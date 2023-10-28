When Will Allego N.V. (NYSE:ALLG) Turn A Profit?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Allego N.V.'s (NYSE:ALLG) future prospects. Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. With the latest financial year loss of €305m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of €97m, the US$443m market-cap company alleviated its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Allego's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 3 industry analysts covering Allego, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of €20m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 111%, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Allego's upcoming projects, though, keep in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Allego currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. Accounting methods used to deal with losses accumulated over time can cause this to occur. This is because liabilities are carried forward into the future until it cancels. These losses tend to occur only on paper, however, in other cases it can be forewarning.

