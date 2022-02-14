U.S. markets open in 1 hour 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,407.75
    -1.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,604.00
    -23.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,223.75
    -16.75 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,030.70
    +5.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.44
    -0.66 (-0.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,855.70
    +13.60 (+0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    23.69
    +0.32 (+1.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1325
    -0.0026 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.10
    +5.19 (+21.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3518
    -0.0048 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4630
    +0.0530 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,568.61
    +19.56 (+0.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    972.16
    -24.79 (-2.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,563.86
    -97.16 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,079.59
    -616.49 (-2.23%)
     

Allegiant to Commence 12,000+ Metres of Drilling at Eastside, Including Deep Drilling of High-Grade Zone

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Allegiant Gold Ltd.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • AUXXF
Allegiant Gold Ltd.
Allegiant Gold Ltd.

Completes Over 6 Km of Roadbuilding

RENO, Nevada, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegiant Gold Ltd. (“Allegiant” or the “Company”) (AUAU: TSX-V) (AUXXF: OTCQX) is pleased to announce the completion of additional road building at Eastside and the commencement of drilling to occur in March 2022.

Allegiant has recently built over 6 kilometres of additional roads over the past few months allowing direct access to the High-Grade Zone (“HGZ”) recently discovered in our last drilling program. The roads will also provide better access to the upcoming drill program at both the East Pediment and the Western Anomaly.

Allegiant plans to drill approximately 35 reverse circulation (“RC”) holes and 7 diamond core (“Core”) holes at Eastside in the upcoming drill program set to commence in March 2022 (see map below). Approximately 25 RC holes are planned at the East Pediment with an average depth of 200 metres per hole. At the Western Anomaly, Allegiant plans to drill 10 RC holes with an average depth of 300 metres per hole. The East Pediment drilling targets resistivity highs under shallow, alluvial cover (2-20 m.). The resistors have the same geophysical signatures as the rhyolite domes hosting most of the gold and silver in the area of past drilling at the Original Pit Zone (“OPZ”) Target. The West Anomaly drilling is targeting geochemical anomalies detected by surface sampling where gold values range from 0.5 g/t - 24 g/t gold with attendant pathfinder trace element signatures. To date, there has been no previous drilling on the East Pediment or the West Anomaly.

The 7 Core holes will have an average depth of 600 metres and are designed to test the recently discovered HGZ within the OPZ that yielded the following results:

  • Hole 243 included 2.55 g/t Au over 147.8 metres (3.17 g/t Au over 117.3m)

  • Hole 239 included 111.3m of 1.45 g/t Au including 3.1 metres of 39 g/t at the bottom of the hole.

  • Hole 244 included 76 metres of mineralization with best intercept being 6.1m of 1.48 g/t Au

  • Hole 245 included 15.2 metres of 3.4 g/t Au from relatively shallow depths (177m)

Allegiant anticipates the core drilling program to commence in May 2022. For further information, please see the following news release dated May 26, 2021 (https://allegiantgold.com/en/news/2021/allegiant-discovers-bonanza-gold-and-silver-grades-at-eastside/).

MAP 1: DRILL TARGETS

https://allegiantgold.com/en/projects/eastside/maps/

Peter Gianulis, CEO of Allegiant Gold, commented: “We are very excited to commence our much-anticipated follow-up drill program at Eastside. The building of these roads was crucial to allow us access to our drill targets around the HGZ at the Original Pit Zone at Eastside. We are now able to test and drill new prospective targets in and around the Original Pit Zone at Eastside with our recently amended Plan-of-Operations that greatly expands our permitted area by 500% to approximately 3,600 acres. We look forward to sharing the results with shareholders.”

QUALIFIED PERSON

Andy Wallace is a Certified Professional Geologist (CPG) with the American Institute of Professional Geologists and is the Qualified Person under NI 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, who has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this press release.

