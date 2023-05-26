Allegion Insider Ups Holding During Year \

Insiders were net buyers of Allegion plc's (NYSE:ALLE ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Allegion Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when President John Stone bought US$1.3m worth of shares at a price of US$104 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$105 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. John Stone was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Allegion Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Allegion shares. In total, Senior VP & General Counsel Jeffrey Braun sold US$251k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does Allegion Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.3% of Allegion shares, worth about US$30m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Allegion Insiders?

An insider sold Allegion shares recently, but they didn't buy any. In contrast, they appear keener if you look at the last twelve months. It's good to see insiders are shareholders. So the recent selling doesn't worry us too much. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Allegion. To assist with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Allegion.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

