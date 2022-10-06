U.S. markets close in 3 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,763.67
    -19.61 (-0.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,105.75
    -168.12 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,114.11
    -34.53 (-0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,751.79
    -10.90 (-0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.16
    +0.40 (+0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,717.70
    -3.10 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    20.57
    +0.02 (+0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9800
    -0.0084 (-0.85%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8180
    +0.0590 (+1.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1149
    -0.0172 (-1.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.0360
    +0.4260 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,065.15
    -43.34 (-0.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    456.66
    -6.47 (-1.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,997.27
    -55.35 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,311.30
    +190.80 (+0.70%)
     

Alkymi wants to bring custom automations to every business user

Ron Miller
·2 min read

Alkymi launched in 2017 with a goal of helping financial services companies automate mundane tasks, a kind of lightweight RPA to grab information from emails and spreadsheets and eliminate a lot of copy/paste activity.

More recently the company developed a way for a more broad set of customers to create their own automations and connect to whatever data sources make sense for them, based on their own work. They called this automation creation tool Patterns Studio.

Today, the company announced a $21 million Series A.

Company founder and CEO Harald Collet says that Pattern Studios completely changed the focus of the business from doing something for customers to having them build the automations themselves based on their own workflows.

“We took what used to be kind of curated automation that we would do for clients, and we put a tool kit called Patterns Studio into the hands of business users…so they could express their knowledge of the data's business logic in our software and deploy an automation into Data Inbox themselves,” Collet told TechCrunch.

While the idea is to have this no code experience that enables business users to create automations without a lot of IT support, he says his company is using sophisticated machine learning on the back end to implement the workflows, which could focus on tasks like customer onboarding or gathering investment information, or just about anything that is built on a series of repetitive tasks to complete a job.

He says this ability to build workflows is something that any company can use. “We started out in financial services. It's a data-intensive vertical, but the tools and products we built work across all verticals.”

The approach seems to be working. The company reports that 45 million actions have been processed through the platform, and revenue has grown a robust 300% over the trailing 12 months with the startup on track to double revenue this year.

When we spoke to Collet at the time of his $5 million seed round in early 2020, he had 7 employees. He’s added 30 since and will continue to hire on the heels of this new investment. He says that having appropriate experience is a big part of his hiring process, but that diversity is essential to the success of the business.

“We're going out and hiring a lot of experienced hires because of the domain that we're in, and there's a big focus on building a diverse team that reflects our users and the business, which is incredibly diverse across all the different verticals and use cases. And so we need to emphasize diversity in our hiring efforts,” he said.

Today’s round was led by Intel Capital with participation from existing investors Canaan, Work-Bench and SimCorp. Under the terms of the deal, Intel Capital investment director Dave Mueller will be joining Alkymi’s board. The company has now raised a total of $26 million.

Recommended Stories

  • Miko Robotics acquires majority stake in AI chess startup, Square Off

    Square Off charmed us at CES 2019, when the startup showed off its robotic chess board at our Hardware Battlefield event. This morning, it takes the next step in the startup lifecycle, as Bay Area-based kids robotics firm Miko announces that it has acquired a majority stake of 70% of the firm. “We’re thrilled to join forces with Miko on this journey to revolutionize edutainment for kids,” Square Off’s co-founder and CEO, Bhavya Gohil, says in a short press release tied to the news.

  • Boston Dynamics, Agility and others pen letter condemning weaponized ‘general purpose’ robots

    This morning, a group of prominent robotics firms issued an open letter condemning the weaponization of ‘general purpose’ robots. Weaponized applications of these newly-capable robots will also harm public trust in the technology in ways that damage the tremendous benefits they will bring to society. The piece comes amid mounting concern around the proliferation of advanced robotics systems like Boston Dynamics’ Spot and Agility’s Digit.

  • Honda doesn’t want to wait until 2024 for its SUV customers to go electric

    Honda unveiled Thursday the 2024 Honda Prologue, its first-ever battery-electric SUV that represents a crucial milepost along the automaker’s journey to deliver 30 new EVs by the end of the decade. Now customers who live in the 13 states that have adopted the Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) program can sign a two-year lease on the 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid and “easily transition" into the Prologue in 2024, the company said. Honda expects one of every two sixth-generation CR-V compact crossovers sold to be a hybrid.

  • Is Now the Best Time to Buy Stocks? 2 Bullish Signals in This Bear Market

    The decision to buy stocks during a bear market should be based on data, not a gut reaction to macroeconomic events.

