U.S. markets close in 4 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,561.46
    +16.56 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,741.42
    +64.40 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,178.38
    +88.18 (+0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,311.58
    +20.32 (+0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.49
    +0.73 (+0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.40
    +13.10 (+0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    24.59
    +0.14 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1617
    -0.0028 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6300
    -0.0250 (-1.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3778
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7030
    +0.2430 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,612.59
    +3,522.08 (+5.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,518.24
    +1,275.56 (+525.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,222.82
    +18.27 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,600.41
    -204.44 (-0.71%)
     
WATCH NOW:

Yahoo Finance's 2021 All Markets Summit — The Path Forward

Today from 9:00 a.m to 5 p.m. ET. Featuring SEC Chair Gary Gensler and other business leaders

ALKM Signs LOI To Acquire 2 Condiment Brands With Over $1 Million In Annual Sales Available On Amazon

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: ALKM), is pleased to announce that Alkame has signed a letter of intent to acquire 2 premium condiment brands.

Both brands have a line of top shelf products, including premium jams and jellies as well as pepper jellies and fruit dessert toppings. These product lines and have been active in the marketplace for over 25 years with significant brand awareness, and are well known for being handcrafted in small batches.

Alkame has already conducted due diligence and both parties have agreed to the acquisition. The acquisition final agreement and transferring IP assets are in process. With the prospective asset purchases, to bring shareholder value to the company, and to build the business into a recognizable brand.

Roughly 100 customers, including UNFI, KEHE, Amazon, with distribution channels ranging from National Discount & Fruit Channel, with retail placement in Bartell's and Safeway.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. CEO, Robert Eakle stated, "These long established brands which are already revenue generating just under 1m annually fit perfectly into our wheelhouse. We believe these brands have great potential for expansion and future growth." Eakle continues, "We will update shortly with additional details".

About Alkame Holdings, Inc.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded health and wellness technology holding company, with a focus on patentable, innovative, and eco-friendly consumer products. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries manufacture products with enhanced water utilizing a proprietary technology to create products with several unique properties. The organization is diligently building a strong foundation through the launch and acquisition of appropriate business assets, and by pursuing multiple applications by placement into several emerging business sectors, such as consumer bottled water and RTD products, household pet products, horticulture and agriculture applications, hand sanitizers, and many other various water-based treatment solutions to both new and existing business platforms.

For more information, visit www.alkameholdingsinc.com .

Alkame Holdings, Inc. Investor Relations

Website: www.alkameholdingsinc.com

Email: info@alkameholdingsinc.com

Phone: 702-273-9714

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that Alkame will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's contracts, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alkm-signs-loi-to-acquire-2-condiment-brands-with-over-1-million-in-annual-sales-available-on-amazon-301407654.html

SOURCE Alkame Holdings, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Bloom Energy Stock Is on Fire Today

    Fuel cell stock Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) is absolutely crushing the market today, skyrocketing 33.5% as of 9:35 a.m. EDT after the company struck a massive deal. Bloom Energy's three-year-old partnership with South Korean based SK Group's affiliate SK ecoplant took a big leap Monday morning when they announced a multi-billion dollar deal. SK ecoplant has contracted to buy at least 500 megawatts of fuel cells from Bloom Energy, estimated to be worth $4.5 billion in revenue, between 2022 and 2025.

  • Why Tesla Stock (and Hertz stock) Is Jumping Higher on Monday

    The growth stock's gain is likely fueled by several things: price increases over the weekend for its flagship Model S and X vehicles, an analyst's move to hike his price target for the stock, and a big order of Tesla vehicles from rental car company Hertz (OTC: HTZG.Q). "As consumer interest in electric vehicles (EV) skyrockets, Hertz today is announcing a significant investment to offer the largest EV rental fleet in North America and one of the largest in the world," Hertz said in a press release Monday morning.

  • Is IBM Stock a Buy?

    IBM's (NYSE: IBM) stock tumbled nearly 10% to a seven-month low on Oct. 21 after the tech giant posted a weak third-quarter report. IBM's revenue rose just 0.3% year-over-year to $17.6 billion, which missed estimates by $190 million.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $50 in Right Now

    The first no-brainer stock patient investors can buy right now with $50 is mobile gaming platform company Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ). Shares of Skillz have lost more than three-quarters of their value since peaking in early February. What makes Skillz such an intriguing company is that it's avoided the costly development side of the equation and focused its efforts on being a platform where gamers can compete against each other for cash prizes.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Go Parabolic This Week

    The most recent examples are the explosive upward moves by shares of Donald Trump's social media-associated stocks, Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN). Last week, Digital World Acquisition's shares rose by as much as 1,500%. Mergers and acquisitions have been the name of the game for biotech investors this year.

