeins.com

