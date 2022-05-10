U.S. markets open in 2 hours 33 minutes

Allegis Global Solutions Launches The Universal Workforce Model With a New Book

·6 min read

A framework that solves talent access challenges with an outcome-first approach to getting work done

HANOVER, Md., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegis Global Solutions (AGS), the leading provider of global workforce solutions, announces the publication of a new book for business, human resources (HR) and procurement leaders that takes them on a journey to harmonized workforce strategy and management. "The Universal Workforce Model™: An Outcome-First Guide to Getting Work Done" discusses three transformational yet complementary concepts – the Workforce Business Partner, Task-Based Workforce Design and the Intelligent Workforce Platform – that integrate with an advocacy for understanding business tasks and outcomes to define a new workforce strategy framework. The book lays out why organizations must challenge current models for acquiring and accessing talent now and what steps they can take to create an agile business fit to thrive in the new world of work.

Allegis Global Solutions announces the publication of a new book for business, human resources (HR) and procurement leaders that takes them on a journey to harmonized workforce strategy and management.
Allegis Global Solutions announces the publication of a new book for business, human resources (HR) and procurement leaders that takes them on a journey to harmonized workforce strategy and management.

Authored by AGS' Vice President of EMEA Simon Bradberry and Global Head of Strategy Bruce Morton, with contributors John Boudreau (senior research scientist and professor emeritus at the University of Southern California), Ewan Greig (AGS senior manager of workforce solutions), Jessi Guenther (AGS vice president of client delivery) and Sarah Wong (AGS vice president of APAC), the book refocuses on the work itself before jumping to talk about workers, roles and vacancies, offering readers an alternative way to rethink work through outcome-based workforce acquisition.

The book's release was announced at Staffing Industry Analysts' CWS Summit Europe, taking place May 10-11 at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London. AGS is a gold-level sponsor of the conference, which includes a session with authors Bradberry and Morton presenting Tuesday at 15:00 GMT on, "The Workforce Renaissance: Our Industry Is in a Moment That None of Us Has Seen Before."

"Current models for acquiring and accessing talent are outdated and flawed," said Morton. "Companies compete for talent they may never fully use, overspend or underspend on contractors based on limited data, and may forfeit budget and quality as a result. This is why the Universal Workforce Model starts with the outcome first, applying a workforce planning model that breaks down siloed resource channels, so organizations can secure the right resource every time, and work most efficiently and effectively."

Structured as a journey to harmonized workforce management, the Universal Workforce Model has three defining features based on common areas of business transformation – process, people and technology:

  • Task- over Role-Based Workforce Design (Process): The Model prompts organizations to ask, "What do you need to achieve?" instead of "Who do you want to hire?" to challenge legacy, predetermined talent acquisition approaches with an agile process that deconstructs work to assess workforce options objectively.

  • The Workforce Business Partner (People): As a single point of contact, the Partner applies the task-based approach and data intelligence to break down siloed resource channels – employees, contingent workers, services providers and automation – and identify the best resourcing strategy to achieve the required outcome.

  • The Intelligent Workforce Platform (Technology): As a single access point to various technologies, the Intelligent Workforce Platform is an aggregated data source that uses AI and machine learning to enable objective, evidence-based workforce decisions.

"Advances in AI and services-enabled architecture have given rise to technologies that bring all workforce options into view, making the journey to the Universal Workforce Model possible now," says Bradberry. "While changing the fundamentals of workforce engagement is not an easy move, the journey should not be a sacrifice to the business. Innovations in work design, evolving strategic relationships between companies and solutions partners and developing expertise to reconfigure work illuminate and make the path forward possible."

The book is available for immediate download at https://learn.allegisglobalsolutions.com/en/the-universal-workforce-model and in hard copy for limited release.

To request an interview with the book's authors, please contact Global Executive of Strategic Content and Brand Marketing Julie McClure at jmcclure@allegisglobalsolutions.com or 410.694-5215.

Industry Reviews

"For years, the job description has been the fundamental currency of hiring and employee performance. Today, that is changing. The actual work being done is defined by outcomes, not roles. … The time is now to reinvent the HR profession. HR has been talking about what it is for years and never had the C-suite attention or the capability or urgency to do something big. Now it does."
Dave Ulrich, Co-Founder & Principal, RBL Group

"Now more than ever, it is important for organizations to clearly consider all of their options to get their critical work done. Congratulations to the authors for tackling this important topic head on."
Barry Asin, President, SIA | Staffing Industry Analysts

"The Universal Workforce Model provides a unique angle on the roles of procurement and HR in the future of work. It's a practical perspective on a transformation that is already happening today."
Dawn Tiura, President, Sourcing Industry Group, SIG University

"For years, Procurement, HR and business leaders have been forced to struggle with an incredibly complex set of talent acquisition and workforce challenges. Applying a different mode of thought and a new model to rethink, reimagine, and redesign today's workforce has the potential to bring the focus back on the work itself."
Arkadev Basak, Partner, Everest Group

"Companies face immense pressures as they adjust to the ever-changing workforce. What's important moving forward is that they treat workforce challenges as a priority across the entire business. The concept of the Workforce Business Partner doesn't replace the work that HR, hiring managers, recruiters, and staffing and talent solutions partners do, but it provides the impetus that enables them to work smarter and with more agility on the journey to a Universal Workforce Model."
Ken Brotherston, Chief Executive, TALiNT Partners

About the Authors

Simon Bradberry is a workforce transformation professional with more than 25 years of experience in workforce strategy and execution. His experience across business management, HR consulting, and the design and delivery of workforce solutions has given him a first-hand perspective in harmonizing the theory, strategy and operationalization of workforce strategies. A graduate of the London School of Economics, Bradberry has worked in human capital consulting and recruitment outsourcing in a variety of global leadership roles across EMEA and APAC.

Bruce Morton has more than 40 years of experience in the human capital industry and is well known as a global workforce design and talent acquisition expert. He has designed, implemented and managed large enterprise resourcing solutions across many different parts of the globe, and he has been recognized as HR Thought Leader of the Year by HRO Today both in EMEA and in the US. His book, "Redesigning the Way Work Works," available on Amazon, addresses the challenges of the new world of work based on his deep practical experience and innovative perspective.

Allegis Global Solutions (AGS) is a leading provider of talent solutions. We transform the way the world acquires talent in order to deliver immediate and lasting impact. Through decades of industry experience, and with services across 60+ countries, we know what it takes to innovate, consult, design, and implement successful, creative, and data-driven talent solutions across all workforce categories. Learn more at https://www.allegisglobalsolutions.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allegis-global-solutions-launches-the-universal-workforce-model-with-a-new-book-301543280.html

SOURCE Allegis Global Solutions

