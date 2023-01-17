U.S. markets close in 5 hours 59 minutes

Allego® Releases New Enhancements for European Companies to Support Multilingual Teams

·4 min read

Sales enablement platform provider announces key enhancements for European companies that support multilingual sales and services teams

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allego, the leading sales enablement platform provider, today announced new product capabilities for European companies that support multilingual sales and services teams across the continent.

Both B2B sellers and buyers want convenience in an increasingly virtual world. Companies in Europe face unique challenges when partnering with sales enablement platform providers, including regulatory compliance, flexible language controls for admins, multilingual personalization for users and local presence for strategic partnerships. With a tight labor market and economic uncertainty, many organizations also face severe budget and resource cuts that force them to consolidate technology and reduce spending.

"Connecting sales teams across countries should be straightforward. But using a sales enablement platform across multiple continents can be challenging. We're reducing some of the multi-country friction to create a seamless experience," said Yuchun Lee, CEO and co-founder of Allego. "We've seen how sales teams juggle multiple languages, local preferences, and varying compliance regulations. That's a hurdle we aim to eliminate."

Users from 40 different countries across Europe rely on Allego every day to administer and access learning, content, coaching, conversation intelligence and virtual selling that helps them sell efficiently and win over their sellers and buyers. With the new capabilities, European companies can manage all of their sales enablement initiatives on Allego's platform without sacrificing any of their unique security, compliance and user experience needs.

The new capabilities will improve sales enablement for European companies by:

Allowing administrators to manage learning, sales content and taxonomy in multiple languages:

  • Self-service consoles for managing translations of taxonomy and other on-screen labels

  • Content collections in which items in multiple languages can coexist in order to enable content managers to manage and audit content across languages easily

  • Auto-transcription of uploaded or recorded video and audio in 30+ languages

  • Auto-translation of video and audio transcripts and closed captions from the source language into any other supported language

  • Localized taxonomy in supported languages

  • eLearning, video practice and automated reinforcement quizzing in multiple languages

  • Coaching services in EMEA languages to augment manager coaching

Enabling sales, marketing, customer service and other users to navigate, search, create and consume content in their preferred language:

  • User interfaces that are fully localized and available for EMEA languages including German, French, Spanish, Portuguese, and Italian

  • Call transcription and insights captured in 99+ languages

  • Content search that works in any language

  • Language filters that enable users to view content in their preferred language

Empowering efficient collaboration and communication with support and sales staff:

  • Dedicated office for services, sales and product development located in UK

  • Award-winning customer success team with nearly a decade of experience serving European companies for sales enablement

  • Support services for shoulder-to-shoulder execution and longer term strategic guidance

Fortifying regulatory and legal compliance in Europe:

  • Updated compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)

  • SOC 2 Type 2 certification with penetration and vulnerability testing

  • Customer data processing and storage available in an Allego-hosted instance in EU

  • Extensive controls for data visibility to comply with Works Council regulations

"These capabilities will help teams accelerate growth and ensure effective and valuable use of the Allego platform regardless of the country the user is in," adds Lee.

To learn more about Allego for Europe, visit Allego.com.

About Allego
Allego provides a complete sales enablement platform with patented technology to help sellers win buyers. Our sales enablement, learning, content management, and conversation intelligence products accelerate performance for sales and other teams. Allego is a market leader with nearly 1 million users across deployments in one quarter of Dow Jones Industrial Average companies, 5 of the 10 largest U.S. banks, 3 of the 5 largest U.S. insurance companies, 4 of the 5 largest global medical device companies, 6 of the 10 largest U.S. wealth management companies, 14 of the 20 largest U.S. asset management companies, and many other global enterprises. Learn more about sales enablement that wins sellers and buyers at Allego.com.

Allego Contacts
Ginna Hall
617.642.9049
ghall@allego.com

BLASTmedia for Allego
Nikita Robinson
317.806.1900 ext. 174
allego@blastmedia.com

"Allego" is a registered trademark of Allego, Inc.

allego.com (PRNewsfoto/Allego)
allego.com (PRNewsfoto/Allego)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allego-releases-new-enhancements-for-european-companies-to-support-multilingual-teams-301723468.html

SOURCE Allego