  • Alibaba Has Lost $344 Billion in World's Biggest Wipeout

    (Bloomberg) -- Few people could have predicted the downward spiral for Alibaba Group Holding, when founder Jack Ma delivered a blunt criticism of China’s financial system last October. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions F

  • Why Micron Stock Popped Today

    Shares of computer memory maker Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) enjoyed an unexpected upsurge in Monday morning trading -- unexpected because much of the news on Micron today is negative. Multiple analysts downgraded the stock, cut its price target, or warned of production cuts -- or some combination of the three -- but as StreetInsider.com reported today, one analyst in particular argues that Micron stock could defy the bad news and double in price. Shares of Micron are up 2.5% as of 10:40 a.m. EDT.

  • Earnings Season Is Here! 3 Great Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Unlike last year, when investors were monitoring the extent of the COVID-19 pandemic and the benefits of a vaccine, this quarter is all about big picture macroeconomic factors. Inflation, interest rates, supply chain challenges, and labor shortages headline this quarter's list of important themes. Although these topics have their relevance over the short term, they shouldn't detract from a company's long-term growth trajectory.

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Tesla Surges To Record High; Donald Trump SPAC Slashes Gains; Facebook Earnings On Deck

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 25 points Monday, as Tesla surged to record highs. The Donald Trump SPAC soared as much as 29%.

  • I’m a Trump supporter, but as an investor I’m wary of the Trump SPAC

    Every time I have been to Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump has been a gracious host to my family, and we have wonderful memories of our times there. Further, the U.S. economy under President Trump was clearly better than it is today. Accordingly, it came as little surprise to me that Digital World Acquisition (DWAC) exploded after it announced a deal with an entity called Trump Media & Technology Group.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Right Now

    The market is deeply discounting this pair of income-generating stocks, which should keep delivering for years to come.

  • Remark's stock rockets again, is set to open with an 8-fold gain in 2 days

    Shares of Remark Holdings Inc. skyrocketed 240.1% on massive volume in premarket trading Monday, putting them on track to open with an 8-fold gain in two days. Trading volume spiked to 69.3 million shares ahead of the open, making the artificial intelligence products developer's stock the most actively traded ahead of the open, and well above the full-day average volume of about 8 million shares. On Friday, the stock soared 138.4% on volume of 198.5 million shares, after closing Thursday at 91 c

  • Snap's Earnings Report Was Better Than You Think

    Snap (NYSE: SNAP) shares were getting shellacked after the social media company turned in a disappointing third-quarter earnings report. Shares plunged more than 20% Friday morning after the company missed revenue estimates for the third quarter and offered underwhelming guidance for the current period. Q3 revenue increased 57% to $1.07 billion, but that was short of the company's guidance and the analyst consensus of $1.1 billion, while management guided for Q4 revenue of $1.165 billion to $1.205 billion, or just 30% growth at the midpoint.

  • Income Investors Should Know That Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

    Kinder Morgan, Inc. ( NYSE:KMI ) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in three days. The ex-dividend date is one...

  • Will Ford's Q3 Earnings Crush Wall Street's Estimates Again?

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) will report its third-quarter results after the U.S. markets close on Wednesday, Oct. 27. Wall Street analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect Ford to report adjusted earnings per share of $0.26 on automotive revenue of $33.04 billion. Sales of Ford's F-Series pickups fell 22% in the third quarter, despite high demand, as chip supplies limited production.

  • American Airlines Earnings: More Underperformance

    The company reported the biggest loss of any U.S. airline last quarter and is on pace to post even weaker results for the fourth quarter.

  • Nvidia Gets a Price Target Boost. Bitcoin’s Impact on Gaming May Be Ending.

    Cryptocurrency miners using Nvidia chips have affected the company's core gaming business—a source of concern among some investors.

  • Hertz Orders 100,000 Teslas in Rental-Market Shake-Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Hertz Global Holdings Inc., barely four months out of bankruptcy, placed an order for 100,000 Teslas in the first step of an ambitious plan to electrify its rental-car fleet.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billio

  • The 1929 Stock Market Crash Caught Nearly Everyone Off Guard. Are We Headed for a Similar Fate?

    The Great Crash that began on Oct. 24, 1929, demolished every investing strategy that didn’t include stuffing cash into mattresses. Are we on a similar trajectory now?

  • 3 Inflation-Proof Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought

    For the stock market, inflationary pressures have historically tended to be something of a mixed bag: Many companies struggle, while others put up a relatively strong performance and can even benefit from unusual economic and monetary dynamics. In order to put investors on the trail of stocks that could perform well in this age of elevated inflation, we put together a panel of Motley Fool contributors and tasked them with identifying top picks for riding out these uncertain times. Keith Noonan (Broadcom): Semiconductors make the world go round.