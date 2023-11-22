Alladapt Immunotherapeutics Granted Fast Track for Food Allergy Treatment

By Karen E. Roman

Alladapt Immunotherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company developing treatment for Immunoglobulin E-mediated food allergy, said it received fast track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for ADP101, its multi-food oral immunotherapy.

ADP101 is designed to treat one or more of the most common food allergies at the same time and the designation accelerates its development and review by government authorities, the company said.

Study results showed ADP101 creates dose-dependent and meaningful clinical responses that are safe for pediatric patients, it said.

“We are excited to collaborate even more closely with the FDA as we move ahead to expedite development of this important therapy,” said Dr. Ashley Dombkowski, Alladapt’s Co-Founder and CEO.

Contact:

Healthcare Edge

Editor@Executives-edge.com