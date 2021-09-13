U.S. markets open in 1 hour 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,482.25
    +24.00 (+0.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,800.00
    +193.00 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,520.00
    +78.50 (+0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,239.50
    +16.80 (+0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.30
    +0.58 (+0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.40
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.64
    -0.26 (-1.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1777
    -0.0039 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.30
    +0.50 (+2.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3816
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0940
    +0.1840 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,815.31
    -1,107.91 (-2.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,142.03
    -63.72 (-5.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,087.49
    +58.29 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,447.37
    +65.53 (+0.22%)
     

Alkermes to Present Two Posters on Investigational Immuno-oncology Candidate, Nemvaleukin Alfa, at the 2021 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) today announced two poster presentations related to nemvaleukin alfa (nemvaleukin), the company's novel, investigational, engineered interleukin-2 (IL-2) variant immunotherapy, at the 2021 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress, taking place Sept. 16-21, 2021. The presentations will include a trial-in-progress poster for ARTISTRY-6, a global phase 2 trial evaluating the anti-tumor activity, safety and tolerability of nemvaleukin monotherapy in patients with melanoma who have been previously treated with anti-PD-(L)1 therapy, with or without anti-CTLA-4 therapy, and a poster showing data from a preclinical study that evaluated the anti-tumor efficacy of a mouse ortholog of nemvaleukin as monotherapy and in combination with chemotherapy in a murine model of small cell lung cancer.

"We're pleased to share updates from the nemvaleukin development program with the scientific and medical community at ESMO. This year's posters include information on our ongoing ARTISTRY-6 clinical trial in melanoma, which is designed to support potential registration in mucosal melanoma, and data from a preclinical study that investigated the potential of nemvaleukin in combination with chemotherapy," said Craig Hopkinson, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President of Research & Development at Alkermes. "We look forward to continuing to explore nemvaleukin's potential as a novel, differentiated therapy for patients with high unmet need across a wide array of tumor types."

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Abstract: 834
Title: ARTISTRY-6: Nemvaleukin alfa monotherapy in patients with advanced mucosal and cutaneous melanoma
Presenter: Richard D. Carvajal, M.D., Director of Experimental Therapeutics and Director of the Melanoma Service at Columbia University Medical Center
Presentation Date: The poster presentation will be available on demand to attendees beginning Sept. 16, 2021.

Abstract: 3326
Title: Anti-tumor efficacy and immune profiling of the mouse ortholog of nemvaleukin alfa, a novel engineered IL-2 fusion protein, in an orthotopic mouse model of small cell lung cancer alone or in combination with standard chemotherapy
Presenter: Yuanwang Pan, Ph.D., Postdoctoral Fellow, Immuno-Oncology, Laura and Isaac Perlmutter Cancer Center, New York University Grossman School of Medicine, NYU Langone Health
Presentation Date: The poster presentation will be available on demand to attendees beginning Sept. 16, 2021.

About Nemvaleukin Alfa ("nemvaleukin")
Nemvaleukin is an investigational, novel, engineered fusion protein comprised of modified interleukin-2 (IL-2) and the high affinity IL-2 alpha receptor chain, designed to preferentially expand tumor-killing immune cells while avoiding the activation of immunosuppressive cells by selectively binding to the intermediate-affinity IL-2 receptor complex. The selectivity of nemvaleukin is designed to leverage the proven anti-tumor effects of existing IL-2 therapy while mitigating certain limitations.

About the ARTISTRY Clinical Development Program
ARTISTRY is an Alkermes-sponsored clinical development program evaluating nemvaleukin as a potential immunotherapy for cancer. The ARTISTRY program is comprised of multiple clinical trials evaluating intravenous and subcutaneous dosing of nemvaleukin, both as a monotherapy and in combination with the anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in patients with advanced solid tumors. Ongoing trials in the ARTISTRY program include: ARTISTRY-1, ARTISTRY-2, ARTISTRY-3 and ARTISTRY-6.

