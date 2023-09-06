Alleged Gilgo Beach killer Rex Heuermann owes nearly $70k in wage theft case: new lawsuit

Not only is he an accused serial killer, Rex Heuermann is also a deadbeat boss, according to the state Department of Labor.

It filed suit Tuesday to recover nearly $70,000 in back wages, penalties and interest for stiffing a former executive assistant.

Heuermann and his Midtown architectural firm, RH Consultants & Associates, stole $20,908.10 in wages from their employee, Donna Sturman, according to the lawsuit filed in Manhattan Supreme Court.

He paid Sturman a wage below the state’s minimum requirement from February 2017 to March 2018. The $20,908.10 in stolen wages include $9,454.56 in vacation pay Sturman was owed, court records show.

She could not immediately be reached for comment.

On top of the stolen wages, the accused murderer owes $33,362.16 in civil penalties, $20,908.10 in liquidated damages and $9,767.48 in interest.

An order filed by the state Department of Labor in January 2021 stated Heuermann had to pay the full amount of $84,945.84 owed within 10 days or appeal within 60 days. He and his firm entered a settlement agreement after filing a petition in February of that year, but they failed to stick with a payment plan that was agreed upon, prompting the suit.

Heuermann managed to shell out $16,385 before getting locked up, but he still owes a balance of $68,560.84.

Both Danielle Coysh, one of Heuermann’s attorneys, and a spokesperson for the Department of Labor declined to comment on the suit.

Heuermann, of Massapequa Park, was arrested near his firm’s office on July 13 and charged with the killings of three sex workers whose remains were found in Gilgo Beach in 2010 — Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello. He’s denied the charges.

He has also been named a suspect but has not been charged in the death of a fourth Gilgo Beach victim, Maureen Brainard-Barnes. He is awaiting trial at the Suffolk County jail and is set to return to court on Sept. 27.