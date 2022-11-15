U.S. markets closed

Allarity Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc.
·9 min read
Press release

Cambridge, MA U.S.A. (November 15, 2022) — Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (“Allarity” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing novel oncology therapeutics together with drug-specific DRP® companion diagnostics for personalized cancer care today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Balance Sheet: As of September 30, 2022, Allarity’s cash was $3.9 million, as compared to $19.6 million as of December 31, 2021.

R&D Expenses: Research and Development (R&D) expenses were $3.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to $1.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

G&A Expenses: General and Administrative (G&A) expenses were $1.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to $2.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

Net Loss: Net loss was $5.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $1.4 million for the comparable period in 2021.

Liquidity, Capital Resources and Plan of Operations:   As of September 30, 2022, the Company’s cash deposits of $3.9 million were determined to be insufficient to fund its current operating plan and planned capital expenditures beyond the year ending December 31, 2022. These conditions give rise to substantial doubt over the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern.

The Company is currently in discussions with the holder of its Series A Preferred Shares regarding a potential bridge loan to extend the Company’s cash runway beyond December 31, 2022, in order to provide the Company with more time to complete the process of amending its organizational documents in order to facilitate additional capital investments. No assurance can be given that the discussions will be successful or that the Company will be able to raise additional capital on favorable terms, or at all.

For more information about the Company, reference is made to the Company quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2022, as filed with the SEC.

About Allarity Therapeutics

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALLR) develops drugs for personalized treatment of cancer guided by its proprietary and highly validated companion diagnostic technology, the DRP® platform. The Company has a mature portfolio of three drug candidates: stenoparib, a PARP inhibitor in Phase 2 development for ovarian cancer; dovitinib, a post-Phase 3 pan-tyrosine kinase inhibitor; and the European rights to IXEMPRA® (Ixabepilone), a microtubule inhibitor approved in the U.S. and marketed by R-PHARM U.S. for the treatment of second-line metastatic breast cancer, currently in Phase 2 development in Europe for the same indication. Additionally, the Company has rights in two secondary assets: 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin in Phase 2 development for metastatic breast cancer and/or glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), which is the subject of discussions for a restructured out-license to Smerud Medical Research International AS; and LiPlaCis®, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin and its accompanying DRP®, being developed via a partnership with Chosa ApS, an affiliate of Smerud Medical Research International, for late-stage metastatic breast cancer. The Company is headquartered in the United States and maintains an R&D facility in Hoersholm, Denmark. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.Allarity.com.

About the Drug Response Predictor – DRP® Companion Diagnostic

Allarity uses its drug-specific DRP® to select those patients who, by the genetic signature of their cancer, are found to have a high likelihood of responding to the specific drug. By screening patients before treatment, and only treating those patients with a sufficiently high DRP® score, the therapeutic response rate can be significantly increased. The DRP® method builds on the comparison of sensitive vs. resistant human cancer cell lines, including transcriptomic information from cell lines combined with clinical tumor biology filters and prior clinical trial outcomes. DRP® is based on messenger RNA from patient biopsies. The DRP® platform has proven its ability to provide a statistically significant prediction of the clinical outcome from drug treatment in cancer patients in 37 out of 47 clinical studies that were examined (both retrospective and prospective), including ongoing, prospective Phase 2 trials of Stenoparib and IXEMPRA®. The DRP® platform, which can be used in all cancer types and is patented for more than 70 anti-cancer drugs, has been extensively published in peer reviewed literature.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements provide Allarity’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. The words “anticipates,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predicts,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to raising additional capital and the expectation of negotiating a bridge loan with its holder of Series A Preferred Shares, clinical and commercial potential due to the Company advancing dovitinib in combination with another therapeutic candidate or other approved drug, any statements related to ongoing clinical trials for stenoparib as a monotherapy or in combination with another therapeutic candidate for the treatment of advanced ovarian cancer, or ongoing clinical trials (in Europe) for IXEMPRA® for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, and statements relating to the effectiveness of the Company’s DRP® companion diagnostics platform in predicting whether a particular patient is likely to respond to a specific drug. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that results of a clinical study do not necessarily predict final results and that one or more of the clinical outcomes may materially change following more comprehensive reviews of the data, and as more patient data become available, the risk that results of a clinical study are subject to interpretation and additional analyses may be needed and/or may contradict such results, the receipt of regulatory approval for dovitinib or any of our other therapeutic candidates or, if approved, the successful commercialization of such products, the risk of cessation or delay of any of the ongoing or planned clinical trials and/or our development of our product candidates, the risk that the results of previously conducted studies will not be repeated or observed in ongoing or future studies involving our therapeutic candidates, and the risk that the current COVID-19 pandemic will impact the Company’s current and future clinical trials and the timing of the Company’s preclinical studies and other operations. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our Form S-1 registration statement on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available at the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov, and as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors in the Company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

ALLARITY THERAPEUTICS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)

 

 

September 30,
2022

 

 

December 31,
2021

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash

 

