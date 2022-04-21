U.S. markets open in 9 hours 3 minutes

ALLEGIANT REPORTS MARCH 2022 TRAFFIC

·5 min read
In this article:
LAS VEGAS, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for March 2022 as well as first quarter 2022.

"We finished the quarter with total revenue in excess of $500 million, a 10.7 percent increase from 2019," stated Drew Wells, senior vice president, revenue. "Demand began picking up in earnest mid-February resulting in load factors for the month of March above levels observed in 2019. TRASM during the month of March exceeded March of 2019 on capacity growth of over 14 percent. Demand strength has continued into the second quarter with booking growth exceeding planned forward capacity growth for the quarter. We expect second quarter load factors to exceed 2019 levels, with a more than ten percent increase in TRASM on double-digit anticipated capacity growth."

"'Our average fuel cost per gallon was $3.07, which was further pressured as we closed out the quarter by paying $3.46 during the month of March," stated Gregory Anderson, executive vice president, chief financial officer. "The sudden spike in fuel resulted in $22 million more in fuel expense than expected during the quarter and was the primary driver of our loss per share of $0.44 cents. Additionally, this loss includes the impact of 'profit sharing', consistent with 2019 amounts. Excluding this 'profit share' component, the loss per share was roughly $0.12 cents. These results generally would not trigger profit sharing. However, given the challenging environment and the continued efforts of our team members, we are pleased to award a 2022 recognition bonus.

"Our unit cost, excluding fuel and 'profit sharing' was up 4.2 percent year over three-year, in line with our initial guide despite lower-than-expected capacity growth. As we head into the second quarter, we have optimized our planned capacity growth to prioritize operational integrity, better align with a high-fuel environment, and enhance profitability."

Scheduled Service – Year Over Three-Year Comparison



March 2022

March 2019

Change

Passengers

1,666,336

1,484,326

12.3%

Revenue passenger miles (000)

1,594,614

1,386,501

15.0%

Available seat miles (000)

1,843,102

1,610,575

14.4%

Load factor

86.5%

86.1%

0.4pts

Departures

11,258

10,297

9.3%

Average stage length (miles)

927

914

1.4%






1st Quarter 2022

1st Quarter 2019

Change

Passengers

3,709,104

3,421,538

8.4%

Revenue passenger miles (000)

3,558,045

3,191,045

11.5%

Available seat miles (000)

4,512,315

3,802,132

18.7%

Load factor

78.9%

83.9%

(5.0pts)

Departures

27,637

24,344

13.5%

Average stage length (miles)

926

908

2.0%

Total System* - Year Over Three-Year Comparison



March 2022

March 2019

Change

Passengers

1,679,945

1,499,688

12.0%

Available seat miles (000)

1,893,962

1,655,330

14.4%

Departures

11,700

10,660

9.8%

Average stage length (miles)

918

908

1.1%






1st Quarter 2022

1st Quarter 2019

Change

Passengers

3,734,262

3,450,278

8.2%

Available seat miles (000)

4,620,144

3,910,239

18.2%

Departures

28,494

25,200

13.1%

Average stage length (miles)

920

904

1.8%





Scheduled Service – Year Over Year Comparison



March 2022

March 2021

Change

Passengers

1,666,336

1,095,572

52.1%

Revenue passenger miles (000)

1,594,614

1,022,480

56.0%

Available seat miles (000)

1,843,102

1,832,250

0.6%

Load factor

86.5%

55.8%

30.7pts

Departures

11,258

11,710

(3.9%)

Average stage length (miles)

927

899

3.1%






1st Quarter 2022

1st Quarter 2021

Change

Passengers

3,709,104

2,323,302

59.6%

Revenue passenger miles (000)

3,558,045

2,166,417

64.2%

Available seat miles (000)

4,512,315

3,921,090

15.1%

Load factor

78.9%

55.3%

23.6pts

Departures

27,637

24,947

10.8%

Average stage length (miles)

926

902

2.7%

Total System* - Year Over Year Comparison



March 2022

March 2021

Change

Passengers

1,679,945

1,102,869

52.3%

Available seat miles (000)

1,893,962

1,884,130

0.5%

Departures

11,700

12,144

(3.7%)

Average stage length (miles)

918

892

2.9%






1st Quarter 2022

1st Quarter 2021

Change

Passengers

3,734,262

2,334,503

60.0%

Available seat miles (000)

4,620,144

4,013,989

15.1%

Departures

28,494

25,684

10.9%

Average stage length (miles)

920

898

2.4%

*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract. System revenue passenger miles and system load factor are not useful statistics as system available seat miles include both ASMs flown by fixed fee flying as well as non-revenue producing repositioning flights used for operational needs. Fixed fee flying is better measured through dollar contribution versus operational statistics.

Preliminary Financial Results



$ per gallon

March 2022 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system

$3.46




$ per gallon

1st quarter 2022 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system

$3.07



Allegiant Travel Company

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

ALGT/G

Note: This news release was accurate at the date of issuance. However, information contained in the release November have changed. If you plan to use the information contained herein for any purpose, verification of its continued accuracy is your responsibility.

For further information please visit the company's investor website: http://ir.allegiantair.com

Reference to the Company's website above does not constitute incorporation of any of the information thereon into this news release.

Allegiant Media Contact:


Investor Inquiries:

Sonya Padgett


Sherry Wilson

email: mediarelations@allegiantair.com


email: ir@allegiantair.com

