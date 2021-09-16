U.S. markets open in 4 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,480.50
    -1.25 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,817.00
    -2.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,487.50
    -16.50 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,226.80
    -3.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.40
    -0.21 (-0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.10
    -9.70 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    23.58
    -0.23 (-0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1779
    -0.0047 (-0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.33
    -1.13 (-5.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3815
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3730
    +0.0130 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,157.31
    +960.45 (+2.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,238.44
    +41.22 (+3.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,049.65
    +33.16 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,323.34
    -188.37 (-0.62%)
     

Allarity Therapeutics Presents Dovitinib Survival Data from DRP® Screened RCC Patients at ESMO 2021 Virtual Congress

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Allarity Therapeutics A/S
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.


  • Patient selection using DRP® score of 50% resulted in a median survival of 15.0 month

  • Patient selection using DRP® score of 67% resulted in a median survival of 20.6 months

Press Release

Hørsholm, Denmark (September 16, 2021) – Allarity Therapeutics A/S (“Allarity” or the “Company”) today announced validation results for its Dovitinib DRP® companion diagnostic utilizing data from Novartis’ prior Phase III trial of dovitinib in renal cell carcinoma (RCC), which will be included in a poster presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2021 Virtual Congress taking place from September 16 until September 21, 2021.

The poster displays how the RCC patients selected with the Dovitinib DRP® companion diagnostic (i.e., those who had a DRP® score above 50%) had a median survival of 15.0 months (N=49), compared to a median survival of 11.2 months in the comparator sorafenib arm (N=286, Hazard Ratio: 0.69; 95% Confidence Interval 0.48-0.99) of the clinical trial. When the DRP-Dovitinib score was increased to a score above 67%, the survival in the DRP®-selected group increased to a median of 20.6 months (95% Confidence Interval 9.53-35.6, N=15). These results validate that the Dovitinib DRP® companion diagnostic can identify RCC patients that benefit from treatment with dovitinib when compared to alternative treatment with sorafenib. The benefit of dovitinib therapy was also evident in progression-free survival data.

Dovitinib, Allarity’s lead clinical-stage asset, is a small molecule, pan-tyrosine kinase inhibitor in-licensed from Novartis. Allarity plans to file a new drug application (“NDA”) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for the approval of dovitinib for the treatment of RCC during Q4 2021. Allarity has previously filed a pre-market approval (PMA) application for the Dovitinib-DRP®. If the FDA provides the anticipated PMA for the Dovitinib-DRP® as a companion diagnostic, as well as an NDA approval for dovitinib, Allarity will be able to commercialize dovitinib for DRP®-selected RCC patients as an effective new therapy to treat their disease.

Allarity’s CEO Steve Carchedi noted, “The DRP® validation data we have been able to publish today further establish the value of our DRP® platform in advancing true personalized cancer care, and builds our confidence in a successful road ahead for our planned filing of an NDA for dovitinib. We remain committed to bringing novel oncology therapeutics to market, and to patients, together with their DRP® companion diagnostics to improve patient outcomes.

About Allarity Therapeutics
Allarity Therapeutics (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm: ALLR.ST) develops drugs for personalized treatment of cancer guided by its proprietary drug response predictor technology, the DRP® platform. The Company has a mature portfolio of six drug candidates, including compounds in the pre-registration stage. The product portfolio includes: stenoparib (2X-121), a PARP inhibitor in Phase 2 for ovarian cancer; dovitinib, a pan-TKI in post-Phase 3 for renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA® (Ixabepilone), a microtubulin inhibitor approved in the U.S. for the treatment of breast cancer; LiPlaCis®, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin in Phase 2 trials for breast and prostate cancer, currently being developed by Smerud Medical Research International; 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin under manufacturing for Phase 2 in breast cancer, currently being developed by Smerud Medical Research International; and Irofulven, a DNA damaging agent in Phase 2 for prostate cancer, currently being developed by Lantern Pharma, Inc.

