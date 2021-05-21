U.S. markets open in 7 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,163.75
    +9.50 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,108.00
    +80.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,514.25
    +27.75 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,211.90
    +6.20 (+0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.95
    -0.10 (-0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,875.50
    -6.40 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    27.82
    -0.25 (-0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2240
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.67
    -1.51 (-6.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4199
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7040
    -0.0610 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,697.25
    +305.49 (+0.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,035.41
    +38.20 (+3.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,019.79
    +69.59 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,317.83
    +219.58 (+0.78%)
     

Allarity Therapeutics Secures Investment from 3i Fund for Recapitalization, Transition to Listing on U.S. Nasdaq, and Advancing Pipeline of Priority Oncology Therapeutics

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Allarity Therapeutics A/S
·19 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

  • US $20 million investment by 3i Fund is conditioned upon completion of the recapitalization into a newly organized Delaware holding company (Allarity Therapeutics, Inc.) and a listing of its common stock on the U.S. Nasdaq Stock Market

  • The recapitalization and reorganization with a Delaware holding company is subject to the approval of the Company’s shareholders

  • Funds will support advancement to next major milestones for Allarity’s priority oncology pipeline programs, together with DRP® companion diagnostics

Press release

Hørsholm, Denmark (21 May 2021) Allarity Therapeutics A/S (“Allarity” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into a definitive Securities Purchase Agreement with 3i Fund (New York, NY U.S.A.) (“3i”) for a U.S. $20 million investment (“Securities Purchase Agreement”) to support the Company’s recapitalization and reorganization (“Recapitalization”) into a U.S holding company (Allarity Therapeutics, Inc., a Delaware corporation, hereinafter “Allarity US Inc.”) and an application for listing on the U.S. Nasdaq Stock Market. The U.S. $20 million investment will be made directly into Allarity US Inc., conditioned on the terms described in this announcement. Although no assurances can be given concering the future trading price of the shares of Allarity US Inc. once listed, the investment by 3i implies a preinvestment value for Allarity US Inc. of US $80 million and a post-investment implied value of US $100 million assuming that the Recapitalization is completed. If the shares of Allarity US Inc., once listed on the US Nasdaq Stock Market, trade below US $100 million, certain market price protection provisions described below would apply that would have the effect of reducing these implied values to values closer to the future market value of Allarity US Inc.

Allarity US Inc. will initially be organized as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Simultaneously with the execution of the Securities Purchase Agreement, the Company has entered into a Plan of Reorganization and Asset Purchase Agreement with Allarity US Inc. to facilitate Allarity US Inc. becoming a US holding company listed on the U.S. Nasdaq Stock Market. As part of the Recapitalization transaction, Allarity US Inc. will, either directly or indirectly through a special purpose wholly owned subsidiary, purchase all of the assets and assume all of the liabilities of the Company in exchange for shares of common stock of Allarity US Inc., which will be listed for trading on the U.S. Nasdaq Stock Market upon completion of the Recapitalization.

Allarity’s CEO Steve Carchedi noted, “We are grateful to have the investment support of 3i Fund to help transition our Company to listing on the U.S. Nasdaq, and to enable us to uphold our mission of realizing the promise of personalized medicine for cancer patients through advancing our pipeline programs and DRP® companion diagnostics. The transition of our Company from a Scandinavian microcap stock market listing to the U.S. Nasdaq, which we have been exploring through a number of paths over the past two years, is a major catalytic event for Allarity. We believe this step will enhance our ability to achieve market values more in line with our U.S. Nasdaq listed peer group, and secure the necessary financing for our future success with greater participation by institutional investors who primarily invest in U.S. listed companies.”

The number of shares of Delaware common stock to be issued in exchange for the Company’s assets will be an amount that is equal to an exchange ratio of 0.02 shares of Allarity US Inc. common stock for each ordinary share of the Company, which equates to one share of Allarity US Inc. common stock for every 50 ordinary shares of nominal DKK 0.05 each of the Company. The Allarity US Inc. common stock issued in exchange for the Company’s net assets will, as soon as practically possible, be distributed to the Company’s shareholders either by i) special dividend, ii) share exchange, or iii) liquidation proceeds, and thereafter the Company will be liquidated and dissolved. Based upon the average market price for the Company’s ordinary shares of SEK 0.85 on the First North Growth Market (Stockholm, SE), and based upon a currency conversion rate of SEK 8.5 for 1 USD, the exchange ratio would imply a current market price equivalent of $5 per share of Allarity US Inc. common stock if the common stock were listed and traded on the First North Growth Market today. While the Company believes that a listing on the U.S. Nasdaq Stock Market will provide an opportunity for the shares of common stock of Allarity US Inc. to rise to a level more in line with the Company’s US listed peer group, no assurances can be given that this will occur.

