Allegiance Gold Visits West Hills Hospital & Medical Center For A Good Cause

WEST HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / With the strong ongoing demand for physical precious metals, Allegiance Gold chose to move its headquarters into a new and much larger state-of-the-art facility in West Hills, home of one of the best and most reputable hospitals in the nation: West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.

However, in a year like 2020, being in the emergency room or hospital alone was a terrifying situation. Covid-19 affected everyone in the world from a financial, health, or family aspect that no one saw coming. The first responders at the West Hills Hospital's Emergency Room kept on serving the local community tirelessly around the clock. An act of bravery and selflessness that did not go unnoticed by the Chief Executive Officer of Allegiance Gold, Mark Naaman - "What the men and women of this hospital did during the pandemic is a task that not many individuals can achieve or are willing to do. To put your own life at risk, in an effort to save others, is the ultimate act of kindness. In their passion to be excellent, West Hills Hospital & Medical Center is setting the standard to consistently be the best. How can Allegiance Gold not bow with respect to such an act."

Therefore, and in a continuous effort to make a positive impact on its local community, Allegiance Gold took it upon themselves to pay a visit to their new neighbor, West Hills Hospital & Medical Center, to deliver a simple thank you to the unsung heroes of its new community. A visit that was seen by the neighborhood as an assurance that together we will build a better and safer tomorrow.

Allegiance Gold, with the collaboration of the West Hills Chick-Fil-A, was able to treat everyone from staff, nurses, and doctors at the Hospital's Emergency Room with a complete meal from one of their favorite restaurants.

"We want to make a difference and positively impact our new community. The sole purpose of giving back to West Hills Hospital was to express our deep appreciation for their hard work and commitment", said Chief Operating Officer, Alex Ebkarian. "Without their dedication to excellence in preserving lives within the community, West Hills would not be the same."

Just as West Hills Hospital & Medical Center preserve people's health in West Hills, Allegiance Gold helps preserve the financial wealth of individuals. Due to the impact that Covid-19 had on retirees and investor's portfolios, Allegiance Gold has been able to help many Americans diversify and proactively protect their wealth with gold.

About West Hills Hospital & Medical Center:

The West Hills Hospital & Medical Center was founded in 1969 and has been a beacon of medical support ever since its inception. Year after year, they have been able to dedicate their lives to help their patient's health in tremendous ways.

West Hills Hospital & Medical Center has been nationally accredited for their Chest Pain Center with a STEMI from the American College of Cardiology and American Heart Association. Their dedication to excellence is engraved in their mission - "Above all else, we are committed to the care and improvement of human life."

About Allegiance Gold:

The mission of Allegiance Gold is to help individuals protect their wealth and retirement accounts by diversifying and investing in physical precious metals. Over the years, Allegiance Gold has helped thousands of people take back control of their financial future and secure their wealth with physical gold and silver.

Allegiance Gold has the highest rating verified by third-party consumer protection agencies with an A+ from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), AAA from the Business Consumer Alliance, and a Five Star rating from TrustLink. Customers have found investing with Allegiance Gold to be simple, secure, and trustworthy. For more information, please call 844-790-9191, or visit www.AllegianceGold.com. Allegiance Gold, LLC is located at 8407 Fallbrook Avenue, Suite 270, West Hills, CA 91304.

