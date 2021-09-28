U.S. markets open in 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,397.50
    -35.50 (-0.80%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,606.00
    -137.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,964.75
    -230.00 (-1.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,270.20
    -6.80 (-0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.95
    +0.50 (+0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,732.10
    -19.90 (-1.14%)
     

  • Silver

    22.18
    -0.51 (-2.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1680
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5390
    +0.0550 (+3.71%)
     

  • Vix

    20.72
    +2.97 (+16.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3541
    -0.0163 (-1.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.5940
    +0.6160 (+0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,067.96
    -1,443.07 (-3.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,045.90
    -55.62 (-5.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,061.04
    -2.36 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,183.96
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

Allegiant Receives Final BLM Approval at Flagship Eastside Project, Increasing Permitted Area by 600%

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Allegiant Gold Ltd.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Also Receives Amended Drilling Permit for Follow-Up Drilling at Recent High-Grade Discovery at Eastside

RENO, Nevada, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegiant Gold Ltd. (“Allegiant” or the “Company”) (AUAU: TSX-V) (AUXXF: OTCQX) is very pleased to announce the receipt of two permits allowing for a significant expansion of drilling and operations at its Flagship Eastside Project (Inferred ounces of 1.4M Au and 8.7M Ag*) near the town of Tonopah, Nevada. The first permit expands the Plan-of-Operations (“PoO”) from the previous 600 acres to over 3,676 acres around the Original Pit Zone. The second permit received amends the existing drill target plan within the Original Pit Zone and will allow Allegiant to drill up to 14 new diamond core holes to test the recently discovered high-grade zone announced on May 26, 2021. Highlights of that announcement included:

  • Strong gold intercepts in Holes 239, 243, 244 and 245

  • Mineralization encountered in 7 of 9 holes

  • Significant silver in Holes 243 and 239

  • Hole 243 included 2.55 g/t Au over 147.8 metres (3.17 g/t Au over 117.3m)

  • Hole 239 included 111.3m of 1.45 g/t Au including 3.1 metres of 39 g/t at the bottom of the hole.

  • Hole 244 included 76 metres of mineralization with best intercept being 6.1m of 1.48 g/t Au

  • Hole 245 included 15.2 metres of 3.4 g/t Au from relatively shallow depths (177m)

  • Eastside remains open in all directions and at depth in both the Original Pit Zone and the Castle Zone

Peter Gianulis, CEO of Allegiant Gold, commented: “The receipt of the two permits is a major development that will allow us to further expand beyond the existing Original Pit Zone at Eastside as well as offset drilling around the recently discovered high-grade zone. We embarked on this expanded Plan-of-Operations over 18 months ago with the plan of testing geochemical and geophysical anomalies that have never been previously drilled. We look forward to executing our business plan which includes significant drilling.”

The newly approved PoO allows us to build new roads and access to 160 new drill sites to test gold, arsenic, and intense hydrothermal alteration zones continuing south and west of our existing resource for at least 2-3 km. It also allows Allegiant to drill geophysical anomalies on the pediment east of our existing resource which are interpreted to be rhyolite domes known to be key for hosting gold at Eastside. Allegiant plans to provide a comprehensive update on the business plan and the upcoming drilling in the near future.

*The updated resource estimate (“Updated Resource Estimate and NI 43-101 Technical Report, Eastside and Castle Gold-Silver Project Technical Report, Esmeralda County, Nevada”) was conducted by Mine Development Associates (“MDA”), a division of RESPEC of Reno, Nevada with an effective date of July 30, 2021. Contained pit-constrained Inferred Resources (cut-off grade of 0.15 g/t) of 1,090,000 Au ounces in 61,730,000 tonnes at 0.55 g/t Au and 8,700,000 Ag ounces at 4.4 g/t Ag at the Original Pit Zone and 314,000 Au ounces in 19,986,000 tonnes at 0.49 g/t Au at the Castle Area. In accordance with NI 43-101, the MDA Technical Report dated July 30, 2021, will be filed on SEDAR. This report builds on and supersedes the NI 43-101 reports of Ristorcelli (December 2016), Ristorcelli (July 2017) and Ristorcelli (January 2020) titled “Amended Updated Resource Estimate and NI 43-101 Technical Report, Eastside and Castle Gold-Silver Project, Esmeralda County, Nevada” prepared for Allegiant with an Effective Date of December 30, 2019.

