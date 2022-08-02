Alkyd Resin Market to Register USD 280.16 th units' growth, Growing paint and coating applications to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Alkyd Resin Market by Application (architectural, industrial, automotive, and others) and Geographic (APAC, North America, Europe, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis" Report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Alkyd Resin Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

The potential growth difference for the Alkyd resin market is USD 280.16 thousand units. This report extensively covers alkyd resin market segmentation by application (architectural, industrial, automotive, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, and South America). The alkyd resin market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Akzo Nobel NV, Arakawa Chemical Industries Ltd., Arkema Group, BASF SE, Eternal Materials Co. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Polynt Spa, Solvay SA, and Synthomer Plc among others. Talk to our analyst.

Alkyd Resin Market Segmentation

By Application

By Geographic Landscape

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Alkyd Resin Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.57% Market growth 2020-2024 $ 280.16 th units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.31 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 67% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, Germany, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Akzo Nobel NV, Arakawa Chemical Industries Ltd., Arkema Group, BASF SE, Eternal Materials Co. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Polynt Spa, Solvay SA, and Synthomer Plc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