  • Crypto Exchange Retail Numbers Tumble In Q2; Here's What Analysts Say

    Coinbase's retail user numbers tumbled in Q2. But some analysts are still bullish on COIN stock thanks to rising interest rates.

  • Europeans face big mental health issues despite COVID easing - survey

    European Union agency Eurofound's surveys of 200,000 people found that those reporting "bad" or "very bad" mental health doubled from 6.4% in March 2020 at the onset of the crisis to 12.7% two years later even as restrictions were eased. The online surveys, from March 2020 to May 2022, also revealed that more people across the 27 EU nations are struggling to make ends meet and at greater risk of energy poverty, in particular due to high inflation. Some 53% of respondents reported that their household had difficulties making ends meet in Spring 2022, compared to 47% at the start of the pandemic, Eurofound said in a separate report.

  • Stocks Head Lower as Jobless Claims Rise

    U.S. stocks edged down, suggesting major indexes could stumble for a second consecutive day following their strong start to October.

  • 15 Best Short Squeeze Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 15 best short squeeze stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks like these, check out 5 Best Short Squeeze Stocks to Buy Now. In 2021, retail trading activity resulted in an unparalleled short squeeze that led major capital market players to lose billions of dollars. In […]

  • What the Smartest Investors Know About Carnival Stock

    Cruise line Carnival (NYSE: CCL) has become a popular comeback story on Wall Street. COVID-19 did a lot of damage to tourism-focused companies like Carnival, which are just now getting their sea legs back under them. Carnival could hit the high seas at full capacity over the next several years.

  • Why Shares of Nio, Lucid Group, and Lordstown Motors Fell Hard Today

    Shares of electric vehicle (EV) stocks Nio (NYSE: NIO), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) fell on Wednesday, down 5.1%, 3.6%, and 4.9%, respectively, as of 2:17 p.m. EDT. After a huge amount of selling in September, stocks were beaten down, but the first two days in October saw some potentially good news on inflation. With traders trying to sniff out the first signs of inflation breaking, that was a good sign.

  • Wells Fargo cuts AMD revenue estimates for 2022

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at AMD's stock amid cuts to full-year revenue estimates from Wells Fargo.

  • 2 Stocks Jumping in Thursday's Premarket Trading

    The stock market continued to try to build a base on Thursday after a punishing first nine months of 2022. Futures markets for the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) showed the likelihood of a flat start when regular trading begins this morning. Below, you'll learn more about why Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) and Provention Bio (NASDAQ: PRVB) are on investors' radar Thursday morning and whether their latest moves could be the beginning of a broader move higher.

  • Saudi Arabia Defies Expectations and Keeps Oil Prices Steady

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Secretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Circumvent US SanctionsNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialMass Shooting in Thailand Leaves 38 Dead, Mostly ChildrenSaudi Arabia kept oil prices for its main market of Asi

  • Pinterest stock jumps on a Goldman Sachs upgrade

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the move in Pinterest stock after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock.

  • Why Shares of Annaly and AGNC Were Falling Today

    Two of the most prominent mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs), Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC), were down sharply during trading on Wednesday. Annaly Capital was down as much as 9% on the day at around noon ET, while AGNC fell as far as 9.7% on the day at around the same time. As both Annaly Capital and AGNC Investment are mortgage REITs, they were each negatively affected by the latest news from the housing industry.

  • This Dirt-Cheap High-Yield Dow Jones Stock Is a Screaming Buy

    Dow is a blue-chip chemicals company that is trading at its cheapest valuation and offers its highest dividend yield in years.

  • Top 20 Drug Companies in the World in 2022

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the top 20 drug companies in the world in 2022. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the top 5 drug companies in the world in 2022. While major pharmaceutical companies have always been derided for considering profits over the well-being […]

  • The Fed's reverse repo use just hit a fresh record of $2.4 trillion — why that's one of the clearest 'bad signs' for the market

    The volatile market has investors playing it safe.

  • Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 5th

    TNK, AVNW and CPNG made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) momentum stocks list on October 5, 2022.

  • Why Warren Buffett Loves Coca-Cola's Stock

    With over three dozen stocks in Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio, there's one company that Warren Buffett clearly has an ongoing love affair with because he's owned it for over 30 years and says he will never sell it: Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO). Since 1965, Berkshire Hathaway has generated average annual returns of 20%, or almost double what the S&P 500 has achieved in the same time. Although not even Buffett strictly follows that advice, his purchase of Coca-Cola stock highlights the idea and underscores why the soft drink maker comprises almost 8% of his holdings.