As a result of the Recapitalization transaction, Allarity US Inc. will become the parent holding company or direct holder of all of the assets and liabilities of the Company, and the Company’s shareholders, as of the completion of the Recapitalization, will own the same percentage of Allarity US Inc. as they did in the Company prior to the Recapitalization. Upon the completion of the Recapitalization, 3i will invest U.S. $20 million in Allarity US Inc. in exchange for convertible preferred stock in Allarity US Inc. at an initial fixed conversion price that would be convertible into a 20% ownership of the Allarity US Inc. shares of common stock over time, subject to anti-dilution and market price adjustments upon the occurrence of certain events and an overriding limitation that limits 3i’s beneficial ownership of Allarity US Inc. common stock to a maximum of 4.99% at any time. The remaining 80% to 95% of the outstanding share capital of Allarity US Inc. will be held by the existing shareholders of the Company as of the date the Recapitalization transaction is completed.

3i will, in addition to the convertible preferred stock in Allarity US Inc., receive warrants to purchase an additional $20 million of common stock in Allarity US Inc. at the same price as the fixed conversion price of the convertible preferred stock discussed below, subject to anti-dilution and market price adjustments upon the occurrence of certain events. Both the fixed conversion price of the preferred stock into common stock and the exercise price of the warrants could, according to the applicable anti-dilution provisions, be reduced if the trading price of the common stock to be listed on the U.S. Nasdaq Stock Market trades below the fixed conversion price of the preferred stock, if the average daily trading volume falls below certain levels, or if Allarity US Inc. issues additional common stock at a price less than the fixed conversion price.

The fixed conversion price will be set on the completion of the recapitalization by dividing the pre-investment valuation of the holding company of $80 million by the number of the Company’s ordinary shares issued and outstanding immediately before the recapitalization multiplied by 50 to reflect the exchange ratio in recapitalization and asset acquisition. Based upon the number of the Company’s shares issued and outstanding as of the date of this press release, the fixed conversion price for the conversion of the preferred stock into the common stock in the Allarity US Inc. and the exercise price of the additional warrants would be $16.5437. If the Company completes its previously announced rights offering prior to the completion of the recapitalization, the fixed conversion price will likely be substantially reduced to between $8.00 and $11.00 to reflect the increase in the number of ordinary shares issued and outstanding at the completion of the recapitalization. . In addition, both the fixed conversion price for the conversion of the preferred stock and the exercise price of the warrants may be further reduced in the event that the average share price on the U.S. Nasdaq Stock Market falls below the fixed conversion price or the average daily trading volume falls below certain thresholds which could result in an adjusted conversion price for the preferred stock and exercise price for the warrants of between 80% to 90% of the volume weighted average share price on the U.S. Nasdaq Stock Market. Furthermore, if average daily volume in US dollars falls below US $2.5 million, a one time 8% dividend will be applied to the preferred stock which would be payable in share of common stock upon conversion. Consequently, even though the investment by 3i implies a pre-investment value for Allarity US Inc. of U.S. $80 million and a post-investment implied value of U.S. $100 million assuming that the Recapitalization is completed and the shares of Allarity US Inc. are listed for trading on the U.S. Nasdaq Stock Market, no assurances can be given that the shares of Allarity US Inc. common stock will trade at these levels or that the conversion price of the preferred stock or the exercise price of the warrants will not be reduced.

The 3i Fund investment is conditioned upon i) shareholder approval, ii) the completion of the Recapitalization, iii) acceptance of the listing application for the Allarity US Inc. common stock by the U.S. Nasdaq Stock Market and iv) an effective registration statement filed with the SEC.

The Recapitalization transaction involves the sale of all of the Company’s assets and the assumption of all of the Company’s liabilities by Allarity US Inc. in exchange for the common stock of Allarity US Inc., thereby creating the new holding company structure with Allarity US Inc. as the holder of all assets and liabilities, directly or indirectly, of Allarity Therapeutics A/S, and is conditioned upon the approval of the Company’s shareholders.

A registration statement on Form S-4 will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) covering the shares of common stock to be issued in the Recapitalization, and an application for listing the shares on the U.S. Nasdaq Stock Market will be made to become effective on the completion of the Recapitalization. It is anticipated that the Form S-4 will be filed with the SEC by or before June 5, 2021, with a target date for listing on the U.S. Nasdaq Stock Market by or before August 30, 2021, subject to necessary approvals.

An extraordinary general meeting of the Company’s shareholders will be convened once the registration statement to be filed with the SEC has been declared effective and at that time all shareholders will receive an information statement and prospectus that will describe the Recapitalization transaction and 3iFund investment in greater detail before voting on the transaction at the extraordinary meeting. At the extraordinary general meeting, the shareholders will also be asked to approve the special dividend, liquidation, or share exchange that distributes the shares of common stock issued by Allarity US Inc. to the Company’s shareholders pro rata and the subsequent liquidation of the Company.

Upon the completion of the Recapitalization transaction, the Company anticipates that the Company’s ordinary shares will no longer be listed for trading on the First North Growth Market (Stockholm, SE) and the shares of common stock distributed to the shareholders by special dividend, liquidation proceeds, or share exchange will be listed for trading on the U.S. Nasdaq Stock Market.

