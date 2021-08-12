Alkemy launches Innovative 100% Recycled Plastic Sealing Protection in Landmark Hydroelectric Plant

Will supply 330,000 square feet of a surface protector made of 100% recycled plastic bags to help seal 2.7 million cubic meters of water in the plant reservoirs

BEIT SHEAN, Israel, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Alkemy (K.B. Recycling Industries Ltd.) (www.alkemy.solutions) ("Alkemy" or, the "Company"), (TSXV: AKMY), (TSXV: AKMY.WT), a leading environmental plastic recycling technology company, today announced it will supply sealing protection sheets made out of 100% recycled plastic to a landmark hydroelectric power plant built in Kochav Hayarden by one of the largest energy and real estate conglomerates in Israel.

The power plant will run on pumped-storage hydroelectricity technology – the most advanced method for energy storage. The complete project will span five years and approximately 330,000 square feet of the recycled plastic sealing surface protector will be used to seal the plant's two water reservoirs, which will hold 2.7 million cubic meters of water. Alkemy was selected as a supplier for this project in late June 2021.

Traditional power plants, such as coal and gas-fired plants, generate large amounts of excess electricity, which is discarded. In a hydroelectric power plant, excess electricity is used to raise water from a lower to an upper pool. The water converts back into electricity when it is released down to the lower pool.

In this project, the water in the top reservoir will flow through a vertical tunnel nearly 500 meters long into a 40 meter-high hall containing two turbines that will convert water power to electricity, supplying 150 megawatts each. When there is excess electricity in the network, the turbines rotate in the opposite direction, turning into pumps that raise the water back to the upper reservoir.

According to Shmulik Porre, Alkemy's CEO, "We are honored to supply the first ever sealing protector made of 100% recycled plastic bags for this advanced green electricity project. Although this is a small project by our scale, it cuts to the core of what we do: making our environment more sustainable."

Alkemy is an environmental technology company based in Israel that has developed a unique plastic recycling process for plastic bags and sheets traditionally not considered economically viable for recycling, and as such, have become one of the largest plastic pollutants in the world. Alkemy employs a dynamic one-step process that does not require separate recycling and production plants. Alkemy's process includes both recycling and finished product manufacturing in a single process called "waste-to-product", allowing Alkemy to reduce the cost of recycled plastic as raw materials, and increase the profit margin per metric ton.

