U.S. markets close in 3 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,051.34
    +27.73 (+0.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,411.75
    +214.16 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,084.06
    +51.64 (+0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,860.70
    +12.36 (+0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.31
    +0.05 (+0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.40
    +31.90 (+1.84%)
     

  • Silver

    19.84
    +1.24 (+6.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0154
    -0.0050 (-0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6960
    -0.0380 (-1.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2125
    -0.0032 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.5140
    -2.0480 (-1.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,801.40
    +2,148.71 (+9.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    549.29
    +18.53 (+3.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,345.25
    -2.98 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,815.48
    +99.73 (+0.36%)
     

Allan Robert Magneson and 1111108 Alberta Ltd. permanently banned from Alberta's capital market

·2 min read

CALGARY, AB, July 28, 2022 /CNW/ - The Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) has sanctioned Allan Robert Magneson, 1111108 Alberta Ltd. (111 Alberta) and New Wave Innovations Ltd. (New Wave) for perpetrating fraud in connection with the sale of New Wave securities.

Between 2011 and 2016, Magneson raised approximately $7 million from New Wave investors who believed their investment funds would be used to develop a new type of dental drill that uses air-bearing turbine technology and does not emit a high-pitched whine like a standard dental drill. An ASC panel found that instead, Magneson fraudulently diverted at least $5.8 million of the funds raised for his and his family's personal use.

The panel ordered permanent market access bans against Magneson and 111 Alberta. It also ordered that they pay to the ASC, jointly and severally, $3,561,952 obtained as a result of non-compliance with Alberta securities laws, an administrative penalty of $300,000 and $70,000 of the costs of the investigation and hearing. Until a preliminary prospectus and prospectus are filed with the ASC, all trading in or purchasing of securities or derivatives of New Wave must cease, New Wave must cease trading in or purchasing securities or derivatives, and all exemptions contained in Alberta securities laws do not apply to New Wave.

A copy of the decision is is available on the ASC website at asc.ca.

The ASC is the regulatory agency responsible for administering the province's securities laws. It is entrusted with fostering a fair and efficient capital market in Alberta and with protecting investors. As a member of the Canadian Securities Administrators, the ASC works to improve, coordinate and harmonize the regulation of Canada's capital markets.

SOURCE Alberta Securities Commission

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/28/c5247.html

Recommended Stories

  • Ford ‘changing every part of our business’ in EV push, CFO says

    Ford CFO John Lawler joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss company earnings, transitioning to a digitally-connected electric world, product expansion, consumer spending, laying off up to 8,000 employees to help fund EVs, EV profitability, reshaping Ford, and the outlook for the auto industry.

  • Congress May Soon Pass RMD Age Hikes And Retirement Aid For Student Borrowers

    The House of Representatives has passed the SECURE Act 2.0, otherwise known as the Securing a Strong Retirement Act. This bill tweaks the laws around tax-advantaged retirement accounts in several different ways, but it's particularly good news for two groups: … Continue reading → The post Congress May Soon Pass RMD Age Hikes And Retirement Aid For Student Borrowers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Permit filing discusses concept, construction of pedestrian bridge linking Germantown, Oracle campus

    The bridge would span the Cumberland River, linking Germantown with Oracle's 65-acre campus and neighboring mixed-use development.

  • Ford Has ‘Too Many People in Certain Places.’ An EV Reckoning for Auto Jobs.

    Ford CEO Jim Farley said, "We have skills that don't work anymore...we have jobs that need to change." Layoffs may be coming in the transition to electric vehicles.

  • OPEC+ to weigh holding oil output steady or small hike, sources say

    OPEC and its allies will consider keeping oil output unchanged for September when they meet next week, despite calls from the United States for more supply, although a modest output increase is also likely to be discussed, eight sources said. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, collectively known as OPEC+, will by August have fully unwound record output cuts in place since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in 2020. Oil has soared in 2022 to its highest since 2008, climbing above $139 a barrel in March, after the United States and Europe imposed sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

  • West Virginia bars five financial firms for deemed fossil fuel 'boycotts'

    The state of West Virginia barred five major financial institutions, including Blackrock Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co, from new state business after determining they were boycotting the fossil fuel industry. In addition, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo & Co are also barred from the state on similar grounds, according to State Treasurer Riley Moore. Spokespeople for Wells Fargo and Morgan Stanley said the banks disagreed with the decision, and a spokesperson for JPMorgan called it "disconnected from the facts."