See Eastside expanded permit area here:

Map 1: Expanded Permit Area Map
https://allegiantgold.com/site/assets/files/2209/eastside-expanded-permit-area-map.jpg

QUALIFIED PERSON

Andy Wallace is a Certified Professional Geologist (CPG) with the American Institute of Professional Geologists and is the Qualified Person under NI 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, who has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical content of this press release.

ABOUT ALLEGIANT

Allegiant owns 100% of 10 highly-prospective gold projects in the United States, 7 of which are located in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Nevada. Four of Allegiant’s projects are farmed-out, providing for cost reductions and cash-flow. Allegiant’s flagship, district-scale Eastside project hosts a large and expanding gold resource and is located in an area of excellent infrastructure. Preliminary metallurgical testing indicates that both oxide and sulphide gold mineralization at Eastside is amenable to heap leaching.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Peter Gianulis
CEO

For more information contact:

Investor Relations
(604) 634-0970 or
1-888-818-1364
ir@allegiantgold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements and information contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, which are referred to collectively as "forward-looking statements". The United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a “safe harbor” for certain forward-looking statements. Allegiant Gold Ltd.’s (“Allegiant”) exploration plans for its gold exploration properties, the drill program at Allegiant’s Eastside project, the preparation and publication of an updated resource estimate in respect of the Original Zone at the Eastside project, Allegiant’s future exploration and development plans, including anticipated costs and timing thereof; Allegiant’s plans for growth through exploration activities, acquisitions or otherwise; and expectations regarding future maintenance and capital expenditures, and working capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are statements and information regarding possible events, conditions or results of operations that are based upon assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action. All statements and information other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “seek”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “budget”, “plan”, “estimate”, “continue”, “forecast”, “intend”, “believe”, “predict”, “potential”, “target”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will” and similar words or phrases (including negative variations) suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Some of the known risks and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are described in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” in Allegiant’s Listing Application, dated January 24, 2018, as filed with the TSX Venture Exchange and available on SEDAR under Allegiant’s profile at www.sedar.com. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Allegiant undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this press release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.


Recommended Stories

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 40% (or More)

    Markets are up this year – that’s no news, the gains have been substantial and sustained – but recent weeks have made investors nervous. The resurgence of COVID, rising inflation and stubbornly high unemployment have already made headlines, but new problems are coming up overseas. In China, for example, a developing debt crisis in the giant Evergrande Group threatens to upend that country’s lending system. So, after a full nine months of gains this year, the stock markets are looking at the real

  • Why Naked Brand Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) surged 21.8% on Monday, as investors' excitement about a potential game-changing acquisition reached a fever pitch. Naked Brand's popularity among traders on Reddit and other social media sites helped it raise cash via stock offerings earlier this year. After ridding itself of debt and amassing a war chest of $270 million, Naked Brand's management team went hunting for takeover targets.

  • Moderna CEO Predicts Pandemic Could End in 2022: Here's Why the Stock Could Plunge If He's Right

    The biotech's COVID-19 vaccine sales could sink once the pandemic is over.

  • Stock futures mixed as lawmakers rush to avert a government shutdown

    Stock futures traded mixed Monday morning as investors closely monitored developments in Washington, D.C., as lawmakers rush to try and avert a government shutdown. Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman, Brian Sozzi and Brian Cheung weigh in.&nbsp;

  • Will Palantir Be Worth More Than IBM by 2025?

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) and IBM (NYSE: IBM) are two very different types of tech companies. Palantir's market value has tripled since its direct listing last September, thanks to the robust growth of its data mining and AI platforms. IBM, which went public 110 years ago, has lost about a fifth of its value over the past decade as it struggled to grow its legacy businesses.

  • Here's What You Missed in BlackBerry's Earnings Report

    The market welcomed BlackBerry's (NYSE: BB) better-than-expected fiscal second-quarter results, as evidenced by the 10.88% surge in the stock price following the news. More worrying, revenue from the company's cybersecurity segment stayed flat year over year at $120 million.

