Allegheny College names new VP of enrollment

Mar. 28—Jennifer D. Winge has been appointed as Allegheny College's new vice president for enrollment management.

A graduate of Allegheny, Winge assumes her new position on May 30.

Winge currently is vice president for enrollment at The College of Wooster in Ohio. She has been at Wooster for 13 years and contributes to several committees related to budget, retention and strategic planning.

At Allegheny, Winge will serve as the college's chief enrollment officer, responsible for the overall leadership of the offices of admissions, financial aid, and marketing and communications. As a member of the President's Cabinet, she will be an active partner in college-wide planning and policy discussions.

Winge has more than 25 years of experience in higher education enrollment, financial aid and communications, Ron Cole, Allegheny College's president, said in naming Winge.

"I am elated that Jenn Winge is returning to the Allegheny community," Cole said. "Jenn knows Allegheny and knows the landscape of higher education, bringing fresh and innovative ideas from her depth of professional experience."

Throughout her career, Winge has optimized enrollment strategies, remained committed to an inclusive recruitment process, and utilized technology to benefit both recruitment and retention efforts, Cole said.

Winge said she was excited to return to Allegheny.

"As a proud alumna, I look forward to collaborating with President Cole and campus colleagues to develop an enrollment and marketing strategy that will boldly share Allegheny's compelling story and attract talented students from across the globe," she said.

Winge is an active member of various professional associations and advisory boards, including U.S. News & World Report Admissions Deans Advisory Group, the National Association for College Admission Counseling, and most recently was appointed to the Common App's inaugural Enrollment Leaders Advisory Committee.

Winge graduated from Allegheny with a degree in English and a minor in education.

As an Allegheny student, she held leadership positions in Alpha Chi Omega, served as a senior class gift officer, and worked as a tour guide and senior intern in the Office of Admissions.