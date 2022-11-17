U.S. markets close in 1 hour 44 minutes

Alkermes Is Celebrating Health Literacy Month

Alkermes

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2022 / Health Literacy Month is about improving disease education and knowledge of available health resources. This month, we're starting with substance use disorder: a widely misunderstood but treatable condition. To learn more about SUD and start improving your health literacy, visit: https://lnkd.in/d83JPWe

Alkermes, Thursday, November 17, 2022, Press release picture
Alkermes, Thursday, November 17, 2022, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Alkermes on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Alkermes
Website: http://www.alkermes.com/
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Alkermes



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/726734/Alkermes-Is-Celebrating-Health-Literacy-Month