About Alkermes plc
Alkermes plc is a fully-integrated, global biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines in the fields of neuroscience and oncology. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on addiction, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurodegenerative disorders and cancer. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Alkermes plc has an R&D center in Waltham, Massachusetts; a research and manufacturing facility in Athlone, Ireland; and a manufacturing facility in Wilmington, Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, but not limited to, statements concerning: the potential therapeutic value of nemvaleukin, whether as monotherapy or in combination, as a cancer immunotherapy across a wide array of tumor types, including in the treatment of melanoma and small cell lung cancer; and plans to use data from ARTISTRY-6 to support nemvaleukin's potential registration in mucosal melanoma. You are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Although the company believes that such statements are based on reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business and operations, the forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and they are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, whether nemvaleukin could be shown to be unsafe or ineffective; whether preclinical results and data from ongoing clinical studies for nemvaleukin will be predictive of future or final results from such studies, results of future clinical studies or real-world results; whether future clinical trials or future stages of ongoing clinical trials for nemvaleukin will be initiated or completed on time or at all; changes in the cost, scope and duration of, and clinical trial operations for, development activities for nemvaleukin, including changes relating to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on such operations and activities; and those risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020 and in subsequent filings made by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the company disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

KEYTRUDA® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA.

Alkermes Contacts:
For Investors: Sandy Coombs, +1 781 609 6377
For Media: Sourojit Bhowmick, Ph.D. +1 781 609 6397

Alkermes plc Logo (PRNewsfoto/Alkermes plc)
Alkermes plc Logo (PRNewsfoto/Alkermes plc)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alkermes-to-present-two-posters-on-investigational-immuno-oncology-candidate-nemvaleukin-alfa-at-the-2021-european-society-for-medical-oncology-esmo-virtual-congress-301374881.html

SOURCE Alkermes plc

Recommended Stories

  • Government ends Covid vaccine deal after ‘breach of obligations’, Valneva says

    The Valneva site in Livingston was visited by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in February.

  • Delta variant: Unvaccinated and vaccinated people 'are not in the same ballpark' of risk, doctor explains

    Amid fears of new variants emerging and evading COVID-19 vaccines, health experts are urging the public to remember that being fully vaccinated is very different from being unvaccinated.

  • Sarah Harding’s death is a warning to all young women

    In talking about her diagnosis, Harding revealed that she had put off going to see her GP. None of us should make the same mistake

  • 15 Words From President Biden That Could Equal Billions for Pfizer and Moderna

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) have already fully vaccinated 96 million and 66 million Americans, respectively. "As your president, I'm announcing a new plan to require more Americans to be vaccinated," Biden said according to a transcript published by The New York Times. Now, a whole new group of people must opt for vaccination if they hope to work.

  • The Week Ahead In Biotech (Sept. 12-18): Calliditas FDA Decision, Adcom Review For Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, Oncology Conference And IPOs

    Biotech stocks retreated in the holiday-shortened week ending Sept. 10, reversing course from the previous week. Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) was among the biggest decliners of the week after the company said the Food and Drug Administration refused to authorize its COVID-19 treatment for emergency use. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (MRSN) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (APLS) pulled back notably in reaction to clinical trial disappointments. On the other hand, Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRZN), w

  • 60 Percent of Virus Experts Wouldn't Do These 6 Things Right Now, Data Shows

    The summer of 2021 wasn't exactly what many of us hoped it would be. Weeks of climbing vaccination rates and declining COVID cases in the spring had many of envisioning a summer of increased freedoms like eating in restaurants, traveling without worry, and gathering with friends and family for long overdue milestone celebrations. But soon, those statistics turned in the opposite directions as the Delta variant took hold; instead, it was case numbers that started climbing and vaccination rates sl

  • Analyst Report: AbbVie Inc.

    AbbVie is a drug company with a strong exposure to immunology and oncology. The company's top drug, Humira, represents close to half of the company's current profits. The company was spun off from Abbott in early 2013. The recent acquisition of Allergan adds several new drugs in aesthetics and women's health.

  • Block Vectura takeover, Philip Morris investors urged

    The UK’s largest lung disease charity has urged shareholders to block a big tobacco takeover of drug maker Vectura ahead of a deadline on Wednesday.

  • Anti-vaxxers mock up leaflets imitating NHS documents and cartoon posters targeting children

    ‘Children are not at risk from Covid,’ leaflet falsely claims

  • How Keytruda's Latest Approval in China Boosts Merck

    Earlier this month, China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) announced the approval of Merck's (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda, in combination with platinum- and fluoropyrimidine-based chemotherapy, as a first-line treatment for patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic carcinoma of the esophagus or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ). The regulatory approval comes 15 months after the drug was initially approved as a second-line monotherapy for the treatment of patients with another form of esophageal cancer. Let's examine the burden of esophageal cancer in China, the efficacy of Keytruda in treating locally advanced unresectable or metastatic esophageal or GEJ carcinoma, and the amount of additional revenue that this label expansion could create for Keytruda.