$

3,946

 

 

$

19,555

 

Other current assets

 

 

182

 

 

 

625

 

Prepaid expenses

 

 

491

 

 

 

36

 

Tax credit receivable

 

 

1,442

 

 

 

838

 

Total current assets

 

 

6,061

 

 

 

21,054

 

Non-current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investment in Lantern Pharma Inc. stock

 

 

 

 

 

350

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

 

5

 

 

 

8

 

Operating lease right of use assets

 

 

41

 

 

 

86

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

12,027

 

 

 

28,135

 

Total assets

 

$

18,134

 

 

$

49,633

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED STOCK  AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

4,707

 

 

$

698

 

Accrued liabilities

 

 

4,079

 

 

 

8,590

 

Income taxes payable

 

 

83

 

 

 

60

 

Operating lease liabilities, current

 

 

29

 

 

 

98

 

Derivative liabilities

 

 

2,795

 

 

 

 

Warrant liability

 

 

1,262

 

 

 

11,273

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

12,955

 

 

 

20,719

 

Non-current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Convertible promissory note and accrued interest, net

 

 

1,057

 

 

 

979

 

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

 

 

 

 

 

9

 

Deferred tax

 

 

619

 

 

 

1,961

 

Derivative liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

7,181

 

Total liabilities

 

 

14,631

 

 

 

30,849

 

Commitments and contingencies (Note 19)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Redeemable convertible preferred stock

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Series A Convertible Preferred stock

 

 

2,056

 

 

 

632

 

Stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

 

1

 

 

 

1

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

83,029

 

 

 

85,243

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(1,871

)

 

 

(600

)

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(79,712

)

 

 

(66,492

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

1,447

 

 

 

18,152

 

Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock & stockholders’ equity

 

$

18,134

 

 

$

49,633

 

ALLARITY THERAPEUTICS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)

 

 

Three months ended
September 30,

 

 

Nine months ended
September 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

$

3,004

 

 

$

1,355

 

 

$

5,989

 

 

$

4,674

 

Impairment of intangible assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

14,007

 

 

 

 

General and administrative

 

 

1,558

 

 

 

2,619

 

 

 

7,717

 

 

 

6,140

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

4,562

 

 

 

3,974

 

 

 

27,713

 

 

 

10,814

 

Loss from operations

 

 

(4,562

)

 

 

(3,974

)

 

 

(27,713

)

 

 

(10,814

)

Other income (expenses)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income from sale of IP

 

 

 

 

 

1,000

 

 

 

1,780

 

 

 

1,000

 

Interest income

 

 

14

 

 

 

28

 

 

 

19

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

(35

)

 

 

(27

)

 

 

(107

)

 

 

(238

)

Finance expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(393

)

Loss on investment

 

 

(45

)

 

 

(137

)

 

 

(115

)

 

 

(317

)

Foreign exchange gains (losses)

 

 

(406

)

 

 

9

 

 

 

(944

)

 

 

(71

)

Change in fair value adjustment of derivative and warrant liabilities

 

 

2

 

 

 

1,785

 

 

 

13,442

 

 

 

1,715

 

Penalty on Series A Preferred stock liability

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(800

)

 

 

 

Loss on extinguishment of convertible debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(474

)

Change in fair value of convertible debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(141

)

Other income (expense), net

 

 

(470

)

 

 

2,658

 

 

 

13,275

 

 

 

1,081

 

Net loss for the period before tax expense

 

 

(5,032

)

 

 

(1,316

)

 

 

(14,438

)

 

 

(9,733

)

Income tax benefit (expense)

 

 

(5

)

 

 

(35

)

 

 

1,218

 

 

 

(98

)

Net loss

 

 

(5,037

)

 

 

(1,351

)

 

 

(13,220

)

 

 

(9,831

)

Deemed dividend of 8% on Preferred stock

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,572

)

 

 

 

Cash obligations on converted Series A Preferred stock

 

 

(1,646

)

 

 

 

 

 

(3,157

)

 

 

 

Net loss attributable to common stockholders

 

$

(6,683

)

 

$

(1,351

)

 

$

(17,949

)

 

$

(9,831

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted net loss per common stock

 

$

(0.68

)

 

$

(0.17

)

 

$

(1.98

)

 

$

(1.70

)

Weighted-average number of common stock outstanding, basic and diluted

 

 

9,871,413

 

 

 

7,753,051

 

 

 

9,064,644

 

 

 

5,779,681

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Company Contact:

Thomas Jensen

Senior V.P. of Investor Relations

investorrelations@allarity.com

Investor Relations:

Chuck Padala

LifeSci Advisors

+1 ‭(646) 627-8390‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬

chuck@lifesciadvisors.com

        

U.S. Media Contact:

Mike Beyer

Sam Brown, Inc.

+1 (312) 961-2502

mikebeyer@sambrown.com

        

EU Media Contact:

Thomas Pedersen

Carrotize PR & Communications

+45 6062 9390

tsp@carrotize.com

Attachment