  • Why MercadoLibre Stock Got Chopped Today

    Shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) fell today even though there was no news out on the Latin American e-commerce company. Instead, it was one of a number of high-growth stocks that pulled back sharply today as investors were spooked by fears of rising Treasury yields, which entice investors away from growth stocks and into other options like bonds. MercadoLibre stock finished the day down 5.4% while the 10-year Treasury yield rose 1.6% to 1.48%.

  • Is Barrick Gold (GOLD) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

    Ariel Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Ariel Fund”, “Ariel Appreciation Fund”, “Ariel Focus Fund”, “Ariel International Fund”, and “Ariel Global Fund” second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 5.52% was recorded by Ariel Fund for the second quarter of 2021, 4.8% by Ariel Appreciation […]

  • Is It Time to Buy the S&P 500's 3 Worst-Performing Stocks?

    Viatris, Las Vegas Sands, and Take-Two Interactive are trailing the market in 2021. You should consider buying two of them but stay away from the third.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we reviewed Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio’s portfolio adjustment strategies to cope up with the market volatility. We also discussed the top ten stocks billionaire Ray Dalio is buying. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 5 Stocks. Raymond Thomas Dalio’s $223 billion […]

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Expect to Boost Sales by at least 180% in the Next 5 Years

    These tech companies are trading at lofty valuations but their forecasts imply they might be fairly valued.

  • Micron Earnings Are Coming. Can They Fix the Stock?

    The stock has barely moved this year, giving investors little reason to get excited about the memory maker. But that might change Tuesday.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall, Techs Tumble As Oil Prices, Yields Keep Running; Pelosi Makes Key Infrastructure Decision

    Futures fell as Treasury yields and oil prices keep rising. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a key move on infrastructure.

  • Agnico Eagle and Kirkland Lake Gold Announce Merger of Equals to Create Highest-Quality Senior Gold Producer

    Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM) (NYSE: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle" or the "Company") and Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSX: KL) (NYSE: KL) (ASX: KLA) ("Kirkland Lake Gold") announced today that they have entered into an agreement (the "Merger Agreement") to combine in a merger of equals (the "Merger"), with the combined company to continue under the name "Agnico Eagle Mines Limited". The Merger will establish the new Agnico Eagle as the gold industry's highest-quality senior producer, with the lowest

  • Stocks, Futures Drop Amid Spike in Treasury Yields: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A technology-led equity selloff deepened, and government bonds from the U.S. to Germany tumbled, as investors braced for the Federal Reserve to start tapering. The dollar gained haven allure amid a supply crunch from oil to semiconductors.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in Lo

  • Amazon target cut, Lordstown cut to sell, Coinbase introducing direct deposit of paychecks

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Ford Just Went All-In on EVs. It Will Have a Megacampus to Compete With Tesla’s Gigafactories.

    Ford is building giant complexes in Tennessee and Kentucky to build electric- vehicle batteries, assemble EVs, create U.S. jobs, and, of course, compete with Tesla.

  • SEC charges two over wash trades in GameStop and other so-called meme stocks

    The Securities and Exchange Commission charged two traders with engaging in so-called "wash trading" of meme stocks, including GameStop, Inc. in alleged scheme that netted them hundreds of thousands of dollars in ill-gotten rebates from a number of stock brokers.

  • Why Nio and Nikola Stocks Are Higher Today, but Canoo Is Sinking

    Names in the electric vehicle sector sometimes move as a group, but three stocks that are doing their own thing today are Nio (NYSE: NIO), Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA), and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV). As of 11:30 a.m. EDT, Nio shares were about 2% higher, while Nikola shares were up nearly 5%. Canoo's move makes sense.

  • Cenovus and Headwater announce bought deal secondary offering of Headwater common shares worth approximately $114 million

    Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) ("Cenovus" or the "Selling Shareholder") and Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSX: HWX) ("Headwater" or the "Company") announced today that they have entered into an agreement with Peters & Co. Limited and BMO Capital Markets (the "Lead Underwriters"), on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (together with the Lead Underwriters, the "Underwriters"), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, from Cenovus, through its