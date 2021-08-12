U.S. markets close in 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,459.90
    +12.20 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,480.52
    -4.45 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,813.19
    +48.06 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,244.80
    -5.54 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.98
    -0.27 (-0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.20
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.17
    -0.32 (-1.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1738
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3670
    +0.0280 (+2.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3804
    -0.0064 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4340
    +0.0160 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,348.92
    -1,963.01 (-4.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,104.17
    -49.41 (-4.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.23
    -26.91 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,015.02
    -55.49 (-0.20%)
     

Alkemy launches Innovative 100% Recycled Plastic Sealing Protection in Landmark Hydroelectric Plant

·5 min read

Will supply 330,000 square feet of a surface protector made of 100% recycled plastic bags to help seal 2.7 million cubic meters of water in the plant reservoirs

BEIT SHEAN, Israel, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Alkemy (K.B. Recycling Industries Ltd.) (www.alkemy.solutions) ("Alkemy" or, the "Company"), (TSXV: AKMY), (TSXV: AKMY.WT), a leading environmental plastic recycling technology company, today announced it will supply sealing protection sheets made out of 100% recycled plastic to a landmark hydroelectric power plant built in Kochav Hayarden by one of the largest energy and real estate conglomerates in Israel.

The power plant will run on pumped-storage hydroelectricity technology – the most advanced method for energy storage. The complete project will span five years and approximately 330,000 square feet of the recycled plastic sealing surface protector will be used to seal the plant's two water reservoirs, which will hold 2.7 million cubic meters of water. Alkemy was selected as a supplier for this project in late June 2021.

Traditional power plants, such as coal and gas-fired plants, generate large amounts of excess electricity, which is discarded. In a hydroelectric power plant, excess electricity is used to raise water from a lower to an upper pool. The water converts back into electricity when it is released down to the lower pool.

In this project, the water in the top reservoir will flow through a vertical tunnel nearly 500 meters long into a 40 meter-high hall containing two turbines that will convert water power to electricity, supplying 150 megawatts each. When there is excess electricity in the network, the turbines rotate in the opposite direction, turning into pumps that raise the water back to the upper reservoir.

According to Shmulik Porre, Alkemy's CEO, "We are honored to supply the first ever sealing protector made of 100% recycled plastic bags for this advanced green electricity project. Although this is a small project by our scale, it cuts to the core of what we do: making our environment more sustainable."

About Alkemy (K.B. Recycling Industries Ltd.)
Alkemy is an environmental technology company based in Israel that has developed a unique plastic recycling process for plastic bags and sheets traditionally not considered economically viable for recycling, and as such, have become one of the largest plastic pollutants in the world. Alkemy employs a dynamic one-step process that does not require separate recycling and production plants. Alkemy's process includes both recycling and finished product manufacturing in a single process called "waste-to-product", allowing Alkemy to reduce the cost of recycled plastic as raw materials, and increase the profit margin per metric ton.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future financial outlook and anticipated events or results and may include information regarding the Company's financial position, business strategy, growth strategies, addressable markets, budgets, operations, financial results, taxes, dividend policy, plans and objectives. Particularly, information regarding the Company's expectations of future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities or the markets in which the Company operates is forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "outlook", "forecasts", "projects", "prospects", "strategy", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will" occur. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, estimates and assumptions that, while considered by the Company to be appropriate and reasonable as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with market conditions and the satisfaction of all applicable regulatory requirements, as well as risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business.

If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. The opinions, estimates or assumptions referred to above and the risk factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Management's Discussion and Analysis of the Company dated April 30, 2021 should be considered carefully.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other risk factors not presently known to the Company that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE K.B. Recycling Industries Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/12/c4416.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Fisker Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of start-up electric car company Fisker (NYSE: FSR) were suffering from an 8.6% sell-off at 11:15 a.m. EDT on Thursday. Capitalizing on the strong share-price surge that followed Morgan Stanley's announcement, Fisker made an announcement of its own after the close of trading last night: It is selling $600 million worth of convertible senior notes due in 2026 in a private offering, and perhaps as much as $690 million worth of these notes if buyers exercise an overallotment option. On the one hand, these notes are debt, and Fisker will have to pay interest.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Thursday

    The Chinese electric vehicle maker reported improving quarterly results, but still didn't turn a profit.

  • Root, Inc. (ROOT) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    ROOT earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • Palantir revenue jumps, eBay sees growth slowdown, Bumble raises guidance

    Myles Udland and Julie Hyman break down some of Wednesday’s early market movers, which include: Palantir raising its full-year adjusted free cash flow outlook after seeing a 49% revenue jump in its second quarter, eBay forecasting a Q2 revenue below estimates as e-commerce sees a decline in customer traffic, Sonos raising its outlook after posting a surprise profit, and Bumble enduring through concerns about the Delta variant as user activity continues to surge causing company to increases its guidance.

  • Why Blink Charging Is Plunging Despite 177% Growth in Sales

    Losses are mounting for the electric vehicle charging stock, but that's not the only thing investors should know.

