U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,382.25
    -28.00 (-0.63%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,290.00
    -171.00 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,988.25
    -123.50 (-0.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,050.80
    -14.00 (-0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.60
    +1.62 (+1.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,942.20
    -1.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    25.56
    -0.06 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1098
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1920
    +0.0040 (+0.18%)
     

  • Vix

    25.67
    -1.00 (-3.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3162
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.7190
    +0.1210 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,515.72
    -373.54 (-0.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    917.09
    -7.18 (-0.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.34
    +93.66 (+1.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,643.08
    -9.81 (-0.04%)
     

ALLEGIANT REPORTS FEBRUARY 2022 TRAFFIC

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ALGT

LAS VEGAS, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for February 2022.

"After a slow start to the quarter, attributable to the Omicron variant, we saw a significant step-up in leisure demand beginning mid-February and persisting into March," stated Drew Wells, senior vice president, revenue. "We finished February with a load factor of 77.8 percent, a more than eight-point improvement over January. Load factor during the month of March is currently trending above levels observed in 2019, with several weeks exceeding 90 percent booked loads, marking the first time we've seen loads at this level since the onset of the pandemic. In addition, yields are strong with March TRASM tracking in line with March of 2019. Due to recent weather events and staffing challenges, we have lowered our quarterly capacity guidance and now expect ASMs to be up roughly 18 percent year over three-year. Given yield strength, we expect total revenue to come in on the high-end of our initial revenue guide."

"Despite decreased capacity for the quarter, we continue to expect CASM, excluding fuel, to fall within our initial range," stated Gregory Anderson, executive vice president, chief financial officer. "Recent spikes in jet fuel prices have resulted in an updated fuel cost per gallon for the first quarter of roughly $3.05. Due predominantly to the volatile fuel environment as well as some staffing challenges, we expect to reduce planned capacity by roughly ten percent for the second quarter. We will continue to manage capacity to maximize profitability."


Previous

Current

System ASMs – year over three-year change1

Up 19.0 to 23.0%

Up 17.0 to 19.0%

Scheduled service ASMs – year over three-year change¹

Up 19.0 to 23.0%

Up 17.0 to 19.0%

Total operating revenue - year over three-year change¹

Up 5.0 to 9.5%

Up 7.5 to 9.5%

Operating CASM, excluding fuel - year over three-year change¹ 2

Up 1.0 to 5.0%

Up 3.0 to 5.0%

Fuel cost per gallon

$2.67

$3.05

Scheduled Service – Year Over Three-Year Comparison



February 2022

February 2019

Change

Passengers

1,099,911

1,012,255

8.7%

Revenue passenger miles (000)

1,060,497

947,536

11.9%

Available seat miles (000)

1,362,381

1,137,059

19.8%

Load factor

77.8%

83.3%

(5.5pts)

Departures

8,277

7,265

13.9%

Average stage length (miles)

932

908

2.6%

Total System* - Year Over Three-Year Comparison



February 2022

February 2019

Change

Passengers

1,105,652

1,020,352

8.4%

Available seat miles (000)

1,392,157

1,174,082

18.6%

Departures

8,503

7,559

12.5%

Average stage length (miles)

928

903

2.8%

Scheduled Service – Year Over Year Comparison







February 2022

February 2021

Change

Passengers

1,099,911

679,906

61.8%

Revenue passenger miles (000)

1,060,497

636,119

66.7%

Available seat miles (000)

1,362,381

1,203,720

13.2%

Load factor

77.8%

52.8%

25.0pts

Departures

8,277

7,630

8.5%

Total System* - Year Over Year Comparison



February 2022

February 2021

Change

Passengers

1,105,652

680,930

62.4%

Available seat miles (000)

1,392,157

1,223,407

13.8%

Departures

8,503

7,783

9.3%

Average stage length (miles)

928

904

2.

*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract. System revenue passenger miles and system load factor are not useful statistics as system available seat miles include both ASMs flown by fixed fee flying as well as non-revenue producing repositioning flights used for operational needs. Fixed fee flying is better measured through dollar contribution versus operational statistics.

Preliminary Financial Results


$ per gallon

February 2022 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system

$2.92



Allegiant Travel Company

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

ALGT/G

Note: This news release was accurate at the date of issuance. However, information contained in the release November have changed. If you plan to use the information contained herein for any purpose, verification of its continued accuracy is your responsibility.

For further information please visit the company's investor website: http://ir.allegiantair.com

Reference to the Company's website above does not constitute incorporation of any of the information thereon into this news release.

Allegiant Media Contact:


Investor Inquiries:

Sonya Padgett


Sherry Wilson

email: mediarelations@allegiantair.com


email: ir@allegiantair.com

1 Year over three-year percentage changes compare 2022 to 2019
2 Operating CASM, excluding fuel, does not include bonus accruals

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allegiant-reports-february-2022-traffic-301505511.html

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company

Recommended Stories

  • Jho Low Was an $87 Million Vegas Whale at Late-Night Baccarat Table

    (Bloomberg) -- Jho Low was a big man in Vegas. He sported gold lame suits, traveled with an entourage and lost tens of millions of dollars, a New York jury was told.Most Read from BloombergPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksSmoke From Huge Walmart Fire Could Be Seen From SpaceShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaIn a single

  • Tesla stock rises after Elon Musk tweets about company’s ‘Master Plan Part 3’

    Yahoo Finance Live examines EV manufacturer Tesla's stock boost following CEO Elon Musk's latest tweet.

