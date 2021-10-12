U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,350.65
    -10.54 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,378.34
    -117.72 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,465.92
    -20.28 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,234.27
    +13.63 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.56
    +0.04 (+0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.20
    +4.50 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    22.56
    -0.11 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1533
    -0.0031 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5800
    -0.0340 (-2.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3588
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6050
    +0.2830 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,509.51
    -1,587.24 (-2.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,316.62
    -16.15 (-1.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,130.23
    -16.62 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,230.61
    -267.59 (-0.94%)
     

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

HOUSTON, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABTX) (“Allegiance”), the holding company of Allegiance Bank, today announced that it will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2021 results on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Central (10:00 a.m. Eastern). The conference call will be hosted by Steve Retzloff, Chief Executive Officer; Ray Vitulli, President; and Paul Egge, Chief Financial Officer. The related earnings release will be issued prior to the market opening on Thursday, October 28, 2021, and will also be available on the Investor Relations section of Allegiance’s website at www.allegiancebank.com, under News and Events – News.

Conference Call and Live Webcast
To participate in the live conference call, please dial (877) 279-2520, or for international callers (531) 289-2888, and enter the conference ID number 6951679. A simultaneous audio-only webcast may be accessed via the Investor Relations section of Allegiance’s website at www.allegiancebank.com, under News and Events – News.

Conference Call Webcast Archive
If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations section of Allegiance’s website at www.allegiancebank.com, under Webcasts and Presentations – Webcasts.

About Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.
Allegiance is a Houston, Texas based bank holding company. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Allegiance Bank, Allegiance provides a diversified range of commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individual customers within the Houston region. Allegiance operates 27 full-service banking locations, with 26 bank offices in the Houston metropolitan area and one bank office in Beaumont, just outside of the Houston metropolitan area. Visit www.allegiancebank.com for more information.

CONTACT: Allegiance Bancshares, Inc.
ir@allegiancebank.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is on Fire Today

    Shares of the clinical-stage biotech Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) spiked by as much as 22% in premarket trading Tuesday morning. The biotech's stock is moving northward this morning on the news that the COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, was granted emergency use approval for children ages 2 to 18 by India's Subject Expert Committee. This vaccine is among the first to receive such a broad emergency use authorization label in the entire world.

  • Michael Burry's 'mother of all crashes' warning is still in play — but here are 3 stocks he's bullish on

    'The Big Short' guy remains bearish. But he's long on this trio of stocks.

  • Is Micron Technology Stock a Buy?

    Micron Technology's (NASDAQ: MU) stock lost more than a quarter of its value over the past six months as investors fretted over a potential supply glut of memory chips. Its fourth-quarter report, released on Sept.

  • Tesla stock jumps, Micron shares fall, Coinbase planning NFT marketplace launch

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Is on Fire Today

    The hydrogen fuel cell stock was trading up 4.7% as of 12:30 p.m. EDT after jumping 5.9% earlier in the day. With today's gains, Plug Power shares hit their highest point in a month's time. All eyes are on Plug Power this week as it hosts its analyst day, called the Plug Symposium, on Oct. 14.

  • Should I Buy NIO Inc. (NIO)?

    Hedge Funds and other institutional investors have just completed filing their 13Fs with the Securities and Exchange Commission, revealing their equity portfolios as of the end of June. At Insider Monkey, we follow nearly 900 active hedge funds and notable investors and by analyzing their 13F filings, we can determine the stocks that they are […]

  • 3 Stocks to Buy if You Want $1,000 a Month in Dividends

    A portfolio of dividend-paying stocks provides the ballast for a rock-solid future and allows for a small portion of your money to be applied toward growth stocks or even riskier investments. Unilever (NYSE: UL), Altria Group (NYSE: MO), and Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) are among the bluest of the blue chips when it comes to sharing the wealth with investors. For example, Unilever pays $2.02 per share annually, meaning you would need to buy 495 shares, which at over $52 a stub would cost you almost $26,000 for that one stock.

  • Investors should ‘fasten their seat belts’ this earnings season: Wall Street Alliance Group Partner

    Aadil Zaman, Wall Street Alliance Group Partner, Yahoo Finance Live to discuss expectations for Q3 earnings season, big banks, and the economic recovery.

  • Why Progenity Stock Is Soaring on Tuesday

    The biotech stock, which has had a volatile year, is a favorite of retail investors because of its potential for a short squeeze.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest keeps adding to some of CEO Cathie Wood's bigger sinkers, including one that has fallen nearly 60% since peaking in February.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million

    Whether they admit it or not, every investor is looking for a life-changing investment that will grow many-fold, paving the way to financial independence. With that in mind, here are three disruptive growth stocks that have the potential to turn $100,000 into $1 million. When investors consider Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), they no doubt conjure up images of streaming video dominance, and with good reason.

  • IMF Sees Risk of ‘Sizable’ Selloffs in Stocks, Housing Market

    (Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund warned of the risk of sudden and steep declines in global equity prices and home values as the Federal Reserve and other central banks withdraw the support they’ve provided during the pandemic. Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Pr

  • GE stock deserves to plunge 47%: analyst

    Here's why one influential analyst is very bearish on shares of General Electric.

  • Plug Power stock jumps toward a 6th straight gain ahead of much-awaited annual symposium

    Shares of Plug Power charged higher Tuesday, putting them on track for a sixth straight gain, ahead of the hydrogen and fuel cell systems company's much-anticipated annual symposium later this week.

  • Is Foxconn a Reliable Partner for Struggling EV Company Lordstown Motors?

    Now that struggling electric vehicle manufacturer Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) has sold most of its Lordstown factory in Ohio to Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn (OTC: FXCNF), the question arises whether Foxconn is a viable partner for the EV maker's strategy. Foxconn, after all, previously planned a $10 billion facility in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, in 2018. Investors may be wondering if the same thing will happen with the Lordstown Complex plant, but there are at least some indications the outcome will be more positive here.

  • Declining Stock and Solid Fundamentals: Is The Market Wrong About Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)?

    With its stock down 12% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX). However, a...

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    Market signals are starting to switch, after a long year of steady upward trends in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ indexes. The Federal Reserve has made it clear that it will start tapering bond purchases, likely next month, and that the low-to-zero interest rate policy may end early next year. Q2 GDP growth came in a brisk 6.7%, but forecasts going into 1H22 are predicting a slowdown to the 3% to 4% range. And to top it off, inflation is up, with the consumer price index gaining 4.3% yoy in August of t

  • Why Micron Technology Fell Nearly 4% Today

    Industry researchers dished out yet another warning that Micron's pricing power is under pressure.

  • Boeing’s Third-Quarter Deliveries Miss Estimates. The Stock Drops (A Little).

    Boeing delivers 85 jets in the third quarter, up from 79 aircraft in the second quarter. Wall Street, however, was expecting more than 100 planes to be shipped.

  • Is Verizon Stock A Buy? 5G Wireless Competition Vs. AT&T, T-Mobile To Intensify

    VZ stock provides a dividend but a buyback has been shelved amid 5G wireless investments. Will investors place a higher multiple on Verizon stock on expectations of revenue growth reaccelerating?