ABOUT ALLEGIANT

Allegiant owns 100% of 10 highly-prospective gold projects in the United States, seven of which are located in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Nevada. Four of Allegiant’s projects are farmed-out, providing for cost reductions and cash-flow. Allegiant’s flagship, district-scale Eastside project hosts a large and expanding gold resource and is located in an area of excellent infrastructure. Preliminary metallurgical testing indicates that both oxide and sulphide gold mineralization at Eastside is amenable to heap leaching.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Peter Gianulis
CEO

For more information contact:

Investor Relations
(604) 634-0970 or
1-888-818-1364
ir@allegiantgold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements and information contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, which are referred to collectively as "forward-looking statements". The United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a “safe harbor” for certain forward-looking statements. Allegiant Gold Ltd.’s (“Allegiant”) exploration plans for its gold exploration properties, the drill program at Allegiant’s Eastside project, the preparation and publication of an updated resource estimate in respect of the Original Zone at the Eastside project, Allegiant’s future exploration and development plans, including anticipated costs and timing thereof; Allegiant’s plans for growth through exploration activities, acquisitions or otherwise; and expectations regarding future maintenance and capital expenditures, and working capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are statements and information regarding possible events, conditions or results of operations that are based upon assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action. All statements and information other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “seek”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “budget”, “plan”, “estimate”, “continue”, “forecast”, “intend”, “believe”, “predict”, “potential”, “target”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will” and similar words or phrases (including negative variations) suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Some of the known risks and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are described in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” in Allegiant’s Listing Application, dated January 24, 2018, as filed with the TSX Venture Exchange and available on SEDAR under Allegiant’s profile at www.sedar.com. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Allegiant undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this press release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.


Recommended Stories

  • Giant Miners to See Record Profits Slip on Cost Pressures

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors in the world’s biggest mining companies will this month be watching for signs that mounting cost pressures and the impacts of slowing Chinese growth could further erode record earnings.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenSingapore’s Young Super-Rich Snap Up the Island’s Priciest HomesZelenskiy Invites Biden; S

  • Rio Tinto agrees heritage protection plan for West Australia iron ore project

    In a statement, the company said the agreement, with the Yinhawangka Aboriginal Corporation (YAC), will ensure a new co-designed management plan protects social and cultural heritage values in Rio's proposed development of the Western Range iron ore project in the Pilbara region. Rio said the collaboration would ensure the mines were designed to reduce impacts on social and cultural heritage.

  • The great lithium debate continues in Gaston County

    Piedmont Lithium says that Gaston County is the only viable option in the United States for their mine.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Crypto, stablecoin boom make digital dollar push more 'urgent': Treasury official

    Crypto's rapid adoption has made developing a central bank digital currency an "urgent" proposition, a top Treasury official told Yahoo Finance.

  • Fed Rush to Catch Up on Inflation Raises U.S. Recession Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve faces a growing risk of making a policy mistake, tipping the economy into a recession, as it confronts decades-high inflation that’s proving more persistent and broad-based than policy makers expected.Most Read from BloombergCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenU.K. Hospital Patient Dies From Confirmed Case of Lassa FeverZelenskiy Invites Biden; Scholz Prepares Visit: Ukraine Upd

  • Zhenro Under Scrutiny; Developer Stocks Slide: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Zhenro Properties Group Ltd. dollar bonds and shares extended declines Monday after plunging last week on concerns about the planned redemption of a note.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenSingapore’s Young Super-Rich Snap Up the Island’s Priciest HomesZelenskiy Invites Biden; Scholz Prepares Visit: Ukraine UpdateMoody

  • Japan brewer Kirin to exit Myanmar, seek sale of two units

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese beverage maker Kirin Holdings said on Monday it would withdraw from its business in Myanmar and terminate its joint venture with a military-linked partner. Kirin has been in a dispute with local partner Myanma Economic Holdings Public Company Limited (MEHPCL) on how to wind-down their brewery venture following a military coup against the democratically elected government last year. Even so, company executives previously said they wanted to remain in the Myanmar market.