The Company believes that this migration, from the Company’s current listing on the First North Growth Market (Stockholm, SE) to the U.S. Nasdaq Stock Market, will enhance the Company’s ability to achieve higher market values more in line with its peer group companies that are already listed on the U.S. Nasdaq Stock Market, and will facilitate future financings to advance with the clinical development of its priority oncology pipeline programs over the next 24 months. The Company has previously informed that it has been exploring pathways to list on the U.S. Nasdaq Stock Market. The Company anticipates that the committed funds will help support advancement of Allarity’s priority oncology pipeline, together with DRP® companion diagnostics, to the next major milestones for each program within 18 months of the U.S. Nasdaq Stock Market listing.

The Company expects to file and publish a supplement to the Prospectus published 19 May 2021, concerning the ongoing rights issue, as soon as practically possible.

The Company is advancing a promising, mid-to-late stage pipeline of six cancer therapeutics programs, each together with its drug-specific DRP® companion diagnostic, to select and treat patients most likely to respond to the given drug in a true personalized cancer medicine approach. Allarity’s priority pipeline includes three former assets from large pharmaceutical companies, including:

  • Dovitinib, a pan-TKI inhibitor acquired from Novartis AG, which is being prepared for a U.S. new drug approval (NDA) application, in 2021, for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC);

  • Stenoparib, a PARP inhibitor acquired from Eisai Ltd., which is currently in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of advanced ovarian cancer; and,

  • IXEMPRA® (ixabepilone), a microtubule inhibitor acquired (in the European Union (EU)) from R-PHARM U.S., and originally developed and brought to market by Bristol-Myers Squibb, which is currently marketed in the U.S. and is in Phase 2 EU clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer.

Additionally, the company is clinically advancing three secondary, Phase 2 pipeline programs, primarily through external development partnerships.

Upon U.S. Nasdaq Stock Market listing, the Company’s new global headquarters will be on the East Coast of the U.S., where a majority of its executive team is currently based. The Company will maintain its existing facilities in Denmark as a research and development (R&D) center, including a clinical diagnostics laboratory that can run DRP® companion diagnostic analysis for EU-based clinical trials and/or for marketed drugs.

About the Drug Response Predictor – DRP® Companion Diagnostic
Allarity uses its drug specific DRP® to select those patients who, by the genetic signature of their cancer, are found to have a high likelihood of responding to the specific drug. By screening patients before treatment, the response rate can be significantly increased. The DRP® method builds on the comparison of sensitive vs. resistant human cancer cell lines, including genomic information from cell lines combined with clinical tumor biology and prior clinical trial outcomes. DRP® is based on messenger RNA from the patient’s biopsies. DRP® has proven its ability to provide a statistically significant prediction of the clinical outcome from drug treatment in cancer patients in nearly 40 clinical studies that were examined, including an ongoing, prospective Phase 2 trial. The DRP® platform can be used in all cancer types and is patented for more than 70 anti-cancer drugs.

About Allarity Therapeutics
Allarity Therapeutics (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm: ALLR.ST) develops drugs for personalized treatment of cancer guided by its proprietary drug response predictor technology, the DRP® platform. The company has a mature portfolio of six drug candidates, including compounds in the pre-registration stage. The product portfolio includes: Stenoparib (2X-121), a PARP inhibitor in Phase 2 for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan-TKI advancing towards a U.S. NDA filing for renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA® (Ixabepilone), a microtubulin inhibitor approved in the U.S. for the treatment of breast cancer; LiPlaCis®, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin in Phase 2 trials for breast and prostate cancer; 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin under manufacturing for Phase 2 in breast cancer; and Irofulven, a DNA damaging agent in Phase 2 for prostate cancer.

Follow us on social media:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AllarityTx/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allaritytx/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/allaritytx

About 3i Fund

3i Fund is dedicated to working with companies on an individual level to understand their vision and growth objectives. The firm provides investment capital to help support the progress of our innovative and high-potential partners.
Contact: azinberg@3ifund.com

Important Information About the Recapitalization Share Exchange and Where to Find It.

This press release relates to a proposed Recapitalization transaction between Allarity Therapeutics, Inc., a Delaware corporation and a wholly owned subsidiary of Allarity Therapeutics A/S. A full description of the terms and conditions of the Plan of Reorganization and Asset Purchase Agreement constituting the recapitalization will be provided in a registration statement on Form S-4 to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) by Allarity Therapeutics, Inc., that will include a prospectus with respect to the securities to be issued in connection with the recapitalization, and information with respect to an extraordinary meeting of Allarity Therapeutics A/S shareholders to vote on the recapitalization and related transactions. Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. and Allarity Therapeutics A/S urges its investors, shareholders and other interested persons to read, when available, the information statement and prospectus as well as other documents filed with the SEC because these documents will contain important information about Allarity Therapeutics, Inc., Allarity Therapeutics A/S, and the recapitalization transaction. After the registration statement is declared effective, the definitive information statement and prospectus to be included in the registration statement will be distributed to shareholders of Allarity Therapeutics A/S, as of a record date to be established for voting on the proposed recapitalization and related transactions. Once available, shareholders will also be able to obtain a copy of the Form S-4 registration statement, including the information statement and prospectus, and other documents filed with the SEC without charge, by directing a request to: Allarity Therapeutics A/S at Venlighedsej 1, 2970 Horsholm, Denmark. The preliminary and definitive information statement and prospectus to be included in the registration statement, once available, can also be obtained, without charge, at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov).

