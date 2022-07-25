U.S. markets close in 3 hours 17 minutes

Allcat Claims Service adds Ramon Lopez as COO

·3 min read

SAN ANTONIO, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allcat Claims Service ("Allcat") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ramon Lopez as Chief Operating Officer effective July 18, 2022. Mr. Lopez joins Allcat Claims following 18 years of service to USAA where he most recently served as their Interim Chief Claims Officer. Prior to this appointment, he was the Head of Auto claims, leading a team of 4,500 employees who were externally recognized for demonstrating superior service and producing best in class digital claims experiences.

(PRNewsfoto/Allcat Claims Service)
(PRNewsfoto/Allcat Claims Service)

Mr. Lopez was instrumental in helping architect the claims strategy at USAA and demonstrated a talent for bringing large scale technology and innovative solutions to market leveraging internal and external partnerships.

During Mr. Lopez's tenure at USAA, he was instrumental in the development of blockchain insurance solutions, virtual estimating capabilities for auto and property, and finally, the execution of a large scale, cloud-based claims technology solution.

He has a deep understanding of the auto and property insurance business and will begin developing large scale claims as a service capability for the Allcat claims organization.

During his tenure at USAA, Mr. Lopez held roles including Vice-President of Innovation, Vice-President of Auto Physical Damage and Innovation, Assistant Vice-President, Executive Director, and Claims Director. He is well known in the industry and a frequent speaker at conferences and events discussing topics of innovation, culture, strategy, and operations. Mr. Lopez holds an MBA from the University of Texas at San Antonio and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Texas State University.

As the new COO of Allcat, Mr. Lopez will utilize his decades of insurance, technology, innovation, and claims experience to lead the claims teams in providing world class service across multiple lines of insurance.

Mr. Lopez's appointment demonstrates Allcat's ongoing commitment to claims adjusting excellence and the significant growth the company has experienced over the past few years. For more information on Allcat, please visit www.allcatclaims.com.

About Allcat Claims Service

Allcat Claims Service was formed in 2000 by a group of independent adjusters who believed there was a place in the claims industry for a fresh approach. The ownership believed the new ideas and experience each brought to the new company would provide unparalleled service to its clients. Allcat Claims Service places a premium on quality control, quality adjusters, and staying ahead of the technology changes. Most importantly, we pride ourselves on handling claims professionally and ethically. Allcat Claims Service can handle all insurance claims needs providing solutions for personal and commercial lines field inspections as well as end-to-end desk services for property, auto, flood and large loss claims. Our commitment to "Raising the Bar" has allowed us to grow our client and adjuster relationships over the years into something special.

About Trive Capital

Trive Capital is a Dallas, Texas based private equity firm with more than $4 billion of regulatory assets under management. Trive focuses on investing equity and debt in what it sees as strategically viable middle-market companies with the potential for transformational upside through operational improvement. We seek to maximize returns through a hands-on partnership that calls for identifying and implementing value creation ideas.

About Valedor Partners

Valedor is a Houston-based private investment firm with additional offices in Burlingame, CA and Washington, D.C. Since 2020, Valedor has invested approximately $100 million on a deal-by-deal basis across venture and private equity opportunities. Valedor uses its principals' diverse skill sets and decades of experience as founders, investors, and C-level executives in the pursuit of long-term value for its limited partners.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allcat-claims-service-adds-ramon-lopez-as-coo-301592546.html

SOURCE Allcat Claims Service

