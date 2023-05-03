Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript April 26, 2023

Allegion plc beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $1.58, expectations were $1.36.

Operator: Good morning and welcome to the Allegion First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Tom Martineau, Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer. Please go ahead.

Tom Martineau: Thank you, Andrew. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for Allegion’s first quarter 2023 earnings call. With me today are John Stone, President and Chief Executive Officer and Mike Wagnes, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Allegion. Our earnings release, which was issued earlier this morning, and the presentation, which we will refer to in today’s call, are available on our website at investor.allegion.com. This call will be recorded and archived on our website. Please go to Slides 2 and 3. Statements made in today’s call that are not historical facts are considered forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of federal securities law. Please see our most recent SEC filings for a description of some of the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from our projections.

The company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Today’s presentation and commentary include non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the reconciliation in the financial tables of our press release for further details. Please go to Slide 4. And I will turn the call over to John.

John Stone: Thanks, Tom. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us today. Allegion delivered another quarter of outstanding operational performance. We reported revenue roughly 27% up and adjusted EPS growth of nearly 40%. Looking at our markets, we see ongoing robust demand in our North America non-residential business, along with strong demand globally for our electronic solutions. We are seeing improvement in electronics components availability. And although supply is still short of demand, Americas Electronics Solutions grew by more than 30% this quarter. Residential markets remain rather soft in the quarter, particularly for the mechanical products and certain international markets also remain soft, particularly our global portable security business, which Mike will address in a few slides.

Story continues

We expanded margins substantially, up 290 basis points versus prior year. This now represents the fourth quarter in a row of margin expansion for Allegion as pricing momentum continues and efficiency and productivity are accelerating. We remain committed to expanding margins for 2023 and beyond, as you’ll hear on our Investor Day next week. We also realized significant improvement in cash flow year-over-year driven by its favorable earnings and better operating efficiencies. We are raising our outlook for the year on revenue, EPS and cash flow given strong Q1 execution, resilient market demand in non-residential segments, improving electronics availability amid the ongoing industry transformation to electronic smart hardware. Please go to Slide 5.

Revenue for the first quarter was $923 million, an increase of 27.6% compared to ‘22. Organic growth of 15% was driven by favorable volume in the Americas non-residential business and strong price realization across the portfolio. The Access Technologies acquisition contributed approximately 14% to total growth and currency impacts remained a headwind. Adjusted operating margin and adjusted EBITDA margins in the first quarter increased by 290 basis points and 270 basis points respectively. The increases were attributable to favorable price and productivity, positive business mix and volume leverage associated with Americas non-residential growth. Excluding the acquisition of Access Technologies, adjusted operating income margins were up 380 basis points.

Adjusted earnings per share of $1.58 increased $0.45 or approximately 40% versus the prior year. Strong operational performance more than offset the unfavorable impact of anticipated higher interest and tax expense. As previously mentioned, available cash flow was $46.7 million in the quarter, up nearly 300% versus the prior year. Mike will now walk you through the financial results and I’ll be back to discuss our updated 2023 outlook.

oatawa/Shutterstock.com

Mike Wagnes: Thanks, John and good morning everyone. Thank you for joining today’s call. Please go to Slide #6. This slide reflects our earnings per share reconciliation for the first quarter. For the first quarter of 2022, reported earnings per share was $1.05. After $0.08 of adjustments for the items noted on this slide, 2022 adjusted EPS was $1.13. Operational results were strong in the quarter, adding $0.46 per share, which drove approximately 40% growth. This was driven by double-digit organic revenue growth, favorable operating execution and positive business mix, which more than offset currency headwinds. Acquisitions and divestitures delivered $0.13 to earnings – of earnings per share. This was primarily driven by Access Technologies, which continues to deliver strong results.

Interest expense reduced earnings per share by $0.11 driven by increased debt to finance the acquisition of Access Technologies and higher variable interest rates versus Q1 2022. A higher year-over-year tax rate reduced earnings by $0.03. This resulted in first quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.58, an increase of $0.45 or 39.8% compared to the prior year. Lastly, as detailed on the page, we have an $0.18 per share reduction from adjusted EPS to arrive at reported EPS. As we discussed in our last earnings call, this amount now includes an adjustment for all acquisition-related amortization. After giving effect to these items, you arrive at first quarter 2023 reported earnings per share of $1.40. Please go to Slide #7. This slide depicts our revenue growth for the first quarter.

I will talk to the results in total on this slide and address the regions on their respective slides. We delivered 15% organic growth driven by price realization across the portfolio and strong volume growth in the Americas non-residential business. Net acquisition and divestitures contributed 14.1% growth driven by Access Technologies. Currency pressures continue to be a headwind, primarily impacting our International segment bringing the total reported growth to 27.6% in the quarter. Please go to Slide #8. First quarter revenue for the Americas segment was $740.9 million, up 42% on a reported basis and up 22.6% organically. During the first quarter, price realization remained strong, offsetting ongoing inflationary pressures. In non-residential, we continue to see strong end market demand and volume growth, which benefited from the catch-up of improved electronic component supply.

When coupled with price, this drove organic growth to approximately 30%. Our residential business was up mid single-digits, with favorable price offsetting lower volumes. Residential electronics volume growth was strong, but we continue to see weakness in end markets for mechanical products. Electronics growth exceeded 30% for the quarter as we continue to see both improvements in our supply chain and strong demand. Backlogs for non-residential electronic solutions remain elevated as we exit Q1 as demand is still limited by supply availability. Additionally, we expect residential electronics demand to be more aligned to retail point-of-sale as we go forward. We are pleased with the ongoing Access Technologies integrations and results. This business had pro forma revenue growth of approximately 15% versus Q1 2022 and contributing nearly 20% to the Americas reported growth number.

