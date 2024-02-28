Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To $0.48

The board of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.48 on the 29th of March, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This takes the annual payment to 1.5% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

View our latest analysis for Allegion

Allegion's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. However, prior to this announcement, Allegion's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 37.6% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 26% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Allegion Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.32 in 2014 to the most recent total annual payment of $1.92. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 20% per annum over that time. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

We Could See Allegion's Dividend Growing

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Allegion has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 6.2% per annum. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Allegion's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Allegion Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Allegion that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Allegion not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.