Participation in the Solicitation

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc., Allarity Therapeutics A/S, and their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies or consents from Allarity Therapeutics A/S shareholders in connection with the proposed transaction. A list of the names of the directors and executive officers of Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. and Allarity Therapeutics A/S and information regarding their interests in the recapitalization transaction will be contained in the information statement and prospectus when available. You may obtain free copies of these documents as described in the preceding paragraph.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to the proposed transaction between Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (“Allarity US”) and Allarity Therapeutics A/S (“Allarity A/S”). These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to: (i) the risk that the transaction may not be completed in a timely manner or at all, which may adversely affect the price of Allarity A/S’s securities, (ii) the failure to satisfy the conditions to the consummation of the transaction as contemplated in the Plan of Reorganization and Asset Acquisition Agreement (the “Recapitalization Agreement”), by the shareholders of Allarity A/S, the satisfaction of the conditions to the Recapitalization Agreement, including the listing of Allarity US common stock on the Nasdaq Stock Market and the receipt of certain governmental and regulatory approvals, (iii) the inability to complete the 3i Fund investment in connection with the transaction, (iv) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the Recapitalization Agreement, (v) the effect of the announcement or pendency of the transaction on Allarity A/S business relationships, operating results and business generally, (vi) risks that the proposed transaction disrupts current plans and operations of Allarity A/S and potential difficulties in Allarity A/S employee retention as a result of the transaction, (vii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Allarity A/S or against Allarity US related to the Recapitalization Agreement or the transaction, (viii) the ability to obtain the listing of Allarity US’s securities on a national securities exchange, (ix) the price of Allarity US’s securities may be volatile due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Allarity US plans to operate or Allarity A/S operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Allarity US’s or Allarity A/S’s business and changes in the combined capital structure, (x) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations after the completion of the transaction, and identify and realize additional opportunities, and (xi) the risk of downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in Allarity US’s highly competitive industry. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of Allarity US’s registration statement on Form S-4 discussed above and other documents filed by Allarity US from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and except as required by law Allarity US and Allarity A/S assume no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Neither Allarity US nor Allarity A/S gives any assurance that either Allarity US or Allarity A/S or the recapitalized company will achieve its expectations.

Any financial projections in this communication are forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond Allarity US’s and Allarity A/S’s control. While all projections are necessarily speculative, Allarity US and Allarity A/S believe that the preparation of prospective financial information involves increasingly higher levels of uncertainty the further out the projection extends from the date of preparation. The assumptions and estimates underlying the projected results are inherently uncertain and are subject to a wide variety of significant business, economic and competitive risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the projections. The inclusion of projections in this communication should not be regarded as an indication that Allarity US and Allarity A/S, or their representatives, considered or consider the projections to be a reliable prediction of future events.

###

U.S. Media Contact

Mike Beyer
Sam Brown, Inc.
+1 312-961-2502
mikebeyer@sambrown.com

EU Media Contact

Thomas Pedersen
Carrotize PR & Communications
+45 6062 9390
tsp@carrotize.com

Placement Agent
LifeSci Capital LLC acted as the exclusive placement agent on behalf of Allarity Therapeutics A/S.

Certified Adviser:
Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB, Email: ca@skmg.se. Tel: +46 11 32 30 732

This information is information that Allarity A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication on 21 May 2021.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Apple Accuses Microsoft of Using Epic in Legal Attack

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. injected a new level of intrigue in its bitter court fight with Epic Games Inc., suggesting the Fortnite maker was acting as a stalking horse for Microsoft Corp. and withholding evidence.The iPhone maker made the accusations Wednesday night in a filing asking a judge to make an adverse credibility finding against Lori Wright, an Xbox executive who testified in the trial on behalf of Epic. That would mean the judge could ignore her testimony.Apple asked for such a ruling earlier, but upped its accusations in the new filing. “A reasonable observer might wonder whether Epic is serving as a stalking horse for Microsoft,” Apple said. “Microsoft shielded itself from meaningful discovery in this litigation by not appearing as a party or sending a corporate representative to testify.”Read more: Apple, Microsoft Rivalry Heats Up Again Amid Trial FisticuffsEpic sued Apple claiming its cut of revenue from businesses selling wares at its App Store is too high and that its rules are unfair and anticompetitive.But Apple claims Epic used as many witnesses associated with Microsoft at trial as it did its own -- five each -- including Susan Athey from Stanford University.Athey, who testified for Epic May 11, was grilled by Apple’s attorneys on her consulting work for Microsoft. She said she refrained from reviewing confidential documents in the case submitted by Apple due to that work.“Apple is trying to distract from legitimate concerns from many companies across the industry about its App Store policies and practices, including its refusal to allow game streaming in the Apple App Store,” Microsoft said in a statement Thursday. “Epic speaks and acts for itself, and Microsoft and many other companies have raised concerns through our own voices, including directly with Apple itself.”In an an earlier filing Microsoft said it complied fully with its legal obligations.Wright testified involuntarily and she was forthright and thoughtful in her trial testimony, Microsoft said.“That Apple does not like Ms. Wright’s testimony is clear,” Microsoft said. “That Apple has no basis to challenge the substance of her testimony is equally clear.”In the Wednesday filing, Apple also complained that Microsoft withheld internal communications and held discussions with Epic about its decision to circumvent Apple’s payment rules. “Such internal communications are particularly relevant in light of Microsoft’s relationship with at least five Epic witnesses and the potential that Microsoft is using Epic as a proxy plaintiff in litigation that it refuses to prosecute in its own name,” Apple wrote.In responses to Apple’s motions about Wright, Epic said Apple was “not surprised” at the trial and Wright’s testimony was “predictable.” The company also said Apple had ample opportunity to gather discovery during a deposition of Wright and that Wright provided documents to Apple and Epic in the same “paltry” manner.The case is Epic Games Inc. v. Apple Inc., 20-cv-5640, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California (Oakland).(Updates with Microsoft statement)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Billionaire Founder of China Property Giant Dies of Illness