About the Drug Response Predictor – DRP® Companion Diagnostic

Allarity uses its drug specific DRP® to select those patients who, by the genetic signature of their cancer, are found to have a high likelihood of responding to the specific drug. By screening patients before treatment, the response rate can be significantly increased. The DRP® method builds on the comparison of sensitive vs. resistant human cancer cell lines, including genomic information from cell lines combined with clinical tumor biology and prior clinical trial outcomes. DRP® is based on messenger RNA from the patient’s biopsies. DRP® has proven its ability to provide a statistically significant prediction of the clinical outcome from drug treatment in cancer patients in nearly 40 clinical studies that were examined, including an ongoing, prospective Phase 2 trial. The DRP® platform can be used in all cancer types and is patented for more than 70 anti-cancer drugs.

Follow us on social media:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AllarityTx/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allaritytx/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/allaritytx

Forward-Looking Statements
This announcement includes forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of Allarity’s control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning Allarity’s plans, objectives, goals, future events, performance and/or other information that is not historical information. All such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. Allarity undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made, except as required by law.

###

Investor Contacts:

InvestorRelations@allarity.com

Media Contacts:

U.S. Media Contact:

Mike Beyer
Sam Brown, Inc.
+1 312-961-2502
mikebeyer@sambrown.com

EU Media Contact:

Thomas Pedersen
Carrotize PR & Communications
+45 6062 9390
tsp@carrotize.com

Certified Adviser:
Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB, Email: ca@skmg.se. Tel: +46 11 32 30 732

This information is information that Allarity A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication on September 16, 2021.


Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Why Iovance Is Up Nearly 11% Today

    Shares of biopharma company Iovance (NASDAQ: IOVA) are poised to end Wednesday's trading session almost 11% higher than Tuesday's close, following an encouraging observation from investment analytics outfit Truist. Namely, the odds of an approval of one of its drug prospects seemingly improved after a rival drug developer was granted permission to expand its trials of a similar therapy. On Monday, Instil Bio (NASDAQ: TIL) announced the Food and Drug Administration had cleared the company's request to widen the scope of its current phase 2 trial of ITIL-168.

  • Why Theravance Biopharma Stock Dived 16% Today

    Shares of Theravance Bipharma (NASDAQ: TBPH) really took it on the chin Wednesday. This morning, Theravance divulged the top-line results from its phase 3 study of Ampreloxetine, a drug aimed at treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension (nOH, essentially a disorder in which the body does not effectively regulate blood pressure). Theravance admitted that the drug did not meet its primary endpoint of improving nOH in patients suffering from the disorder.

  • Why AbCellera Biologics Stock Jumped 7% on Wednesday

    Shares of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ: ABCL) closed 7.1% higher today following news of a new partnership with Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), one of the first names to develop an effective COVID-19 vaccine. Moderna has been given much of the credit for coming up with its vaccine. AbCellera Biologics was developing other know-how needed to make effective treatments since well before COVID.

  • Top Pharmaceutical Stocks for Q4 2021

    These are the pharmaceutical stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q4 2021.

  • Moderna seeks to join Pfizer in U.S. booster push

    Pfizer gears up for booster dose debate as Moderna pushes for its own booster approval.

  • If You Have This Frozen Food at Home, Throw It Out Now, FDA Says

    When you reach into your freezer to grab food for a quick meal, a few questions likely cross your mind. Perhaps you're wondering how long that food has been in there, maybe you're concerned about its nutritional profile, or you might just want to know how long it's going to take you to prepare. What you probably haven't asked yourself, however, is whether that frozen food is going to cause you serious harm. Unfortunately, one popular food from a major grocery chain is being pulled from shelves o

  • I'm a Virus Expert and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

    Karen Jubanyik, MD, emergency medicine physician at Yale Medicine, associate professor at Yale School of Medicine, and co-author of Beat the Coronavirus: Strategies for Staying Safe and Coping With the New Normal During the COVID-19 Pandemic, tells us how not to catch Delta. "We all have to act together and act in the best interests of our communities," she says. "If we do not act and act decisively and quickly, it is likely that worse variants will emerge." Read on for her 5 life-saving ways to

  • Experts Say Nipah Virus Has Potential To Be Another Pandemic — With A Higher Death Toll

