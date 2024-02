Allegiant Air adds direct flight between South Bend International and Knoxville, Tennessee

SOUTH BEND — Starting this summer, travelers will have an option to fly directly between South Bend International Airport and McGhee Tyson Airport in Knoxville, Tenn.

Allegiant Air announced 10 new national flights, including the South Bend-Knoxville route, as first reported by The Tribune's newsgathering partners at WNDU-TV.

On Mondays and Fridays starting June 14, the new flights will be offered between South Bend International and McGhee Tyson, which is 30 minutes by car from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, WNDU reported.

The other routes announced by Allegiant include:

Evansville, Ind.-St. Petersburg/Clearwater, Fla.

St. Petersburg/Clearwater, Fla.-McAllen, Texas

Rockford, Ill.-Los Angeles

Laredo, Texas-Los Angeles

Rapid City, S.D.-Los Angeles

Belleville, Ill.-Knoxville

Knoxville-Jacksonville, Fla.

Harrisburg, Pa.-Jacksonville, Fla.

Plattsburgh, NY-Sarasota/Bradenton, Fla.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Allegiant adds flights between South Bend and Knoxville, Tennessee