    (Bloomberg) -- The billionaire founder of KE Holdings Inc. has died of an unspecified illness, a shocking development for a Chinese property company that pulled off one of the strongest U.S. market debuts of 2020.Zuo Hui, who turned the company known as Beike from a nationwide chain of real estate offices into China’s largest platform for housing transactions and services, died May 20 after an “unexpected worsening of illness,” his company said in a statement without elaborating. KE Holdings’ board will announce follow-up arrangements within two weeks, it added.Zuo, 50, has been the driving force behind the company’s success, headlining the bell-ringing ceremony when it went public and holding 81.1% of voting shares under a dual-class voting structure as of end-February, according to its annual report. The company’s American depositary receipts fell 0.8% to $49.85 in New York on Thursday, paring an earlier decline of almost 10%.Zuo was backed by some of Asia’s most influential startup investors, including Hillhouse Capital Group and Tencent Holdings Ltd., and ranks among SoftBank Group Corp.’s most successful bets. KE Holdings almost doubled on its August U.S. debut, vaulting Zuo into the ranks of the world’s richest entrepreneurs with a fortune in excess of $20 billion at one point, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires’ Index.Its shares were up 151% from their New York debut through Wednesday’s close, conferring on the late chairman a net worth of $14.8 billion.In an interview with CCTV aired in April, he downplayed the significance of the IPO and the riches it bestowed.“Why should I feel excited?” he said, dressed in jeans, a dark blue vest and black sneakers. “This makes no difference to me.”Read more: Founder of China Property Site With No Profits Worth $20 BillionBorn in 1971 in Shaanxi province, Zuo graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Beijing University of Chemical Technology in 1992 before getting into sales and establishing an insurance business, where he made his first fortune, according to local media. He then founded Beijing Lianjia Real Estate Brokerage Co. in 2001, when China’s property market was still relatively young, and started Ziroom in 2011 to offer long-term apartment rentals. In 2018, he incorporated KE and launched Beike, becoming one of the country’s most celebrated entrepreneurs.Beike uses artificial intelligence and big data to improve its service and provide market insights, according to its website. As of June, the company boasted 226 million homes on its platform and 39 million monthly active users on mobiles. That’s swelled to more than 48 million mobile monthly active users and half a million agents.The platform also draws in others by allowing decorators, renovators and financial institutions to connect with buyers, creating an ecosystem of property and related offerings.(Updates with closing share price in third paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Billionaire Founder of China Property Giant Dies of Illness

    (Bloomberg) -- The billionaire founder of KE Holdings Inc. has died of an unspecified illness, a shocking development for a Chinese property company that pulled off one of the strongest U.S. market debuts of 2020.Zuo Hui, who turned the company known as Beike from a nationwide chain of real estate offices into China’s largest platform for housing transactions and services, died May 20 after an “unexpected worsening of illness,” his company said in a statement without elaborating. KE Holdings’ board will announce follow-up arrangements within two weeks, it added.Zuo, 50, has been the driving force behind the company’s success, headlining the bell-ringing ceremony when it went public and holding 81.1% of voting shares under a dual-class voting structure as of end-February, according to its annual report. The company’s American depositary receipts fell 0.8% to $49.85 in New York on Thursday, paring an earlier decline of almost 10%.Zuo was backed by some of Asia’s most influential startup investors, including Hillhouse Capital Group and Tencent Holdings Ltd., and ranks among SoftBank Group Corp.’s most successful bets. KE Holdings almost doubled on its August U.S. debut, vaulting Zuo into the ranks of the world’s richest entrepreneurs with a fortune in excess of $20 billion at one point, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires’ Index.Its shares were up 151% from their New York debut through Wednesday’s close, conferring on the late chairman a net worth of $14.8 billion.In an interview with CCTV aired in April, he downplayed the significance of the IPO and the riches it bestowed.“Why should I feel excited?” he said, dressed in jeans, a dark blue vest and black sneakers. “This makes no difference to me.”Read more: Founder of China Property Site With No Profits Worth $20 BillionBorn in 1971 in Shaanxi province, Zuo graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Beijing University of Chemical Technology in 1992 before getting into sales and establishing an insurance business, where he made his first fortune, according to local media. He then founded Beijing Lianjia Real Estate Brokerage Co. in 2001, when China’s property market was still relatively young, and started Ziroom in 2011 to offer long-term apartment rentals. In 2018, he incorporated KE and launched Beike, becoming one of the country’s most celebrated entrepreneurs.Beike uses artificial intelligence and big data to improve its service and provide market insights, according to its website. As of June, the company boasted 226 million homes on its platform and 39 million monthly active users on mobiles. That’s swelled to more than 48 million mobile monthly active users and half a million agents.The platform also draws in others by allowing decorators, renovators and financial institutions to connect with buyers, creating an ecosystem of property and related offerings.(Updates with closing share price in third paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Deutsche Bank: 'The value of bitcoin is entirely based on wishful thinking'

    Analysts are piling on bitcoin as it plunges, noting headwinds and issues that might stunt its increased adoption.

