Allegany, Garrett projects awarded $5.4 million in bond funding

Apr. 18—CUMBERLAND — Projects in Allegany and Garrett counties were awarded $5.4 million in bond funding during the 2024 session of the Maryland General Assembly.

"We received some great wins for our area this year," said state Sen. Mike McKay.

The project initiatives are funded through the sale of municipal bonds on the financial markets. Lawmakers review several initiatives each year from counties across Maryland for consideration.

Seven projects in Allegany County were awarded $3.5 million. They included $750,000 for UPMC Western Maryland hospital for equipment at the Schwab Family Cancer Center, while press box and visitor side access improvements at Greenway Avenue Stadium were awarded $250,000.

"There was actually 1 billion dollars less available in the total capital," said McKay. "So we have to scale back some of the requests, but we did real well in what we got.

"It was a total team effort. Our delegates, Jason Buckel, Jim Hinebaugh and Terry Baker, deserve a lot of credit as well."

Other projects receiving funding in Allegany County included $100,000 for a new fuel truck for the Cumberland Regional Airport and $500,000 for Evitts Creek Phase IV sanitary system improvements.

The Western Maryland Scenic Railroad was awarded $1.5 million for repairs to the train bridge spanning the North Branch of the Potomac River and Wills Creek. The bridge is the access point for the scenic railroad to exit and return to its train yard in Ridgeley, West Virginia.

The Midland Town Hall construction project was awarded $25,000; upgrades to the Allegany College of Maryland tennis courts received $150,000; and Friends Aware, Inc. received $225,000 for infrastructure and computer needs.

Five projects in Garrett County received $1.9 million in funding.

The Maryland State Police Barrack in McHenry was awarded $1 million for the replacement of an underground fuel tank, while lighting and field upgrades at Garrett College received $550,000.

The Garrett County Fairgrounds was awarded $200,000 for upgrades to the facility.

The Reflections House inpatient drug treatment facility for women in Oakland was awarded $100,000 for upgrades while the historic Drane House cabin in Accident was awarded $50,000 for a restoration project.

