ALLDATA launches ALLDATA Labour Times

New add-on product for ALLDATA Repair® provides OEM labour times for accurate estimates

ALLDATA Labour Times - English Image

ALLDATA Labour Times provides quick access to OEM labour times for fast, accurate estimates.

COLOGNE, Germany, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALLDATA Europe GmbH, an affiliate of ALLDATA LLC, an AutoZone company, has announced ALLDATA Labour Times, a new add-on product for ALLDATA Repair® that provides quick access to OEM labour times.

Now, with just one click, technicians can see accurate OEM labour times that correspond to repair information – both mechanical and body – as well as maintenance procedures for a specific vehicle in ALLDATA Repair.

“Our customers have been asking for a resource that delivers trusted OEM labour rates alongside the repair and collision information in ALLDATA Repair,” said Karol Englert, Managing Director for ALLDATA Europe. “ALLDATA Labour Times does that and more. It also enables garages to plan technicians’ schedules and allocate resources for maximum efficiency.”

The labour times are provided by TecAlliance, a global leader in aftermarket data and SaaS (software as a service) solutions. ALLDATA Labour Times is integrated with ALLDATA Repair, making it faster and easier for workshops to provide customers with accurate estimates.

ALLDATA Repair provides technicians with the repair information required to complete even the most difficult repair jobs facing garages today. Garages rely on ALLDATA Repair to provide OEM information to diagnose, maintain, and repair vehicles to manufacturer standards.

About ALLDATA Europe

ALLDATA Europe GmbH was established in 2009 to provide automotive repair shops with accurate and unedited OE manufacturer repair data not previously available in Europe. ALLDATA launched ALLDATA Repair® for the European market at Automechanika in 2012. Headquartered in Cologne, Germany, ALLDATA has more than 10,000 customers in more than 20 countries. ALLDATA sells direct and through a network of resellers and distributors throughout Europe. ALLDATA Repair helps workshops and garages increase productivity and accuracy while maintaining the highest level repair standards. ALLDATA Europe is an affiliate of ALLDATA LLC. Visit https://www.alldata.com/en for more information.

About ALLDATA

ALLDATA® is the automotive industry’s #1 choice for unedited OEM repair and collision information. More than 400,000 technicians worldwide rely on ALLDATA for OEM-accurate mechanical and collision repair information, diagnostics, shop management software, and training. Founded in 1986, ALLDATA is headquartered in Elk Grove, Calif., and Cologne, Germany for its European operations. Visit www.ALLDATA.com for more information.

About AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)

During the quarter that ended November 19, 2022, AutoZone opened 28 new stores in the U.S., opened three stores in Mexico and four stores in Brazil. As of November 19, 2022, the Company had 6,196 stores in the U.S., 706 in Mexico and 76 in Brazil for a total store count of 6,978. AutoZone is the leading retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the Americas. Each store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Many stores also have a commercial sales program that provides commercial credit and prompt delivery of parts and other products to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations and public sector accounts. We also have commercial programs in all stores in Mexico and Brazil. AutoZone also sells the ALLDATA brand automotive diagnostic, repair and shop management software through www.alldata.com. Additionally, we sell automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories and non-automotive products through www.autozone.com, and our commercial customers can make purchases through www.autozonepro.com. We also provide product information on our Duralast branded products through www.duralastparts.com. AutoZone does not derive revenue from automotive repair or installation. AutoZone also sells the ALLDATA brand automotive diagnostic, repair and shop management software through www.alldata.com. Additionally, AutoZone sells automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products through www.autozone.com and our commercial customers can make purchases through www.autozonepro.com. AutoZone does not derive revenue from automotive repair or installation.

