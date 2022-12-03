U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,071.70
    -4.87 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,429.88
    +34.87 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,461.50
    -20.95 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,892.84
    +11.16 (+0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.34
    -0.88 (-1.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.30
    -3.80 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    23.17
    +0.53 (+2.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0531
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5060
    -0.0230 (-0.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2296
    +0.0040 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.2710
    -1.0350 (-0.76%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,062.40
    +41.04 (+0.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    404.33
    +2.91 (+0.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,556.23
    -2.26 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,777.90
    -448.18 (-1.59%)
     

Allegro Microsystems and CubeSmart Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Others to Join S&P SmallCap 600

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, December 19 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance:

  • Allegro Microsystems Inc. (NASD:ALGM) and CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will replace Semtech Corp. (NASD: SMTC) and NuVasive Inc. (NASD: NUVA) respectively in the S&P MidCap 400. Semtech and NuVasive will replace Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASD:DHC) and Tupperware Brands Corp. (NYSE:TUP) respectively in the S&P SmallCap 600.

  • Agiliti Inc. (NYSE:AGTI), SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) and Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) will replace LL Flooring Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LL), The Cato Corp. (NYSE:CATO) and Diebold Nixdorf Inc. (NYSE:DBD) respectively in the S&P SmallCap 600.

The changes are being made to ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. All companies moving to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies moving to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being discretionarily removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

Dec. 19, 2022

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Allegro Microsystems

ALGM

Information Technology


S&P MidCap 400

Addition

CubeSmart

CUBE

Real Estate


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Semtech

SMTC

Information Technology


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

NuVasive

NUVA

Health Care


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Semtech

SMTC

Information Technology


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

NuVasive

NUVA

Health Care


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Agiliti

AGTI

Health Care


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

SJW Group

SJW

Utilities


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Cushman & Wakefield

CWK

Real Estate


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC

Real Estate


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Tupperware Brands

TUP

Consumer Discretionary


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

LL Flooring Holdings

LL

Consumer Discretionary


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Cato

CATO

Consumer Discretionary


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Diebold Nixdorf

DBD

Information Technology

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allegro-microsystems-and-cubesmart-set-to-join-sp-midcap-400-others-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-301692946.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Goes Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Dividend stocks. They’re the very picture of the reliable standby, the sound defensive play that investors make when markets turn south. Div stocks tend not to show as extreme shifts as the broader markets, and they offer a steady income stream no matter where the markets go. And it’s not just retail investors who move into dividend stocks. Recent regulatory filings show that billionaire Steve Cohen has bought big into high-yield dividend stocks. Cohen has built a reputation for success, and his

  • Boeing stock soars following United Airlines jet order

    Yahoo Finance Live examines Boeing shares after United Airlines orders dozens of 787 Dreamliner jets.

  • Top Morgan Stanley Strategist Says This Is When the Bear Market ‘Will Be Over Probably'

    With U.S. stocks down more than 20% so far this year, investors are looking for some good news – and it may be coming from a prominent Wall Street analyst who says the current bear market could come to an … Continue reading → The post Top Morgan Stanley Strategist Says This Is When the Bear Market ‘Will Be Over Probably' appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Nio Shares Popped Friday

    A muted reaction after record monthly deliveries were announced yesterday has turned into a surge today.

  • Why Costco Stock Was Down on Friday

    What happened Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) investors were in the red on Friday. The retailer's stock fell 2% by 3 p.m. ET compared with a 0.6% decline in the S&P 500. That drop pushed the stock down further in 2022, although shares are modestly outperforming the market's 13% loss so far this year.

  • Zscaler stock dives despite earnings beat as outlook disappoints

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for Zscaler following first-quarter earnings.

  • 11 Best Aggressive Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best aggressive stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more aggressive stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Aggressive Stocks to Buy Now. Aggressive stocks are high-risk, high-reward growth stocks that can provide investors with strong returns. Growth stocks offer a substantially higher growth […]

  • Why Spectrum Brands Stock Was Rocketing Higher Today

    Shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE: SPB) were surging 21.9% higher at 11:07 a.m. ET Friday morning after the consumer and home products company announced it was another step closer to selling off its hardware and home improvement (HHI) business for $4.3 billion. While the development could be a good one for Spectrum, it's still an amazing jump in the share price. Over a year ago, Spectrum Brands had announced its intention to sell the HHI business to Assa Abloy (OTC: ASAZY), a Swedish conglomerate.

  • 3 Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now

    What do Warren Buffett, Peter Lynch, and Seth Klarman all have in common? Not only are they widely viewed as some of the greatest investors of the modern era, they are all notable value investors. Value investing is an approach in which investors seek to buy stocks that they feel are underappreciated by the broader market.

  • Axsome Therapeutics Stock: Bear vs. Bull

    With shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) skyrocketing 87% so far this year, the biotech's shareholders are doubtlessly pleased. Thanks to a pair of newly approved products, growth is finally on the way -- with revenue set to go from practically $0 to more than $100 million in the course of a year.

  • Lumber Prices Can’t Stop Falling. The Housing Market Is Struggling.

    Weaker demand for lumber has weighed on prices, making it one of the biggest commodity price decliners this year. The outlook isn’t good, either.

  • AMC stock halted after experiencing heavy trading volume

    Trading was halted for AMC after the stock saw heavy volume on Thursday afternoon.

  • Crypto billionaire Mike Novogratz says FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried will go to jail ‘if the facts turn out the way I expect them to’

    “The problem was, he took our money. And so he needs to get prosecuted,” says Novogratz, whose Galaxy Digital disclosed $76.8 million exposure to FTX.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights HF Sinclair, DCP Midstream, Arista Networks, Fortinet, Texas Pacific Land

    Highlights HF Sinclair, DCP Midstream, Arista Networks, Fortinet, Texas Pacific Land are part of the Zacks top Analyst blog.

  • Altria Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:MO) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 93% Above Its Share Price

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Altria Group, Inc. ( NYSE:MO ) by projecting its future...

  • Want to Get Richer? 3 Best Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) have each proven themselves as excellent growth stocks, with their share prices seeing triple-digit growth in the last five years despite declines this year. As the most valuable company in the world by market cap, it's hard to argue against investing in Apple. For instance, people who buy an iPhone are more likely to choose Apple again when looking for a laptop, smartwatch, or tablet in the future, thanks to the effortless connectivity between its products.

  • Blackstone’s $69 Billion Real Estate Fund Hits Redemption Limit

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc.’s $69 billion real estate fund for wealthy individuals said it will limit redemption requests, one of the most dramatic signs of a pullback at a top profit driver for the firm and a chilling indicator for the property industry.Most Read from BloombergMusk’s Neuralink Hopes to Implant Computer in Human Brain in Six MonthsBeverly Hills Cop Was California’s Highest-Paid Municipal WorkerAn Arizona County’s Refusal to Certify Election Results Could Cost GOP a House Seat

  • Is Veru a Buy?

    Biotech company Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) aims to make products to treat cancer and infectious diseases. Instead, it has been the company's potential COVID treatment that has been getting investors excited. With the stock recently crashing and now at its lowest levels since March, is now the time to buy shares of Veru?

  • XPeng: Beware the Post-Earnings Relief Rally

    The Chinese EV maker has surged more than 50% despite an earnings miss and slashed guidance

  • My 3 Best Stocks to Own in 2023

    Fast-growing businesses and healthy opportunities for expansion could give these stocks a nice shot in the arm next year.