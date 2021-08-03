U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,423.15
    +35.99 (+0.82%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,116.40
    +278.24 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,761.29
    +80.23 (+0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,223.58
    +8.09 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.23
    -1.03 (-1.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.30
    -8.80 (-0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    25.59
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1868
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1760
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3917
    +0.0034 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0400
    -0.2690 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,183.54
    -770.13 (-1.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    928.35
    -15.09 (-1.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,105.72
    +24.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.83
    -139.19 (-0.50%)
     

Allegro MicroSystems Finalizes Sale of Thailand Manufacturing Facility

Allegro MicroSystems
·5 min read

Transaction Signifies Major Milestone in Strategy to Streamline Back-End Operations

Manchester, NH, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (“Allegro”), a global leader in sensing and power semiconductor technology, today announced that it has finalized the sale of its manufacturing facility in Thailand (“AMTC”) to Innolight Technology (Thailand) Co., Ltd. The AMTC purchase price was approximately $27 million USD before fees and expenses. This sale is an important milestone in the execution of Allegro’s manufacturing transformation to streamline back-end operations and enhance gross margin.

Allegro previously announced its facility consolidation plans as part of a multi-year strategic transformation to optimize the company’s manufacturing footprint and reduce fixed costs. In 2020, the company shared that it had successfully transferred production from AMTC into its Manila, Philippines facility (“AMPI”), one quarter earlier than initially planned.

“This transaction takes us one step further toward our long-term goal of a fabless, asset-light operating model,” said Thomas Teebagy, Senior VP of Operations and Quality. “By consolidating integrated circuit assembly and testing into a single site, we’re streamlining manufacturing flows and lowering our back-end costs, while simultaneously reducing our energy consumption and minimizing waste—important steps toward our vision of moving the world toward a safer, more sustainable future.”

Global advisory firm ATREG, Inc., based in Seattle, Washington advised Allegro MicroSystems on this transaction.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems is a leading global designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits (“ICs”) and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Allegro’s diverse product portfolio provides efficient and reliable solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications.

About ATREG, Inc.

Headquartered in Seattle, USA, ATREG, Inc. specializes in helping global companies divest and acquire infrastructure-rich advanced technology manufacturing assets, including front-end and back-end semiconductor fabs, cleanroom facilities, and technology campuses in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the expected benefits resulting from our acquisition of Voxtel and our expected financial performance for our second fiscal quarter ending September 24, 2021. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “should,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “target,” “mission,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “project,” “predict,” “contemplate,” “potential,” or the negative thereof and similar words and expressions.

Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to us. Such statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various important factors, including, but not limited to: downturns or volatility in general economic conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in the automotive market; our ability to compete effectively, expand our market share and increase our net sales and profitability; our ability to compensate for decreases in average selling prices of our products; the cyclical nature of the analog semiconductor industry; shifts in our product mix or customer mix, which could negatively impact our gross margin; our ability to manage any sustained yield problems or other delays at our third-party wafer fabrication facilities or in the final assembly and test of our products; any disruptions at our primary third-party wafer fabrication facilities; our ability to fully realize the benefits of past and potential future initiatives designed to improve our competitiveness, growth and profitability; our ability to accurately predict our quarterly net sales and operating results; our ability to adjust our supply chain volume to account for changing market conditions and customer demand; our reliance on a limited number of third-party wafer fabrication facilities and suppliers of other materials; our dependence on manufacturing operations in the Philippines; our reliance on distributors to generate sales; our indebtedness may limit our flexibility to operate our business; the loss of one or more significant end customers; our ability to develop new product features or new products in a timely and cost-effective manner; our ability to meet customers’ quality requirements; uncertainties related to the design win process and our ability to recover design and development expenses and to generate timely or sufficient net sales or margins; changes in government trade policies, including the imposition of tariffs and export restrictions; our exposures to warranty claims, product liability claims and product recalls; our ability to protect our proprietary technology and inventions through patents or trade secrets; our ability to commercialize our products without infringing third-party intellectual property rights; disruptions or breaches of our information technology systems; risks related to governmental regulation and other legal obligations, including privacy, data protection, information security, consumer protection, environmental and occupational health and safety, anti-corruption and anti-bribery, and trade controls; our dependence on international customers and operations; the availability of rebates, tax credits and other financial incentives on end-user demands for certain products; the volatility of currency exchange rates; risks related to acquisitions of and investments in new businesses, products or technologies, joint ventures and other strategic transactions; our ability to raise capital to support our growth strategy; our ability to effectively manage our growth and to retain key and highly skilled personnel; changes in tax rates or the adoption of new tax legislation; risks related to litigation, including securities class action litigation; and our ability to accurately estimate market opportunity and growth forecasts; and other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on May 19, 2021, as any such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations page of our website at investors.allegromicro.com.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

CONTACT: Katherine Blye Allegro MicroSystems 603-626-2306 kblye@allegromicro.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Falling Again Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) continued their steady descent on Tuesday, falling 5.6% heading into midday trading. Shares of the movie theater operator have fallen 12% over the past week and are down 35% in the last month. The current stock decline, though, suggests a weakening of resolve among the theater operator's self-proclaimed "apes" heading into AMC's second-quarter earnings report next Monday.