  • Best Stocks, Crypto, and ETFs to Watch – Walmart, Gold, AMD, NVIDIA, Shiba Inu in Focus

    NVIDIA earnings on Wednesday may test the staying power of long-term bulls.

  • Singapore bank DBS profit rebounds, rates outlook improves outlook

    DBS Group flagged strong business momentum after its profit rose to a record last year, cementing a recovery for Southeast Asia's largest lender as pandemic-hit economies rebound and boost loan growth and asset quality. Singapore lenders are also expected to be big beneficiaries of rising interest rates, while the city-state's economy is forecast to grow 3% to 5% this year after expanding at its fastest annual pace in over a decade in 2021. Krishna Guha, an analyst at Jefferies said on Monday that while the bank's fourth-quarter profit was slightly below estimates due to lower than expected non-interest income, growth in other revenue metrics was "outstanding."

  • How to Cut Financial Advisor Expenses

    Here’s a look at what you should pay for financial advice and investment management, what you should get for that price, and how you can pay less.

  • Biotech Money Shock: Investors Unwind Speculative Bets as Pandemic Fears Fade

    (Bloomberg) -- The first year of the Covid-19 pandemic fueled a frenzy for biotechnology stocks. Now, with vaccines in millions of arms and the omicron variant on the wane, there are signs investors are ready to move on.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenSingapore’s Young Super-Rich Snap Up the Island’s Priciest HomesZelenskiy Invite

  • How much Moderna stock Stephane Bancel owns and why he just sold $1.8 million of it

    This isn't the first time Moderna leaders have garnered public scrutiny for cashing in on company stock.

  • Saudi Arabia Transfers Aramco Shares Worth $80 Billion to Wealth Fund

    The stake transfer is part of a plan to boost the Public Investment Fund’s assets under management to over $1 trillion by 2025 and help diversify the kingdom’s oil-dependent economy.

  • Crown Resorts Agrees to A$8.9 Billion Takeover by Blackstone

    SYDNEY--Australian casino operator Crown Resorts Ltd. said Monday it has agreed to a takeover proposal from U.S. investment firm Blackstone Inc. that values the company's equity at 8.9 billion Australian dollars (US$6.3 billion). Under the terms of the deal, shareholders will receive A$13.10 cash per share. The takeover is subject to various conditions and approvals, including a shareholder vote which is expected in the second quarter of calendar year 2022.

  • Triple-Digit Rewards of Staking Offer Crypto Winter Respite

    (Bloomberg) -- The recent guidance provided by the U.S. Treasury Department on transaction reporting by crypto companies is shining some light on staking -- one of the least understood but hottest corners of the digital-asset world. Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenSingapore’s Young Super-Rich Snap Up the Island’s Priciest HomesZel

  • Apollo’s $1.4 Billion Abu Dhabi Deal Marks Latest Gulf Foray

    (Bloomberg) -- Apollo Global Management Inc. signed a deal to invest $1.4 billion in Aldar Properties PJSC, its latest commitment to Abu Dhabi after agreements in recent years that spanned the emirate’s state energy company and one of its wealth funds.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenSingapore’s Young Super-Rich Snap Up the Island’

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • BlockFi Will Pay $100M in Settlement With SEC, State Regulators Over High-Yield Accounts: Report

    Crypto lender BlockFi will pay the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) $50 million and stop opening new accounts of its high yield lending product to most Americans as part of a settlement of an ongoing investigation into whether the product is a securities offering, according to a published report. The settlement as described by Bloomberg does not appear to affect existing accounts. BlockFi will also pay another $50 million to various state regulators, according to the report.

  • The Carry Trade Is Faltering, Just as It Began to Deliver Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Playbooks for emerging-market carry trades are getting redrafted as favored funding currencies gear up for gains, threatening to eat into investors’ returns.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenSingapore’s Young Super-Rich Snap Up the Island’s Priciest HomesZelenskiy Invites Biden; Scholz Prepares Visit: Ukraine UpdateTh