  • Phony Diagnoses Hide High Rates of Drugging at Nursing Homes

    The handwritten doctor’s order was just eight words long, but it solved a problem for Dundee Manor, a nursing home in rural South Carolina struggling to handle a new resident with severe dementia. David Blakeney, 63, was restless and agitated. The home’s doctor wanted him on an antipsychotic medication called Haldol, a powerful sedative. “Add Dx of schizophrenia for use of Haldol,” read the doctor’s order, using the medical shorthand for “diagnosis.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the N

  • Hitting the Books: How Florence Nightingale changed medicine using stats and 'rose charts'

    Maladies of Empire by Jim Downs explores how many aspects of modern medicine are borne on the backs of humanity's most abhorrent impulses, though in the excerpt below, Downs illustrates how one woman's unyielding tenacity and fastidious record keeping helped launch the field of preventative medicine.

  • Here's a Great Reason to Buy Pfizer Stock (and It Has Nothing to Do With the COVID Vaccine)

    Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) biggest product right now is its coronavirus vaccine. It's important to remember that Pfizer has a vast number of commercialized products, including seven blockbusters. Eliquis, a blood thinner commercialized by Pfizer and partner Bristol Myers Squibb, won a very important decision in an appeals court.

  • Florida hospitals continue to report fewer COVID hospitalizations and ICU patients

    In a continuing downward swing, 11,701 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 in Florida, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services report on Sunday from 259 Florida hospitals.

  • Over-the-counter rapid antigen tests can help slow the spread of COVID-19 -- here's how to use them effectively

    Rapid antigen COVID-19 tests, designed for use at home, can show results in 15 minutes. Ellen Moran via Getty ImagesThe rise of the highly transmissible delta variant around the U.S. has increased demand for rapid antigen COVID-19 tests that can be purchased from a pharmacy without a prescription, used at home, school or work and that give results in 15 minutes. On Sept. 9, 2021, the White House announced several initiatives to improve access to rapid antigen tests: It will use the Defense Produ

  • Health system workers abruptly drop COVID-19 vax mandate lawsuit

    The lawsuit filed against the Henry Ford Health System after their vaccination mandate, which required all employees to get vaccinated, […] The post Health system workers abruptly drop COVID-19 vax mandate lawsuit appeared first on TheGrio.

  • 20 Ways Your Grocery Store Makes You Sick

    The grocery store seems so innocent: A cabinet-filling cornucopia of sustenance for you and your family. Turns out, it contains an average soap opera's worth of secrets. As soon as you walk in the door — wait, don't grab that cart before you read this — you're presented with some pretty serious threats to your health, from secretly unhealthy products to marketing gimmicks to the stuff that lurks on the freezer door handles. That's why Eat This, Not That! Health asked top experts to reveal the wa

  • One Major Effect of Vitamin D on Your Bladder, New Study Says

    An overactive bladder can feel both embarrassing and like a major nuisance—but if you suffer from this condition, you're not alone. The American Urological Association states 33 million Americans experience an overactive bladder. Currently, there are a lot of cutting-edge medications to treat this… but if you'd prefer to try making a small shift to your daily routine rather than start on a prescription, an impressive new study suggests one supplement that's already been making headlines lately.F

  • Israel Eyes Fourth Dose; U.K. Drops Vaccine Passes: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will announce his next steps to boost the global vaccine supply before this year’s United Nations General Assembly begins, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said. Republican governors said the vaccine mandates Biden announced last week will backfire and harden resistance to getting the shot. The U.K. will abandon plans to call for proof of vaccination to enter certain venues, and may soon drop mandatory testing for returning travelers as part of a further easin

  • Simple Ways to Never Age, According to Experts

    Living to be 100 used to be a novelty, so much so that Willard Scott, the Today Show weatherman, would announce your name on air in awe (Al Roker still does). Yet, these days it's not so uncommon to live that long. We're all living longer than ever. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently pegs 78 years of age as the average life expectancy. That's not too shabby considering a century ago people lived to be around 39 (due to an influenza outbreak).But what if we could push it 25