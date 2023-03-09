Acquisition Expands ALKEME's National Presence in the Retail Auto Parts Industry

LADERA RANCH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2023 / ALKEME, a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced the acquisition of the NAPA Insurance Center, an Austin, Texas-based insurance agency that provides health and P&C Insurance to NAPA's independently owned Auto Part Stores and Auto Care Centers nationally.

ALKEME acquires NAPA Insurance Center

Founded over 30 years ago, the NAPA Insurance Center has been serving the NAPA family through business insurance, flood insurance, group healthcare, individual healthcare, personal insurance and life insurance offerings.

"I'm happy to welcome the NAPA Insurance Center into the ALKEME family," said Curtis Barton, CEO of ALKEME. "NAPA Insurance Center opens up a national footprint of retail business for us, and we look forward to expanding the offering of our other products to NAPA clients."

"We are looking forward to continuing to tailor our services to the needs of the NAPA family, while also expanding our capabilities as part of joining ALKEME," said Dan Pierro, President of NAPA Insurance Center. "Joining ALKEME is an exciting proposition for our clients and our team as we offer innovative solutions to meet our client's evolving needs."

ABOUT ALKEME

ALKEME helps insurance brokerages realize sustainable growth and success through the creative use of innovation, shared services, consultation, and marketing. Our proven methodology, unmatched expertise, and externally validated results have quickly propelled us into the top 50 privately held insurance agencies in the U.S. Partners across the country rely on ALKEME's proven platform coupled with experience, resources, and long-term perspective to help them realize sustainable growth and success in a rapidly modernizing insurance world. Based in Ladera Ranch, CA, and backed by GCP Capital Partners, ALKEME serves thousands of clients with a wide range of offerings, including P&C, Benefits, Surety, Risk and Wealth Management. For more information, please visit: https://alkemeins.com.