  • UPDATE 4-Canada to tighten mortgage lending rules as central bank frets over housing market

    Canada said on Thursday it would tighten rules on mortgage lending starting next month after the Bank of Canada earlier warned that the hot housing market and high household debt levels had left the economy more vulnerable to economic shocks. The country's financial regulator and the Finance Department said separately that borrowers of both uninsured and insured mortgages must show that they can afford loans that are the higher of their current rate plus 200 basis points, or 5.25%.

  • Ghosn gets $6 million bill as Nissan-Mitsubishi case backfires

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Fugitive former car executive Carlos Ghosn suffered a setback on Thursday when a Dutch court ordered him to repay 5 million euros ($6.1 million) in wages to Nissan and Mitsubishi in a case he had brought. The case, one of a series of legal battles involving one of the best known figures in the auto industry, centres around the Dutch-registered joint venture Nissan-Mitsubishi BV (NMBV), where Ghosn was ousted as chairman in 2019. But the district court in Amsterdam sided with the car companies, stating that Ghosn did not have a valid employment agreement with the joint venture, as it lacked the required consent of the boards of Nissan and Mitsubishi.

  • Giant New Iron Ore Mine May Aid China’s Push to Cool Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- BHP Group’s start up of production at its $3.6 billion South Flank project in Australia -- combined with existing operations at the site -- will create the world’s biggest iron ore hub. It may also help temporarily cool a hot market.Iron ore futures are trading below $200 a ton after China’s cabinet called for tougher oversight of commodity markets and protection for consumers from soaring prices. While South Flank was a replacement mine, the announcement of a big mine coming on stream can add short-term to negative market talk, according to Peter O’Connor, mining analyst at Shaw & Partners Ltd.Commodities have tumbled as international markets are gripped by inflation fears and the authorities in Beijing continue to try to jawbone and manage prices lower. China’s cabinet expressed concerns Wednesday about the surge in prices for a second week in row, calling for more effort to curb “unreasonable” gains and prevent any impact on consumer prices. The meeting, chaired by Premier Li Keqiang, also called for a crackdown on speculation and hoarding.Against this backdrop, where steel margins were getting compressed in China and Li was trying to talk commodities down, “it weighs on that narrative as opposed to really weighing on the market,” O’Connor said. “But when you get these sort of extremes -- that subjective narrative can be a key driver.”South Flank has been built to replace the depleting Yandi mine -- and together with the existing Mining Area C -- will form a hub with annual production of 145 million tons a year. South Flank’s higher quality product will also lift the average iron ore grade across BHP’s Pilbara operations. In the short-term, there was potential for a squeeze higher in BHP’s ore exports as South Flank and Yandi operated in tandem, although the overall physical impact on the market was likely to be small, said O’Connor.The start of production of 80 million tons a year at South Flank, matching Yandi, comes at a time when top exporters Australia and Brazil have been challenged in meeting strong demand from Chinese steel mills. Pilbara shipments were down 6% in April compared to the year-ago period, while Brazil’s exports were flat, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. BHP’s current guidance is for annual production at the upper end of its range of 276-286 million tons.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Bitcoin drops to lowest since Jan; stocks fall before Fed minutes

    Stock indexes fell globally on Wednesday ahead of minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve, while cryptocurrencies plunged after regulatory moves from China, with bitcoin dropping to its lowest level since January. Equity investors worry that rising inflationary pressures as evidenced by stronger-than-expected consumer price readings could prompt the Fed to pare back its support sooner than many anticipate. "There is no question that inflation worries have creeped into the investor mindset, which will weigh on the tech stocks and in all likelihood we will see yields go up," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.

  • Coinbase in Talks to Buy Asset Manager Osprey Funds: Sources

    The talks are at a high level and informal at this stage, said one of the sources.

