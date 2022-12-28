U.S. markets closed

Alkermes to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

·1 min read

DUBLIN, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Richard Pops, will provide a corporate overview and update at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The presentation will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:15 a.m. PST (2:15 p.m. EST/7:15 p.m. GMT), followed by a question and answer session. The live webcast may be accessed under the Investors tab on www.alkermes.com and will be archived for 14 days.

About Alkermes plc

Alkermes plc is a fully-integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes has a research and development center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

Contact: 
Jamie Bernard 
Investor Relations 
+1 781 873-2402

SOURCE Alkermes plc

