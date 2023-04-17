Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.45 on the 30th of June, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This takes the annual payment to 1.8% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Allegion's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. However, Allegion's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 41.8%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 28% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Allegion Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

It is great to see that Allegion has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from $0.32 total annually to $1.80. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 21% over that duration. It is always nice to see strong dividend growth, but with such a short payment history we wouldn't be inclined to rely on it until a longer track record can be developed.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Allegion has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 13% per annum. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

We Really Like Allegion's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Allegion that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

