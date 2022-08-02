Alkyd Resin Market to Register USD 280.16 th units' growth, Growing paint and coating applications to Boost Market Growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Alkyd Resin Market by Application (architectural, industrial, automotive, and others) and Geographic (APAC, North America, Europe, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis" Report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the Alkyd resin market is USD 280.16 thousand units. This report extensively covers alkyd resin market segmentation by application (architectural, industrial, automotive, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, and South America). The alkyd resin market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Akzo Nobel NV, Arakawa Chemical Industries Ltd., Arkema Group, BASF SE, Eternal Materials Co. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Polynt Spa, Solvay SA, and Synthomer Plc among others. Talk to our analyst.
Alkyd Resin Market Segmentation
By Application
By Geographic Landscape
Alkyd Resin Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2019
Forecast period
2020-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.57%
Market growth 2020-2024
$ 280.16 th units
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.31
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 67%
Key consumer countries
China, US, Japan, Germany, and India
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Akzo Nobel NV, Arakawa Chemical Industries Ltd., Arkema Group, BASF SE, Eternal Materials Co. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Polynt Spa, Solvay SA, and Synthomer Plc
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.2 Market characteristics
2.3 Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five force summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Application
5.3 Architectural - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.4 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.5 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.7 Market opportunity by Application
6 Customer Landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
7.8 Key leading countries
7.9 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Vendor landscape
9.2 Landscape disruption
9.3 Competitive scenario
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Akzo Nobel NV
10.4 Arakawa Chemical Industries Co. Ltd.
10.5 Arkema SA
10.6 BASF SE
10.7 Eternal Materials Corp. Ltd.
10.8 Evonik Industries AG
10.9 Mitsui Chemicals Inc.
10.10 Polynt Spa
10.11 Solvay SA
10.12 Synthomer Plc
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.3 Research methodology
11.4 List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