  • Trudeau Tightens Up Mortgages After Macklem Sounds Housing Alarm

    (Bloomberg) -- Canadian officials escalated efforts to cool the nation’s booming housing market, moving ahead with tighter mortgage qualification rules after the central bank issued a fresh warning against buyers taking on too much debt.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government set a new benchmark interest rate on Thursday afternoon to determine whether people can qualify for mortgages that are insured by Canada’s housing agency. The move matches an April decision by the nation’s banking regulator to do the same for uninsured mortgages.The regulator -- the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions -- announced earlier Thursday it would implement its new rules June 1.Those steps coincided with a stern warning from Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem in the morning cautioning that Canadians should neither assume interest rates will remain at historic lows nor expect recent sharp gains in home prices to continue.“It is vitally important that homeownership remain within reach for Canadians,” Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said in a statement.The moves come amid a surge in housing prices that’s raising concern among policy makers and economists. Cheap mortgages and new remote-working conditions have spurred a frenzy of demand for more spacious homes, with house hunters bidding up prices across the country.Canadians are so alarmed by the red-hot housing that nearly half the respondents in a Nanos Research Group poll for Bloomberg News say they’d like to see the Bank of Canada raise borrowing costs to curb demand for real estate and stabilize prices.Still, the measures announced Thursday are seen as incremental steps rather than representing a fundamental shift in policy.With the changes, home buyers will have to show they can afford a minimum rate of 5.25%. The current threshold, based on posted rates of Canada’s six largest lenders, is 4.79%. Economists have been estimating the tighter qualification restrictions would reduce the buying power of households by about 5%.The changes will have little impact on current housing price dynamics, according to Benjamin Tal, deputy chief economist at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.“This is not a game changer by any stretch of the imagination and it was highly expected,” Tal said by phone from Toronto.The measures from the government and the regulator came only hours after the Bank of Canada released its annual financial stability report, which highlighted the growing vulnerabilities associated with overleveraged households and speculative housing activity. It flagged three urban markets -- Toronto, Hamilton and Montreal -- as showing excess “exuberance,” with the national capital of Ottawa on the cusp of crossing that threshold.‘Not Normal”At a press conference, Macklem said some people have taken on “significantly” more debt, with many carrying very large mortgages relative to income. Borrowers and lenders need to understand that interest rates won’t always be at historic lows, and home buyers won’t be able to rely on rising values, he said.“It is important to understand that the recent rapid increases in home prices are not normal,” Macklem said. “Counting on ever higher house prices to build home equity that can be used to refinance mortgages in the future is a bad idea.”Outside of the warnings Thursday, it’s not clear how much the central bank can do to cool the market.Growing household vulnerabilities could give policy makers more reason to consider raising borrowing costs, for example, but higher rates would also inflate risks -- such as slow growth or a price correction. Macklem’s next interest-rate decision is due June 9 and the Bank of Canada has said it won’t consider raising its 0.25% benchmark rate until he economy is recovers fully from the Covid-19 pandemic.The Bank of Canada’s financial system review did find that Canada’s lenders could absorb a significant amount of losses in the case of another shock. The central bank said household debt and housing market vulnerabilities probably don’t pose a significant systemic threat to bank solvency, even though they could undermine future growth.“We have to look at the whole economy,” Macklem said at the press conference. “There are important parts of the economy that remain very weak, and the economy needs our support.”(Updates with context throughout.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • With mortgage rates on the rise again, waiting to refinance can be costly

    Rates have gone back up to 3% and are likely to keep climbing as the economy recovers.

  • Bitcoin Drops Below $31K Before Rebounding; $8B in Liquidations Triggered

    The price of bitcoin is now down more than 30% so far in May, on track for its worst month since November 2018.

  • Ark Investment’s Cathie Wood Says Bitcoin Will Go to $500,000

    Wood made the prediction even as the leading cryptocurrency tumbled on Wednesday.

  • U.S. Treasury floats global corporate tax of at least 15%

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday offered to accept a global minimum corporate tax of at least 15% during international negotiations, a rate significantly below its proposed 21% minimum for U.S. multinational firms. The department said the proposal was made during an Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) tax steering group meeting on base erosion and profit shifting. "Treasury proposed to the steering group that the global minimum tax rate should be at least 15%," the department said in a statement.

  • China Crypto Crash, Retail Earnings, Global Inflation - What's Moving Markets

    By Geoffrey Smith

  • Fourth stimulus check wins new fans in Congress, adding to the squeeze on Biden

    Over 80 lawmakers are now urging the president to OK more cash for struggling Americans.