    Earlier this month, a twelve-year-old boy in Kerala’s Kozhikode district in India died from the Nipah virus, a virus that most people probably never heard of. A virus that, according to experts, has the potential to become another global pandemic with a significantly higher death toll. Approximately 70 percent of people who are infected with []

  • OK for third dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine could come Friday

    As immunocompromised Marylanders roll up their sleeves for a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, a federal advisory panel is slated to meet Friday to decide whether everyone else should get booster shots, too. A big batch of COVID-19 booster shot data from Pfizer's vaccine is in, and its review is on the calendar Friday at the Food and Drug Administration. That's when an outside advisory panel for the agency will meet to discuss, debate and decide whether to authorize a third dose of Pfizer's vaccine to people 16 and older.

  • 2 Hot Stocks to Buy and Hold Until You Retire

    Holding stocks for years and years is one of the best ways to get massive returns. But when you're planning to buy for a long hold, you'll need to pick companies that are capable of persistently thriving in an ever-changing world.

  • Obituary blames unvaccinated people for woman’s death: ‘The cost was her life’

    ‘She was vaccinated but was infected by others who chose not to be,’ says the son of Candace Ayers

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in September

    The market's caution when it comes to the healthcare sector presents a buying opportunity for these two solid businesses.

  • Booster shots, natural vs. vaccine immunity: health experts answer COVID-19 questions

    We're still learning how to live with COVID-19. The science changes a lot because we're getting new data every day. Today, 13 Action News spoke with two of the leading health experts from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

  • Hong Kong panel recommends single dose of BioNTech's COVID-19 shot for teenagers

    A panel of health experts advising the Hong Kong government has recommended children aged 12-17 should get only one dose of BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine after reports of heart inflammation side effects. Professor Lau Yu-lung, who chairs a health committee advising the government on its vaccination programme, told public broadcaster RTHK the side effect was more prevalent than originally thought. He said experts therefore decided it was better for teenagers to get only one dose to "greatly reduce the chance of heart inflammation."

  • South Carolina officials want out of mask mandate ban suit

    The plaintiffs are challenging a budget measure passed this summer that prevents South Carolina districts from using any state funding to require masks in schools. In papers filed last week, attorneys for McMaster — a Republican who has said repeatedly that parents alone should decide if children wear masks in schools — argued that the ACLU and its clients “have not alleged, and they cannot reasonably or plausibly allege, that Governor McMaster acted with bad faith or gross misconduct.”

  • Eat This to Avoid COVID, Says New Study

    In terms of preventing COVID-19, we're familiar with the most tried-and-true advice: Get vaccinated, wear a face mask in public, observe social distancing. But less well-known—and perhaps just as important—is how to boost the immune system to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. Using solid data from non-COVID-specific studies, experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci recommend exercise, reducing stress, and taking vitamins C and D. But new research suggests your daily diet might directly guard

  • IBD 50 Stock Moderna Gains On New Data Supporting Its Booster Case

    Moderna stock jumped Wednesday after the company said new data support a Covid booster shot at eight months.

  • Analysis-China's biotech sector comes of age with big licensing deals, global ambitions

    If investors in China's biotech industry needed one more sign that the sector is coming of age, then a major licensing deal RemeGen Co Ltd struck last month with Seattle-based Seagen Inc fits the bill. The agreement to co-develop cancer treatments using a RemeGen antibody drug conjugate is regarded as one of the biggest of its kind between a Chinese biotech and a Western firm. Nearly all were signed in the past year, underscoring China's still small but growing role in developing innovative cancer drugs that will be used worldwide.

  • If You Get a Pfizer Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New FDA Report Says

    The U.S. is gearing up to release booster shots to the general public soon, with President Joe Biden's rollout plan expected to go into effect on Sept. 20. But the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) still has to meet on Sept. 17 to approve these shots before the plan can go forward. Two days ahead of the meeting, the agency has published a report evaluating Pfizer's booster dose. The report utilizes results from the third phase of Pfizer's trial study, which observed the booster shot side effect

  • The best way to avoid new Covid variants is to delay booster shots

    Prioritizing global vaccine distribution over booster shots can help prevent the emergence of dangerous new variants.