  • Why Tesla Stock Edged Higher on Thursday

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose 2.1% at one point on Thursday. The stock's gain is likely driven by a generally bullish day for many growth stocks, as well as news circulating about strong deliveries coming from Tesla's China factory in July. "Tesla makes cars for export in first half of quarter & for local market in second half," said Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Twitter in response to a tweet about the company's production trends in the important market.

  • Better E-Commerce Stock: Jumia Technologies or Wish

    Jumia (NYSE: JMIA) and ContextLogic's (NASDAQ: WISH) Wish are two of the market's most volatile and divisive e-commerce stocks. Jumia, a German e-commerce company that sells its products in about a dozen African countries, went public at $14.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Tanking Today

    After popping on Wednesday, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) have since retreated, falling nearly 6% on Wednesday and continuing to tumble Thursday. As of 2:15 p.m. EDT, Plug Power's stock is down 4.3% on the day. Instead, investors seem to be reacting to some negative press that hydrogen energy is receiving.

  • Why LifeStance Health Group Stock Is Crashing Today

    Mental health services have been one of Teladoc Health's (NYSE: TDOC) strongest growth drivers over the past several quarters. As a focused provider of in-person and online mental health services, investors were expecting a strong performance from LifeStance Health after it raised over $800 million in an IPO this June. During the first three months of 2021, LifeStance Health's operations lost less than $1 million after bringing in $143 million in top-line revenue.

  • Cathie Wood Loves These 3 Crypto Stocks

    ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood seems to have taken the investing world by storm. In 2020, Wood's flagship ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) outperformed the greater market by nearly 9x -- 149% versus 16% -- and earned her Bloomberg News designation as best stock picker that year. With a focus on disruptive technology, it makes sense that ARK's exchange-traded funds would embrace crypto, but the strong conviction ARK's investments are showing to the sector is still a bit shocking.

  • Why Lordstown Motors Stock Jumped Today

    Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) has had a rough time since it announced in May 2021 that it was slashing its 2021 production plans and needed to raise fresh capital. The initial jump came because the company said it was maintaining its previously-cut production plans.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    They used to say that investors should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It was a reference to a historical pattern, long noticed by investors, that markets frequently swooned in the summer months. From May until October, on average, the S&P 500 has registered an average drop of 1.7%. While this loss is usually subsumed by larger full-year trends, it does affect shorter-term investment decisions. LPL Financial’s chief market strategist Ryan Detrick, however, believes that we’re in for a deeper loss thi

  • 3 Highest Growth Stocks in the Market Today

    Without an expanding sales footprint, it can be hard to boost profit margins, cash flow, and earnings. Quickly rising revenue is also a clue that a business has found a defensible industry niche and is winning market share.

  • Why KnowBe4 Stock Was Soaring Thursday

    Shares of security awareness company KnowBe4 (NASDAQ: KNBE) were soaring on Thursday after the company disclosed the pricing of its upcoming common stock offering. As of 12:00 p.m. EDT, KnowBe4 stock is up 23.2% for the trading day. On Aug. 12, KnowBe4 announced it would be selling 10.4 million shares of its common stock at a price of $20.75 a share.

  • Desktop Metal Earnings Miss Expectations; Company Announces ExOne Acquisition

    ExOne (XONE) stock soared 39% and Desktop Metal (DM) stock rose 2% in Wednesday's after-hours trading session following the big acquisition news in the 3D printing industry.

  • Why Sundial Growers Is Falling Today

    Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were down 2.4% in midday trading Wednesday as the market awaits the release of the cannabis producer's second-quarter earnings report. Sundial is scheduled to issue its financials tomorrow after the markets close. The marijuana company remains the fourth most held stock on the Robinhood Markets stock trading platform.

  • Time to Sell TAL Education (TAL)?

    Tao Value, an investment management firm, published its second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of -2.07% was delivered by the fund for the Q2 of 2021, trailing the MSCI All Country World Index that delivered a +7.11% return for the same period. You can take a […]

  • Vroom, Inc. (VRM) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Joining us on the call today are Paul Hennessy, chief executive officer; and Dave Jones, chief financial officer. Also, in the second quarter, Vroom completed a $625 million convertible note offering, further strengthening our balance sheet, and bringing our cash balance to almost $1.5 billion at the end of the second quarter.

  • 3 Takeaways From Unity Software's Earnings Call

    Unity Software (NYSE: U) reported strong second-quarter earnings results earlier this week, with investors cheering the beat-and-raise. Revenue jumped 48% to $273.6 million, and Unity continues to expand into other non-gaming markets as other companies leverage Unity's creative real-time 3D (RT3D) tools for a growing array of use cases. There's been a lot of talk recently surrounding metaverses, or interconnected digital universes that companies hope to create that can keep users continuously engaged.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Could Rocket Higher

    Every investor wants a strong return from his portfolio, and much of the footwork in investing is just research into stocks to find those returns. One tempting strategy: buying into stocks that shown proven records of recent growth. While past performance won’t guarantee a future return, it is natural to look at a stock’s recent history. This growth strategy for investing has plenty of vocal proponents. They advocate getting into stocks with a strong upward trajectory in their share price, and a