We continue to see the benefits of a stable high-growth service business that Access Technologies provides us and the business is performing as well as we anticipated when we purchased it. Americas adjusted operating income of $198.1 million increased 59.5% versus the prior year period, while adjusted operating margins and adjusted EBITDA margins for the quarter were up 290 and 260 basis points respectively. Excluding Access Technologies, the Americas segment drove 500 basis point improvement in operating margins versus the prior year. Pricing productivity in excess of inflation and investments, volume leverage, along with positive mix, contributed to the margin improvement. Please go to Slide #9. First quarter revenue for Allegion International segment was $182.1 million, down 9.7% on a reported basis and down 4.8% organically.

In the quarter, solid price realization was more than offset by lower volumes, primarily associated with our Portable Securities business. This business benefited from a COVID-related demand surge that extended into the first half of 2022. This resulted in the first half of 2023 having a more difficult comp as the market works its way back to a more normal cycle. Notably, the demand for our electronics and software solutions remained strong in Allegion International. In addition, currency headwinds persisted this quarter and reduced reported revenues by 4.4%. International adjusted operating income of $19.7 million decreased 27% versus the prior year period. Compared to 2022, adjusted operating margins and adjusted EBITDA margins declined 260 and 220 basis points respectively.

The margin decline was primarily driven by reduced volumes. Please go to Slide #10. Year-to-date available cash flow for the first quarter came in at $46.7 million, up $34.9 million versus the prior year. This increase is driven by higher earnings and lower cash used for net working capital partially offset by higher capital expenditures that were mostly related to our new manufacturing facility in Mexico, which is scheduled to come online in the second half of 2023. Working capital as a percent of revenue increased versus the prior year. This is driven partially by the Access Technologies business, which was not owned in Q1 ‘22. Working capital has also increased from Q1 2022 as a result of the investments in inventory we made in the second half of last year to increase our safety stock and protect our customers.

We saw a year-over-year and sequential improvement in inventory turns as we remain committed to manage our working capital more efficiently and drive improvement. The business continues to generate strong cash flow and the balance sheet continues to be in a healthy position. I will now hand it back over to John for an update on our full year 2023 outlook.

John Stone: Thanks Mike. Please go to Slide 11. We continue to expect strong electronics growth and the non-residential market demand in the Americas remains robust. Given the late cycle nature of our business, we expect this strength to continue through 2023. As a result, we are raising our 2023 outlook for the Americas segment, where we expect organic growth to be between 7.5% to 9.5%. We expect total growth inclusive of our Access Technologies acquisition to be between 15% and 17%. We expect to see non-residential organic growth to be up low double-digits with favorability in both price and volume. We still expect the residential business to be down with price mostly offsetting volume declines, which are expected to be in the low to mid single-digit range.

Based on the strength we saw in the second half of 2022, we expect stronger growth in the first half of 2023, which we believe may moderate later in the year against those tougher comparables. There is no change in our outlook for the International segment we expect revenue in that segment to be relatively flat in soft end markets. All-in for the company, we are raising our outlook and expect total revenue growth to be between 11.5% to 13.5%, with organic revenue growth of 5.5% to 7.5%. Please go to Slide 12. As a result of our favorable revenue outlook and strong operational execution, we are raising our adjusted EPS outlook for the year and believe it will be between $6.55 and $6.75. Adjusted operational earnings are expected to increase approximately 13% to 16%.

Interest is still expected to be around a $0.24 per share headwind, reflecting a full year of acquisition-related borrowings and increases to variable interest rates. Tax still expected to be a $0.20 headwind and other income still expected to be around a $0.05 headwind. The outlook continues to assume approximately $0.20 per share for costs related to restructuring and M&A and amortization expense related to acquired backlog. In addition, it excludes approximately $0.40 per share for acquired intangible asset amortization. As a result, reported EPS is now projected to be between $5.95 to $6.15. Lastly, we are increasing our outlook on available cash flow for the year to be in the $480 million to $500 million range. Please go to Slide 13. To summarize, we see strength in our Americas non-residential business and our global electronics solutions continue to provide us with significant growth opportunities, both near and long-term.

We’re very pleased with the performance of our Access Technologies acquisition. The business is performing well, and we love the synergies with our non-res business. We’ve expanded margins for the fourth quarter in a row and remain committed to doing so moving forward. We saw significant improvements in cash flow, and it’s worth mentioning again that we saw improvements in inventory turns in the first quarter of 2023. Overall, we’re off to a great start. In 2023, our team is executing well, and Allegion’s best days are still ahead of us. Please go to Slide 14. And before we turn the call over to Q&A, I’d like to provide a final reminder that you’re all invited to join Mike and myself as well as other members of our executive team next week on Tuesday, May 2 for 2023 Investor and Analyst Day at our Americas headquarters in Carmel, Indiana.

There you’ll have the opportunity to learn about our leadership team, our strategy and our exciting work driving seamless access. Formal presentations will be held 12:30 to 2:30 Eastern Time. And those who attend in person will also get a pretty exciting tour through our technical center following the presentations. This is a really exciting time in our company’s history. We’re a few months away from turning 10 years old, and our current executive team’s first Investor Day together. We hope to see you there. With that, let’s turn to Q&A.

See also 16 Largest Grocery Chains in the World and 15 States with the Largest Declines in Unemployment.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.