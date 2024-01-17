Allbirds Names New Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Design Officer Amid Ongoing Transformation Plan

Allbirds has made two updates to its top leadership team.

According to the San Francisco-based footwear company, it has promoted Kelly Olmstead, formerly SVP of brand and marketing, to chief marketing officer. At the same time, Allbirds has named Adrian Nyman to the newly created position of chief design officer. Both appointments were effective in December.

Olmstead brings more than 25 years of experience in sporting goods, footwear and apparel to Allbirds. Prior to joining Allbirds in 2023, she served as chief marketing officer at Hanna Andersson. Previously, Olmstead spent two decades with Adidas, where she led brand, retail and digital marketing for North America.

As for Nyman, he brings more than 20 years of experience in footwear and apparel to Allbirds. Most recently, Nyman served as chief brand officer for electric vehicle innovator Arrival, where he leveraged his personal passion for sustainable products. Prior to Arrival, Nyman spent 13 years at Nike, where he held positions of increasing responsibility for Nike and Hurley, most recently serving as VP and creative director of global retail.

In a statement on Wednesday, Allbirds CEO Joey Zwillinger said he is “thrilled” to further strengthening the team, particularly during this transformational time for the company.

“Their deep industry expertise, operational capabilities, and creativity will add tremendous value as we continue to focus on reigniting product and brand in 2024 and beyond,” Zwillinger said. “As we bring new innovation to the market, their respective backgrounds will further our ability to drive brand momentum through product and marketing, and energize consumers.”

In a November interview with FN, Zwillinger explained some of the company’s strategy in 2024. This involves zooming in on popular core franchises, like the Wool Runner, and shifting away from newer styles that have not resonated as strongly with consumers.

“Our core franchises have great sell-through,” Zwillinger told FN at the time. “The ones that go way too far outside that core area, frankly, have less good sell-through. And that’s been true in the wholesale accounts as well as in our in our direct channels.”

In the third quarter, the San Francisco-based footwear company reported that revenues dropped 21.2 percent to $57.2 million, largely driven by decreases in average selling price, promotional activity and fewer units sold. Allbirds posted a net loss of $31.6 million, or 21 cents per basic and diluted share.