  • Why it matters if Saudi Arabia sells oil in Chinese yuan instead of US dollars

    What would happen to the US economy, and to the US dollar as the world's reserve currency, if the Chinese yuan became the oil industry's currency of choice?

  • FedEx stock moving lower after reporting mixed Q3 results

    FedEx shares are moving lower in after-hours trading after missing on earnings for Q3.&nbsp;

  • Stock markets are supposed to drop when the Fed hikes interest rates. So why are they rallying now?

    Conventional wisdom says interest rate hikes make stocks less attractive, but investors shrugged off that axiom on Wednesday.

  • Burger King says Russia franchisee 'refused' to shutter restaurants

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Burger King's parent company said on Thursday it has not been able to close its 800 restaurants in Russia because its independent operator there "refused" to do so. Restaurant Brands International Inc said that to enforce its contracts with the franchisee, Alexander Kolobov, it would need the help of the Russian government, but "we know that will not practically happen anytime soon," according to a letter to employees from David Shear, president, international, of the company. Shear's long letter highlights the many complications bedeviling some American fast-food brands as they try to halt operations in Russia following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Coronavirus: Cases expected to rise as new variant surges in Europe

    Yahoo Finance reporter Anjalee Khemlani details the latest news on COVID-19 and how cases are expected to rise due to the emergence of a new variant in Europe.

  • Why Block Stock Was Up Over 8% Today

    Shares of digital payments and fintech giant Block (NYSE: SQ), formerly known as Square, rallied 8.2% higher today as of 1:15 p.m. ET. Tech stocks in general were rallying ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's hotly anticipated announcement on its benchmark interest rate. The NASDAQ Composite was up 2.2%.

  • 2 Best Metaverse Stocks To Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    With stocks trading down 63% to 73% from recent highs, these metaverse leaders offer explosive upside.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Just Popped 6%

    Shares of cybersecurity specialist CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) jumped 6% by 12:45 p.m. ET on Thursday. The pop came in response to an announcement by CrowdStrike that it will expand an ongoing partnership with cloud content accelerator Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) -- which is up 9.5% today -- "to provide joint customers with Zero Trust capabilities."

  • Why Chinese Stocks Collapsed Again Today

    Bloomberg reminds investors that -- yesterday's rally notwithstanding -- there's still a lot of risk in Chinese stocks.

  • Why one analyst is pushing to buy ‘oversold tech stocks’ like Apple

    Yahoo Finance reporter Emily McCormick discusses a new note out from Wedbush Analyst Dan Ives, who is pushing investors to buy oversold tech stocks like Apple.

  • This Key Defense Company is in Turmoil

    Recently collapsed merger with larger rival has been followed by intensified boardroom fight for control.

  • Sugar rush: Russia probes price hikes and 'unjustified' shortages

    Unverified video footage shot in Russia's regions in recent days and posted on social media has shown pensioners in supermarkets jostling one another as they compete to grab as many bags of sugar as they can. Many Russians regard sugar, along with staples, such as buckwheat and salt, as a useful product to stockpile at times of crisis and have hurried to buy supplies after Western sanctions on Russia over the conflict in Ukraine weakened the rouble and sent food prices higher. Annual inflation in Russia reached its highest level since late 2015 as of March 11 and sugar prices have jumped 12.8% in the last week, data from statistics service Rosstat showed on Wednesday.

  • Cathie Wood’s Flagship Added $341 Million Just Ahead of Big Gain

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood fans are back at it -- and this time they got the timing right. Most Read from BloombergPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarPutin Likely to Make Nuclear Threats If War Drags, U.S. SaysRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksSmoke From Huge Walmart Fire Could Be Seen From SpaceShock Waves From War in Ukraine Threaten to Swamp Sri LankaDip-buyers rushed into Wood’s flagship exchange-traded fund on Tuesday, adding more t

  • Why AeroVironment Shares Are Flying High Today

    Drones made by AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) are reportedly on their way to Ukraine, and investors believe the deployment might be a long-awaited inflection point for the young defense contractor. AeroVironment has long had a relationship with the Pentagon, making small-to-midsize unmanned aircraft (UAV) that are used for reconnaissance and to deliver weapons. For example, the U.S. Army purchased no AeroVironment Switchblade UAVs in fiscal 2021 after purchasing $48 million worth in 2020 and $183 million worth in years prior.

  • The Keystone XL pipeline has nothing to do with gas prices

    Republican mythmakers want you to believe Biden blocked tons of oil from the US market. But the oil is still there.

  • Gold at $10,000? Death of the 40-year bull market in bonds? What’s next for the global financial system after Russia’s central bank gets cancelled

    The shockwaves are still being felt by the incredible Western sanctions on Russia that have rendered the $630 billion in reserves the Russian central bank accumulated virtually unusable.

  • Why Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Is Jumping Today

    Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EIGR) announced data from the Phase 3 TOGETHER study evaluating Peginterferon Lambda in non-hospitalized COVID-19 adult patients at high risk of progressing to severe illness. Peginterferon Lambda significantly reduced the risk of COVID-19-related hospitalizations or emergency room visits by 50% (primary endpoint) and death by 60%. The Phase 3 TOGETHER study of Lambda is the second largest study to date of a COVID-19 therapeutic. Final analyses evaluated dat

  • Is This 1 Element a Red Flag for Novavax?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) started the year with plenty of good news. So far, more than 35 countries have authorized the biotech company's very first product -- its coronavirus vaccine. Novavax has shipped its product to various areas, such as the European Union.