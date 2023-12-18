What Allane SE's (FRA:LNSX) P/E Is Not Telling You

When close to half the companies in Germany have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 16x, you may consider Allane SE (FRA:LNSX) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 29.7x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

With earnings that are retreating more than the market's of late, Allane has been very sluggish. It might be that many expect the dismal earnings performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

How Is Allane's Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Allane's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 19%. The last three years don't look nice either as the company has shrunk EPS by 9.6% in aggregate. Accordingly, shareholders would have felt downbeat about the medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should bring diminished returns, with earnings decreasing 11% as estimated by the dual analysts watching the company. With the market predicted to deliver 9.8% growth , that's a disappointing outcome.

With this information, we find it concerning that Allane is trading at a P/E higher than the market. Apparently many investors in the company reject the analyst cohort's pessimism and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as these declining earnings are likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

The Final Word

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our examination of Allane's analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings isn't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted. When we see a poor outlook with earnings heading backwards, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. Unless these conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

Having said that, be aware Allane is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis, you should know about.