  • Walbridge says Ford's Blue Oval City could see 10,000-plus workers on-site during construction

    “One of the things that we're working on is to recommend these employees to Ford so as this evolves from a construction site to a manufacturing site, these employees can transition into work at Ford based on a recommendation from us."

  • U.S. Bancorp is fined $37.5 million for opening sham accounts

    (Reuters) -A U.S. regulator on Thursday fined U.S. Bancorp $37.5 million for mistreating customers by opening sham accounts without their permission, conduct that also occurred at larger rival Wells Fargo & Co. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said U.S. Bancorp, the fifth-largest U.S. commercial bank, pressured employees to open unauthorized accounts by imposing sales goals and offering financial rewards for selling more products. According to the regulator, the Minneapolis-based bank opened checking and savings accounts, credit cards and credit lines without customers' permission, and unlawfully accessed customers' credit reports and personal data for that purpose.

  • Apple Stock Surge Raises Stakes as Earnings Loom

    (Bloomberg) -- Even as Apple Inc. contends with rising inflation, cooling consumer demand, the strengthening dollar and lockdowns in China, its share price has surged in recent weeks and is heading for its biggest monthly gain in almost two years, up 15% in July.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Consi

  • Comcast stock heads for worst slide since 2008 as earnings show broadband growth screeching to halt

    The pandemic-fueled broadband party is officially over, as Comcast Corp. netted no new such customer additions in its latest quarter.

  • Comcast Fails to Gain Broadband Subscribers for First Time Ever

    The cable company posted higher revenue in the second quarter than it did a year ago, boosted by its movie-studio and theme-park businesses.

  • Why Warren Buffett Loves Apple

    Few would dispute that Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors of all time. Since 1965, his conglomerate, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), has generated a 20.1% compound annual rate of return versus a 10.3% return for the S&P 500. Barron's recently noted that Berkshire Hathaway could lose 99% of its current value and still have outperformed the broad market index over that span.

  • Jack Ma to give up control of fintech giant Ant Group: WSJ

    China's billionaire tech boss Jack Ma plans to cede control of Ant Group, the fintech powerhouse closely affiliated with Alibaba, the e-commerce giant he founded, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. If realized, the move will mark another important turn in Ant's restructuring and power shuffling since China called off its $35 billion initial public offering nearly two years ago. Ant Group could not be immediately reached for comment.

  • How the German Economic Machine Broke Down

    An energy crisis caused by Russia, slowing Chinese growth, supply-chain blockages and an aging workforce are ending the decadeslong reign of Germany’s export-focused manufacturing.

  • Comcast's Internet Business Stalled by Housing Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Comcast Corp. fell the most in two years after its prized internet business added no new customers last quarter, its worst performance in decades, due to a housing slowdown and heavy competition.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000

  • CHIPS Act: Semiconductor jobs are a 'competitiveness' and wage issue, JobsOhio CEO says

    JobsOhio CEO and President J.P. Nauseef joins Yahoo Finance Live to explain what the CHIPS Act means for the semiconductor industry and Intel's new chip factory in Ohio.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks That Are Historically Cheap and Begging to Be Bought

    Stock-split euphoria has taken hold of Wall Street, with a select few stock-split stocks standing out as incredible bargains.

  • How to Become a 401(k) Millionaire

    401(k) and IRA millionaires hit an all-time high record in 2021. Follow these practical steps and tips to become a 401(k) millionaire.

  • The Warren Buffett Quote to Remember in a Bear Market

    Warren Buffett is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors alive, and with good reason. What can Buffett's wisdom teach us about investing in an environment as tricky as the one we are currently in? Choosing a favorite from one of the many famous sayings attributed to Buffett is no easy task.

  • Warren Buffett Bought More Apple Stock. Should Investors Follow Suit?

    The disconnect between Apple's operational performance and valuation is growing wider. So, is now an optimal time to buy its stock?