Alladapt to Participate in Citi's 17th Annual BioPharma Conference

Alladapt Immunotherapeutics Inc.

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alladapt Immunotherapeutics Inc., a private, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing prescription therapeutics to address IgE-mediated food allergy, today announced that Ashley Dombkowski, Chief Executive Officer of Alladapt, will participate in a panel discussion entitled “Novel Immunology” at Citi's 17th Annual BioPharma Conference on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 1:50 p.m. ET / 10:50 a.m. PT.



A live webcast will be accessible through the News, Press & Events page of the Company’s website at www.alladapt.com. An archived webcast will be available on the Alladapt website for 90 days following the event.

About Alladapt Immunotherapeutics

Alladapt Immunotherapeutics Inc. is a private, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing prescription therapeutics targeting food allergy. The company is currently conducting the Harmony Study, a Phase 1/2, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating the efficacy and safety of ADP101 for the treatment of food allergy in children and adults, and the Encore Study, an open-label extension study for its Harmony study. ADP101 is an investigational oral immunotherapy product candidate representing the nine food groups responsible for the vast majority of significant food allergic reactions globally.

Alladapt was co-founded in 2018 by biotechnology entrepreneur, Ashley Dombkowski, Ph.D. and allergist, clinician and protein biochemist, Kari Nadeau, M.D., Ph.D. Dr. Nadeau is also the Naddisy Foundation Endowed Professor of Medicine and Pediatrics and Director of the Sean N. Parker Center for Allergy and Asthma Research at Stanford University. Food allergen specific OIT conducted by Dr. Nadeau and other food allergy experts is an approach that has shown consistently promising results through administration of increasing amounts of an allergen to individuals with food allergy to raise the reactive threshold and decrease the severity of allergic responses to the allergenic food. This work, combined with research on disease mechanisms, pathways, and protein structures, led the founders to envision biopharmaceutical interventions capable of addressing food allergy due to a wide-ranging set of foods.



Story continues

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.alladapt.com.

Investor Contact:

Investor@alladapt.com

Media Contact:

Hannah Gendel

Solebury Strategic Communications

646-378-2943

hgendel@soleburystrat.com