  • Why Nio Shares Are Sinking Today

    U.S.-listed shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) are sinking a day after the company reported its monthly vehicle delivery figure for July. As of 12:15 p.m. EDT, Nio's U.S.-listed shares were down by about 3% after having been down by almost 5% earlier in the session. Nio's Chinese competitors Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) and XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) also reported their July data Monday, and their growth outpaced that of Nio.

  • Why Shares of Newtek Business Services Are Plummeting Today

    The business development company said it is planning to buy a small bank and convert itself to a bank holding company.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Pinterest Stock?

    Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) stock is catching a lot of buzz recently, but not for a good reason. As economies reopened during the quarter, folks spent less time engaging with Pinterest. Pinterest started the second quarter with 478 million MAUs.

  • Why Bausch Health Companies Is Plunging Today

    Investors of healthcare giant Bausch Health Companies (NYSE: BHC) are having a rather rainy afternoon. During the quarter, Bausch Health improved its revenue by 26% year over year to $2.1 billion. In addition, Bausch Health is spinning off its dermatology laser hardware Solta Medical subsidiary into an independent publicly traded company.

  • Wealthy Clients Clamor for Backdoor Roth IRAs. Advisors May Want to Keep that Door Shut.

    Headlines about PayPal founder Peter Thiel’s $5 billion tax-free retirement account have some clients salivating. But regulatory changes may be coming.

  • Is Tilray the Ultimate Turnaround Marijuana Stock of 2021?

    On July 28, Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) stock surged by 26% in a single trading day after the company published strong quarterly results -- the first earnings report its $4 billion merger with fellow Canadian pot grower Aphria. Revenue shot up, the company finally turned a profit, and its international expansion has begun to pay off. Tilray desperately needed that good news, as its shares are down almost 50% year to date.

  • Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR)Q2 2021 Earnings CallAug 03, 2021, 8:30 a.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorGood morning, and welcome to the Corsair Gaming's second-quarter 2021 earnings conference call.

  • Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying these 10 Stocks for Post-Earnings Gains

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is buying for post-earnings gains. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying these 5 Stocks for Post-Earnings Gains. Retail investors who use internet forums like Reddit and StockTwits to outline their market strategy have […]

  • Why IPG Photonics Stock Plummeted Today

    The fiber optics laser specialist reports disappointing second-quarter results and issues a soft outlook.

  • Why Ultra Clean Holdings Stock Got Crushed Today

    Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ: UCTT) have gotten crushed today, down by 13% at 11:30 a.m. EDT, after the company reported second-quarter earnings. The results topped market expectations, but investors may be fretting over a structural change to a joint venture (JV). Revenue in the second quarter was $515.2 million, ahead of the consensus estimate of $505.4 million in sales.

  • Why Kopin Stock Fell Today

    Shares of Kopin (NASDAQ: KOPN) were tumbling this morning after the company reported second-quarter results that failed to meet analysts' consensus estimates. Kopin's revenue increased 12% from the year-ago quarter to $9.9 million, but that fell short of Wall Street's consensus estimate of $11.6 million for the quarter. Additionally, the company's adjusted net loss per share of $0.04 was worse than analysts' consensus estimate of a loss of $0.02 per share.

  • Activision Blizzard beats Q2 expectations, but harassment scandal casts shadow on earnings

    Video game giant Activision Blizzard (ATVI) reported its second quarter earnings after the closing bell on Tuesday, beating analysts' expectations on the top and bottom lines.

  • Why I Just Bought These 3 High-Growth Tech Stocks

    Many high-growth tech stocks rallied last year as their core businesses accelerated throughout the pandemic. But after taking a fresh look at Roku, I realized the expansion of its software platform -- which generates its revenue from ads and content partnerships -- was paying off.

  • Lyft, Uber earnings on tap: Here's what to expect

    BTIG Managing Director & Digital Services Analyst Jake Fuller joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the future of ride hailing ahead of Uber and Lyft’s earnings reports.

  • 10 Best High Short Interest Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best high short interest stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best High Short Interest Stocks to Buy Now. Stocks with high short interest have dominated the headlines in the finance world for a good […]

  • Molson Coors is dropping 11 ‘economy’ brands including Keystone Ice and High Life Light

    Molson Coors is trimming the number of items it sells and moving in the direction of more premium items.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Sank 20% in July

    Beginning the summer on a bullish note, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) jumped in June, but the market's excitement for the fuel cell stock wasn't sustained in July -- a month during which the stock fell 20%, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Although analysts at Citigroup and Seaport Global both initiated coverage on Plug Power's stock last month, assigning it a buy rating, investors weren't motivated enough to pick up shares. Between the company failing to provide details about a new deal and competition ramping up among hydrogen-focused companies, investors felt the clouds were hanging too heavily on this familiar fuel cell name.

  • AMD stock closes at fifth straight record high following report Nvidia-Arm deal may get blocked

    MARKET PULSE Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) shares closed at a fifth consecutive record high on Tuesday following a report that Nvidia Corp.’s (NVDA) acquisition of Arm Ltd. may get blocked by U.K.

  • Under Armour posts big beat, Clorox disappoints, Simon Property boosts outlook

    Brian Sozzi and Myles Udland discuss some of Tuesday’s early earnings movers, including: shares of Under Armour rallying after boosting guidance as its athletic apparel revenue more than doubles, Clorox under pressure after missing estimates and issuing a gloomy outlook, and Simon Property Group posting an earnings beat.