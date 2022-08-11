U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,219.75
    +9.75 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,342.00
    +82.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,440.25
    +48.25 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,974.50
    +5.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.86
    -0.07 (-0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.50
    -11.20 (-0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    20.49
    -0.25 (-1.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0289
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7860
    -0.0110 (-0.39%)
     

  • Vix

    19.74
    -2.03 (-9.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2191
    -0.0028 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.2390
    +0.3660 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,313.08
    +1,474.83 (+6.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    572.36
    +41.14 (+7.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,507.11
    +18.96 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,819.33
    -180.63 (-0.65%)
     

ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY PRICES UPSIZED $550 MILLION OFFERING OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ALGT

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) (the "Company," "we," "us," or "our") has agreed to sell $550.0 million in aggregate principal amount of its 7.250% Senior Secured Notes due 2027 (the "Notes") at an offering price of 99.486% of their principal amount to investors in a private offering. The size of the offering was increased by $50 million from the previously announced offering size of $500 million. The Notes are expected to be issued on August 17, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. 

Each of the Company's subsidiaries will guarantee the Notes, other than Dustland, LLC, Sunseeker Resorts, Inc. and its subsidiaries and certain other insignificant subsidiaries.  The Notes and the related guarantees will be secured by security interests in substantially all of the property and assets of the Company and the guarantors of the Notes, excluding aircraft, aircraft engines, real property and certain other assets.  The collateral that will secure the Notes currently secures the Company's existing $150.0 million 8.500% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 and the Company's Term Loan B.

The Company will use the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes to repay the Company's Term Loan B, which has an outstanding principal amount of $533 million, and to pay costs and expenses of the transaction.

The Notes and the related guarantees have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction. The Notes and the related guarantees are being offered and sold only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act ("Rule 144A") and to certain non-U.S. persons in transactions outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act.

Allegiant.®

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic round trip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF.

Media Inquiries: mediarelations@allegiantair.com

Investor Inquiries: ir@allegiantair.com

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities and shall not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy, or a sale of, any securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allegiant-travel-company-prices-upsized-550-million-offering-of-senior-secured-notes-301603913.html

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company

Recommended Stories

  • Invitae (NVTA) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Good afternoon, and thank you for attending today's Invitae 2022 second quarter results call. Joining us today are president and CEO, Ken Knight; and our CFO, Roxi Wen. Before we begin, I'd like to remind you the various remarks that we make on this call that are not historical, including those about our vision and business model, the company's strategic business realignment, future financial and operating results, expectations of future growth and reduction in burn rate, future products, services, our product pipeline and the timing, and investments in our infrastructure and operations constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market. These winning stocks have attracted attention from Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program. Among other things, Cramer has been following stocks which won big during the COVID cris

  • Disney stock pops amid earnings beat and streaming subscriber growth

    Yahoo Finance reporter Allie Canal breaks down Disney's latest earnings results and how it's moving shares to the upside.

  • NIO: Mounting Headwinds Batter Investor Confidence

    Persistent supply issues have deflated expectations for the Chinese automaker

  • Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 63.64% and 2.24%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why Plug Power stock is soaring today

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung discusses what's moving Plug Power during Wednesday's trading session.

  • US Politicians are Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that US Politicians are selling. If you want to read about some more stocks that US Politicians are selling, go directly to US Politicians are Selling These 5 Stocks. Recession fears in the United States stock market have been gathering pace for the past few weeks, even […]

  • Inflation: What July’s CPI data means for the Fed

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Cheung explains July Consumer Price Index (CPI) data and what the report means for the Fed moving forward.

  • Looking for Dividend Aristocrat Bargains? Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like the Most

    Investors like getting a return on investment, of course, it’s why they are in the market to begin with. And when a company makes a commitment to return capital and profits to the shareholders, that’s a win – one that will both attract and reward investors. The key for investors is to find the best possible capital return, and dividend stocks make a logical place to start looking. With this in mind, we’ve used the TipRanks database to pull up the details on two true dividend aristocrats – real c

  • Mocked by Everyone, Stock Rally Sits at Cusp of a Chart Landmark

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s doomed, it’s a bear-market rally, a rebound that won’t last. All the mud thrown at equities over the last month may well turn out to be true. But it’s getting harder to brush aside the recovery in the S&P 500 as it hovers at a widely watched landmark in charts.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsRuss

  • Fed to raise interest rates to 4% next year, Evans says

    (Reuters) -Wednesday's consumer price index report showing U.S. inflation didn't accelerate in July was the first "positive" reading on price pressures since the Federal Reserve began tightening policy, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said, even as he signaled he believes the Fed has plenty more work to do. With consumer prices unchanged last month compared to June, but up 8.5% from a year earlier, inflation is still "unacceptably" high, and the Fed will likely need to lift its policy rate, currently in the 2.25%-2.5% range, to 3.25%-3.5% this year and to 3.75%-4% by the end of next year, Evans said. The remarks suggest Evans, among the 19 central bankers who set U.S. monetary policy, expects to soon slow what's been the Fed's steepest round of interest-rate hikes in decades.

  • Social Security Benefits Are Projected to Increase. Here’s How Much.

    The Senior Citizens League projects the annual cost-of-living adjustment for 2023 to come in at 9.6%, down slightly from the prior month's estimate as inflation cooled a bit.

  • Lithium Likely to Become a De-Facto Precious Metal: 5 Picks

    We have narrowed our search to five lithium producers. These are: ALB, LTHM, PLL, LAC and SQM.

  • Worried About a Recession? Buy These 3 Stocks and Hold Forever

    The S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, and Dow Jones Industrial Average are down 13%, 20%, and 10% year to date, respectively. My first choice is Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). When some people think of Microsoft, they imagine the software start-up that became prominent under Bill Gates in the 1980s and '90s.

  • Why Vuzix Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of Vuzix (NASDAQ: VUZI), a smart-glasses and augmented reality company, soared today after the company reported its second-quarter financial results. While the company's bottom line missed Wall Street's expectations, Vuzix's revenue outpaced analysts' consensus estimate in the quarter. Vuzix reported a second-quarter non-GAAP (adjusted) loss of $0.16 per share, down from a loss of $0.15 in the year-ago quarter and missing Wall Street's average estimate of a loss of $0.15.

  • Is Trending Stock ClevelandCliffs Inc. (CLF) a Buy Now?

    Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Why semiconductor stocks should be avoided for now: Analyst

    Proceed with caution on chip stocks, warns one top analyst.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Buying These 10 Stocks as Commodity Prices Decline

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends buying as commodity prices decline. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends buying, go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Buying These 5 Stocks as Commodity Prices Decline. The prices of commodities like oil, grains, metals, and paper […]

  • Grocery prices in July had largest price increase since 1979 — with one food staple rising by 38% on the year

    The rise in the cost of living cooled in July, but not for grocery prices. The price of consumer goods and services was steady in July from the previous month, as the Labor Department said Wednesday. In July, the inflation rate compared to a year ago was 8.5%, lower than 9.1% in June, a 41-year record, helped by lower prices in energy.

  • Marqeta (MQ) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Marqeta (MQ) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 27.27% and 3.35%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?