  • Chinese Commodities in Sea of Red as Global Rout Spreads East

    (Bloomberg) -- The global rout in commodities spread to China, with futures for iron ore to coal to soybeans tumbling, as markets were gripped by inflation fears and authorities in Beijing continued to try to jawbone prices lower.Chinese exchanges saw some brutal declines, particularly in ferrous markets, with iron ore dropping as much as 7.6% and steel rebar falling 5.6%. Coking coal, used to make steel, plunged 7.5%, and soybeans slumped almost 3%.The widespread declines followed a market meltdown in the U.S., where everything from equities to cryptos to raw materials plunged. The slump comes on the heels of a huge surge in commodities markets, both globally and in China, after talk of a new “supercycle” pushed prices to unprecedented levels.“After a year of gaining, investors in the market might have started thinking of an exit plan and looking for triggers,” said Zhang Chenfeng, a researcher at top Chinese commodity hedge fund Shanghai Chaos Investment Group Co. The recent rollback in commodity prices was partly attributed to some disputes in macroeconomic outlooks such as inflation, he added.In China, traders fear the government’s increasingly strong language warning against what it calls “unreasonable” gains could cap further rallies. In recent weeks, Beijing has pledged more domestic supply to ease prices, tougher oversight on spot and futures markets, and vowed to crack down on speculation and hoarding.At a meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang Wednesday, the State Council said more effort needs to be taken to prevent rising commodity prices from being passed through to consumers, according to reports carried in state media.“China’s voice is getting louder,” Zhang said. Chinese officials “have been trying to calm down speculative price surges, especially in coal and coke markets.”Aggregate open interest in some of China’s major industrial commodities has fallen near the lowest levels since late February, indicating net-long positions are being liquidated, Bloomberg calculations showed. Hedge funds have also trimmed bullish bets on global commodities for the first time in over a month, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Intercontinental Exchange data.Economic data for April suggest that both China’s economic expansion and its credit impulse -- new credit as a percentage of GDP -- may already have peaked, leaving the recent rally in prices to record highs looking precarious. The most obvious fallout would be on those metals keyed to real estate and infrastructure spending, from copper and aluminum, to steel and its main ingredient, iron ore.The prospect of a taper on easy money conditions in the U.S., the world’s second major pillar of commodities demand, is compounding the worries over a tougher demand environment for raw materials.On the WireChina has tapped the U.S. for more than a third of next season’s expected corn imports, accelerating its buying from the world’s top supplier to fill its growing grain needs. Chinese traders say they’re importing record volumes of U.S. feed including soybeans, corn, and sorghum, according to a USDA report.China April Gasoline Output Rose 17.4% Y/y to 11.802m TonsCommodity Investing Has Eye on Clock If GDP Growth Levels OffAlcoa Sees ‘Extreme Tightness’ in Aluminum and Value-Added MetalNew, Cleaner Capacity to Boost China’s Aluminum Output in 2021China’s Hunk of Brazil Beef Exports May Get a Lot Bigger: ChartChile Lifts Copper Price Estimates, Saying New Records PossibleChina Reports H5N8 Bird Flu in Wild Birds in Tibet: ReutersThe Week AheadFriday, May 21China weekly iron ore port stockpilesShanghai exchange weekly commodities inventory, 15:30SMM battery materials conference in Changsha, Hunan, day 2AGMs: Cnooc, Tianqi Lithium, CATLMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Health care in America 'is completely out of whack' as millions face medical debt collections

    According to Credit Karma data provided to Yahoo Finance, roughly 21 million Americans holding $46 billion of their medical debt as of April 2021 face collections — meaning that a third-party debt collector is trying to obtain the money owed.

  • Canadian house prices to jump this year, but will slow in 2022: Reuters poll

    Canadian house prices will rise sharply in 2021, supported by ultra-low interest rates and robust demand driven by massive fiscal support, according to a Reuters poll of analysts who however said risks were skewed to the downside. Even with the economy at an early stage of recovery, Canada's housing market has been on a tear in recent months, with home prices escalating sharply to record highs this year, driven by investor activity and solid demand from first-time buyers. While Canadian home sales, prices and starts all fell in April compared with record high figures in March as some of the frenzy of previous months began to unwind, the May 11-20 poll of 15 property analysts showed activity would remain strong.

  • China Ratchets Up Price Warnings as Inflation Fears Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s cabinet increased its rhetoric around surging commodity prices, announcing more specific steps to curb markets in order to keep inflation pressures at bay.At a meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang Wednesday, the State Council said more effort needs to be taken to prevent rising commodity prices from being passed through to consumers, according to reports carried in state media.The comments were stronger than those last week, with the cabinet Wednesday pledging more domestic supply to ease prices, tougher oversight on spot and futures markets, and vowing to crack down on speculation and hoarding. The warning helped to push commodity prices further down and also hit the stock prices of companies Thursday.Read More: Chinese Commodities Tumble as Beijing Pumps Up Inflation FearsChina’s factory gate prices rose at the fastest pace in more than three years in April, adding to global inflation risks and raising worries that price pressures may spread more broadly in the economy. Consumer inflation has been relatively benign so far, mainly due to falling pork prices. The People’s Bank of China has said producer-price inflation will likely stabilize later this year and the risks of imported inflation are overall controllable.The cabinet said monetary policy should be kept steady, with the yuan kept stable at an appropriate and equilibrium level. More support should be given to small businesses via the relending and rediscounting tools, which provides funding to targeted firms at a lower cost, and banks should offer more non-collateral loans, it said.The comments suggest authorities will use administrative price caps and supply measures to curb commodity prices, rather than tightening monetary policy, said Zhou Guannan, an analyst at Hua Chuang Securities.“The State Council meeting sent a clear signal that monetary policy will remain stable and neutral, and will not tighten due to inflation,” she said. “For inflation caused mainly by lack of supply, the effect of monetary policy tightening is relatively limited.” The central bank doesn’t need to take direct tightening measures right now and the bond market doesn’t have to worry about liquidity tightening, she said.China’s benchmark 10-year government bond yield is on course for its lowest close since September 2020. Chen Xi, an analyst at Pacific Securities Co., said yields are likely to fall to 2.8%-2.9% as bond bulls return.“The biggest negative factor for the bond market -- that monetary policy may tighten because of inflation -- has been proved false,” Chen wrote in a note Thursday.(Updates with bond yields and analyst comment.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.